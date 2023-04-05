Half advice show, half cultural critique, and one wild ride through the world of wellness. Join podcast besties Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg as they di... More
Special Announcement: Ask Us Anything Facebook LIVE!
Join Kristen and Jolenta for a LIVE Q&A on the ‘How To Be Fine Community’ Facebook group - Wednesday, 5/24 at 4pm ET. Ask us anything! You can email us at [email protected], or tweet us @jolentag, @kristenmeinzer, or @bythebookpod. You can join our Facebook group here:https://www.facebook.com/groups/kristenandjolenta
5/11/2023
1:22
Listener Feedback: Lucky Girl Syndrome and Body Doubling
On this episode of How to Be Fine, Kristen and Jolenta share listener feedback on Lucky Girl Syndrome and Body Doubling. Plus, listeners offer additional advice to recent letter writers. Do you have an advice question for us? Email us at [email protected], or tweet us @jolentag, @kristenmeinzer, or @bythebookpod. And if you haven't already, please join our How to Be Fine (formerly By the Book) Facebook community! https://www.facebook.com/groups/kristenandjolenta
5/11/2023
23:30
Body Doubling
On this episode of How to Be Fine, Kristen and Jolenta talk about the benefits and drawbacks of body doubling, notably for people who have trouble focusing on tasks. Plus, they offer up advice on cutting ties with family members, and getting over productivity guilt. Do you have an advice question for us? Email us at [email protected], or tweet us @jolentag, @kristenmeinzer, or @bythebookpod. And if you haven't already, please join our How to Be Fine (formerly By the Book) Facebook community! https://www.facebook.com/groups/kristenandjolenta Sources:https://hbr.org/2020/05/we-work-harder-when-we-know-someones-watchinghttps://faculty.chicagobooth.edu/-/media/faculty/ayelet-fishbach/research/observed.pdfhttps://fortune.com/2023/03/05/body-doubling-parallel-working-tiktok-trend/amp/https://add.org/the-body-double/https://www.huffpost.com/entry/body-doubling-adhd-tasks_l_63da7fbce4b01a4363919cadhttps://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/body-doubling-adhdhttps://www.cnn.com/2023/02/13/health/adhd-body-doubling-productivity-benefits-wellness/index.htmlhttps://www.researchgate.net/publication/320219075_Beyond_Social_Facilitation_A_Review_of_the_Far-Reaching_Effects_of_Social_Attentionhttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1686213/https://www.tiktok.com/@collettenichttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8374040/
5/4/2023
33:34
Lucky Girl Syndrome
On this episode of How to Be Fine, Kristen and Jolenta talk about the viral manifestation trend: Lucky Girl Syndrome. Plus, they offer up advice on how to cope with indecisiveness, and adding glamour into everyday life. Do you have an advice question for us? Email us at [email protected], or tweet us @jolentag, @kristenmeinzer, or @bythebookpod. And if you haven't already, please join our How to Be Fine (formerly By the Book) Facebook community! https://www.facebook.com/groups/kristenandjolenta Sources:https://www.vox.com/the-goods/23580200/lucky-girl-syndrome-tiktok-manifestinghttps://theeverygirl.com/lucky-girl-syndrome/https://www.thecut.com/2023/03/manifestation-tiktok-what-is-lucky-girl-syndrome.htmlhttps://www.parents.com/what-is-lucky-girl-syndrome-7100898https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-64251820https://www.livescience.com/lucky-girl-syndrome-trending-on-tiktok-is-just-old-school-magical-thinking-psychologists-sayhttps://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/beauty/mind-body/a42590695/lucky-girl-syndrome/https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2023/01/20/lucky-girl-syndrome-tiktok/https://www.teenvogue.com/story/lucky-girl-syndrome-is-going-viral-on-tiktok-but-does-it-workhttps://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a42552258/lucky-girl-syndrome-tiktok/
4/27/2023
34:38
Listener Feedback: Buy Nothing and Crunchy to Antivax
On this episode of How to Be Fine, Kristen and Jolenta share listener feedback to Buy Nothing and the “crunchy” lifestyle to anti-vax movement pipeline. Plus, listeners write in with their own tips on how to have a bargain wedding and what to do when you feel pressured to drink. Do you have an advice question for us? Email us at [email protected], or tweet us @jolentag, @kristenmeinzer, or @bythebookpod. And if you haven't already, please join our How to Be Fine (formerly By the Book) Facebook community! https://www.facebook.com/groups/kristenandjolenta
