By The People-Episode 1 Ideology and Radicalization In America
In the first episode of By The People, the TikTok History Teacher breaks down a follower request on the history of American political parties and whether there was a shift in ideology or a massive radicalization.
Step into The Real History Classroom, where the TikTok History Teacher breaks down the stories behind the headlines and uncovers the truth about history and civics. Get a real-world perspective that goes beyond textbooks—connecting past events to today’s biggest issues. Tune in for straight talk, surprising facts, and a no-nonsense approach to understanding the world around us!