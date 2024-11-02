Solo Episode: You can be married to a cheater, but don't date a cheater and why some long distance relationships fail
This week, I'm breaking down my thoughts on Netflix's Ashley Madison documentary and the Laci Peterson story.
Tune in for my thoughts on why (some) people cheat, why I think it's okay to be married to a cheater, but not to date a cheater, and how to spot signs of love bombing. We dive into the reasons why it's dangerous to commit to a relationship or a marriage before you've committed to what you want in life and how to spot the difference between someone who loves you and someone who loves what you do for them. I answer your voicemails on why a long-distance relationship turned cold once it was no longer long distance, and how to get your power back after getting your heart broken and watching your ex move on before you.
What cancer taught Kaitlin Reagan about forgiveness
Kaitlin Reagan knows a thing or two about letting go.
In this week’s episode, I sit down with Kaitlin to talk about her journey as the daughter of a single mom in Brooklyn to TikTok stardom and losing her boyfriend, Francesco, to cancer along the way. Find out why Kaitlin doesn’t believe in long distance relationships, how she overcame her family history of drug addiction, and why she’s done trying to fit into anyone else’s life but her own.
For anyone who has ever been angry at the cards they were dealt, Kaitlin’s story shows us all that it’s not about what happens to us, but what we do with what happens to us that determines our fate. We muse on whether it’s really possible to find everything you want in a man, why she still wears a promise ring from Francesco, and how she knew she was finally able to move on after his passing.
Solo Episode: My emotional baggage around Christmas cards and dating advice on what to do when the chemistry is there, but the sex isn't
Emotional baggage comes in many forms and mine comes when it's time to make our Christmas card.
This week, I discuss the culture of Christmas cards and all the reasons why smiling photos of perfect families on a 5x7 make me feel some type of way and what to remember this holiday season if your life is looking a little less than picture perfect. I dish on what my "honest" Christmas card would say if I had carte blanche to write what I wanted on the back of our card and why sometimes, you're not behind, you're just on a different path. Tune in as I answer voicemails on whether you should choose love or money and just how important sex is in a relationship.
How to laugh at death with Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo wants us all to know that it’s okay to laugh at death.
She’s the creator of the award-winning production company, Eat Travel Rock Productions and recently competed on Fox’s Special Forces, but Kelly and I sit down today to talk more about how losing her husband, Bob Saget, forced her to learn that there is humor to be found, even in times of great loss. We tackle the topic of deciding not to have children, why it’s okay to choose the man over the life other people expect you to live, and how she’s managed to start over after having the rug pulled out from underneath her.
For anyone who’s grappling with the loss of a spouse, Kelly wants us all to know that it’s possible to move forward and find love again without negating the love you once had. We discuss whether she would ever go on Special Forces again, her journey from atheism to Christianity and why she believes finding peace is more important than finding closure.
Solo Episode: How a psychic led me to back to Zoloft
Happy Thanksgiving to all my American biddies and this Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for the psychic that made me realize that I needed to go back on Zoloft.
This week, I'm discussing all things antidepressants, medication, and why a bad reading from a psychic led me to get back onto a good path with my mental health. I answer your questions about how to disentangle your life from a long-term partner and how to get over your first love when it feels like you'll never be loved again and, how to handle Thanksgiving when you have nothing to be grateful for.
Welcome to Brutally Anna, a podcast about finding love, losing love, and all the things we think about a lot, but don’t talk about enough. I’m your host, Anna Kai aka @maybeboth across social media, here to remind you that life can be beautiful, even when it’s freaking brutal. On this brand new podcast, I’m joined by some of your favorite creators and experts on how they navigate dating, how to stay hopeful when you’ve kissed one-too-many frogs or Chads, and most importantly, how to love yourself when you haven’t yet found someone else to love you.
Each week, we tackle everything from dating after divorce, how to ask for what you want from a relationship, and what death can teach us about love and life. If you’ve ever wondered how to begin again when life as you know it has ended, this podcast is here to remind you that the best thing to come out of rejection is often our reinvention.
Join me on Mondays as I sit down and get you the brutal truth so that you can find your truth. Don’t forget to follow me @maybeboth across social media and subscribe to Brutally Anna wherever you get your podcasts.