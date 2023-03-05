Weekly podcast, British History: Royals, Rebels, and Romantics, available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. Meet famous ... More
History on Display at the Coronation of King Charles III! (ep 158)
Why are we seeing a coronation in 2023? Jessica Storoschuk, An Historian About Town, joins us to share the history of coronations past and what we can look for in the upcoming ceremony!Show Notes:Carol Ann [email protected]/carolannlloydJessica Storoschuk, An Historian About TownAnHistorianAboutTown.comSubstack: AnHistorianAboutTown.substack.comTikTok: @AnHistorianAboutTown Twitter: @AnHistorianBlog Instagram: @AnHistorianAboutTown Also find Jessica on royalcentral.co.uk!Creative Director: Lindsey LindstromMusic: History by Andy_Grey via Audio Jungle, Music Broadcast LicenseLet's shake up history [email protected]
5/3/2023
48:50
Tempests and Witches: Living That Shakespeare Life! (ep 157)
To celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio, Cassidy Cash joins us to chat about a couple of our favorite plays: The Tempest and Macbeth!Show Notes:Carol Ann [email protected]/carolannlloydCassidy Cash, That Shakespeare Lifecassidycash.comResources for The Tempest and other Shakespeare experiences:patreon.com/thatshakespearelifecassidycash.com/stephen-hopkins-with-andrew-buckley/cassidycas.com/did-shakespeare-think-unicorns-were-real/cassidycash.com/ep-145-cleire-water-with-vaughn-scribner/cassidycash.com/pregnancy-at-sea-with-katarzyan-burzynska-ep-203/cassidycash.com/david-ingramCreative Director: Lindsey LindstromMusic: History by Andy_Grey via Audio Jungle, Music Broadcast LicenseLet's shake up history [email protected]
4/19/2023
33:19
Tudors at the Tower: Jane and Mary with Dr. Valerie Schutte (ep 156)
The Tower of London is known for execution & fear. In Tudor time it was also a hub of power, especially for two important Tudor women: Jane Grey Dudley and Mary Tudor. Dr. Valerie Schutte joins us to explore Tudors & power at the Tower.Show Notes:Carol Ann [email protected]/carolannlloydDr. Valerie Schuttehttps://[email protected]:Mary I in Writing: Letters, Literature, and RepresentationWriting Mary I: History, Historiography, and FictionPrincesses Mary and Elizabeth Tudor and the Gift Book ExchangeThe Palgrave Handbook of Shakespeare's QueensAND MORE!Creative Director: Lindsey LindstromMusic: History by Andy_Grey via Audio Jungle, Music Broadcast LicenseLet's shake up history [email protected]
4/5/2023
49:54
Time for Tea! With Mrs. Bakewell (ep 155)
Rose Bakewell of Mrs. Bakewell's Cream Tea Company joins us to share the history and special joys of tea time! From a debate over the clotted cream or jam first question to the royal history of tea, this conversation is a real treat. Mrs. Bakewell is dedicated to bringing the experience of tea to the US!Show Notes:Carol Ann [email protected]/carolannlloydRose Bakewellmrsbakewells.comTwitter: @mrsbakewellsFacebook: mrsbakewellscreamteacompanyInstagram: mrsbakewellstiktok: @mrsbakewellsCreative Director: Lindsey LindstromMusic: History by Andy_Grey via Audio Jungle, Music Broadcast LicenseLet's shake up history [email protected]
3/29/2023
31:13
Serving Queen Anne Boleyn with Sylvia Barbara Soberton (ep 154)
Anne Boleyn is one of the most famous women in Tudor history. But what about the women behind the crown? Sylvia Barbara Soberton takes us into Anne's court and introduces us to her ladies-in-waiting.Show Notes:Carol Ann [email protected]/carolannlloydSylvia Barbara Sobertonsylviabarbarasoberton.blogspot.comFacebook: ForgottenTudorWomenInstagram: forgottentudorwomenTwitter: @sylviabsoBooks:Ladies in Waiting: The Women Who Served Anne BoleynThe Forgotten Tudor Women seriesGreat Ladies: The Forgotten Witnesses to the Lives of Tudor QueensGolden Age Ladies: Women Who Shaped the Courts of Francis I and Henry VIIIAND MORE!Creative Director: Lindsey LindstromMusic: History by Andy_Grey via Audio Jungle, Music Broadcast LicenseLet's shake up history [email protected]
Weekly podcast, British History: Royals, Rebels, and Romantics, available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. Meet famous and infamous characters, walk with playwrights and peasants, and wander through castles and cathedrals. New episodes every Wednesday. Have a question about British history, something you’ve always wanted to know? Just ask! Let’s explore history together.