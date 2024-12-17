Building State Capability Podcast

Episode 1: Intro to Leadership and Organizing (1 of 6)

To learn more about Marshall Ganz’s work and the five key practices of people, power, and change, check out:Practicing Democracy Project: As Marshall’s faculty-led program, the Practicing Democracy Project leverages its position at a major research university and educational gathering place for leaders from around the world to engage with students, scholars and practitioners to advance democratic practice globally.Leading Change Network: An independent 501(c)(3) organization for a global community of organizers, practitioners, educators and researchers catalyzing change through the power of narratives, rooted in the pedagogy and practice of community organizing.