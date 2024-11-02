Solo Episode: You can be married to a cheater, but don't date a cheater and why some long distance relationships fail

This week, I'm breaking down my thoughts on Netflix's Ashley Madison documentary and the Laci Peterson story. Keywords: dating, society, culture, relationships, love lessons, dating advice, toxic relationships, overcoming failure, date yourself, being behind, love and money, cheating, infidelity, narcissism, self-help Tune in for my thoughts on why (some) people cheat, why I think it's okay to be married to a cheater, but not to date a cheater, and how to spot signs of love bombing. We dive into the reasons why it's dangerous to commit to a relationship or a marriage before you've committed to what you want in life and how to spot the difference between someone who loves you and someone who loves what you do for them. I answer your voicemails on why a long-distance relationship turned cold once it was no longer long distance, and how to get your power back after getting your heart broken and watching your ex move on before you.