About Cage Free Theology

"Cage Free Theology" is a weekly Bible Q&A discussion with two Baptist, Calvinist, and Premillennial, pastors. As Spurgeon said, there's no need to defend a lion in a cage; simply open the cage door and the lion will fend for itself! We don't defend a preconceived system of theology, we just let the Bible speak for itself, and we go wherever a literal hermeneutic takes us.The hosts are pastors Clint Archer (MDiv, ThM, DMin, PhD) and Will Brannon (MDiv, DMin), based at Christ Fellowship Baptist Church in Mobile, Alabama. They both trained at The Master's Seminary and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and between the two of them they have nearly 30 years of full-time ministry experience. Much of that has involved fielding questions from new believers, old believers, and unbelievers, and then sharing what the Bible has to say on a wide array of topics. They will cover subjects with their engaging and light-hearted banter, including explaining theology, offering interpretations of various difficult Bible passages, discussing counseling scenarios, and even the nuts and bolts of ministry and expository preaching. (Clint occasionally digresses about how animals should live cage-free while Will reminds him of the appeal of meat!) Each episode addresses one main question, without rambling or irrelevant interjections, to equip listeners to answer questions they have, or questions they get asked by friends. Subscribers get to send in their questions too!Jesus came to set us free, so beware of manmade cages!