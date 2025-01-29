Powered by RND
Renewal Ministries
In Burning Hearts, Rachel Herbeck uses Scripture to draw us into a deeply intimate conversation with the Lord. She asks us to consider two questions: What is God saying to us? And, what are we doing about it?
  • Jesus Sees You
    As He talks with the woman at the well, Jesus sees her and loves her for who she truly is. For each one of us, He meets us where we are and sees us even in our sin. We discuss how we let Jesus see us and heal us in our brokenness.
    14:30
  • Jacob’s Well
    Jesus’ meeting of the Samaritan woman follows an Old Testament pattern of significant meetings at wells, particularly the meeting of Jacob and Rachel. Through this understanding, we explore Jesus bringing fulfillment to the old covenant through this meeting with the Samaritan woman.
    14:30
  • God’s Roadmap
    In today’s episode, we begin a journey through the story of the Samaritan woman at the well in John 4. We see how Jesus follows the plan laid out by His Father to encounter this woman in her own brokenness.
    14:30
  • The Spirit of the Son
    As we wrap up the week in Galatians 4, we see Paul leading us to a deeper understanding of what it means to be adopted into the family of God.
    14:30
  • Foundation of Faith
    Moving through Galatians, Paul describes the relationship between the law and faith, describing what God has done for us through the gift of faith in His Son, Jesus.
    14:30

Burning Hearts with Rachel Herbeck

In Burning Hearts, Rachel Herbeck uses Scripture to draw us into a deeply intimate conversation with the Lord. She asks us to consider two questions: What is God saying to us? And, what are we doing about it? Journey with Rachel to discover how to make your own roadmap through the Word of God and allow Him to set your heart on fire with zeal for his Word!
