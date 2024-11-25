Powered by RND
Breaking Into Cybersecurity

Christophe Foulon
It’s a conversation about what you did before, why did you pivot into cyber, what the process you went through Breaking Into Cybersecurity, how you keep up, and...
Technology

  Breaking Into Cybersecurity Leadership with Phani Dasari
    Breaking Into Cybersecurity Leadership with Phani Dasari In this episode of Breaking into Cybersecurity, join host Christophe as he interviews Phani Dasari, the Global CISO at Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS). Phani shares his remarkable journey into cybersecurity, from his early days in the United States during the 2008 recession, to his pivotal roles at EMC, RSA, ADP, TikTok, and HGS. He delves into valuable insights on navigating and succeeding in the cybersecurity industry, emphasizing the importance of personal branding, continuous learning, and people management skills. This episode offers actionable advice for aspiring and current cybersecurity professionals on developing a broad skill set, pursuing career advancements, and effectively leading teams in a dynamic and challenging field. Sponsored by CPF Coaching LLC - http://cpf-coaching.com The Breaking into Cybersecurity: It’s a conversation about what they did before, why did they pivot into cyber, what the process was they went through Breaking Into Cybersecurity, how they keep up, and advice/tips/tricks along the way. The Breaking into Cybersecurity Leadership Series is an additional series focused on cybersecurity leadership and hearing directly from different leaders in cybersecurity (high and low) on what it takes to be a successful leader. We focus on the skills and competencies associated with cybersecurity leadership and tips/tricks/advice from cybersecurity leaders. Check out our books: Develop Your Cybersecurity Career Path: How to Break into Cybersecurity at Any Level https://amzn.to/3443AUI Hack the Cybersecurity Interview: Navigate Cybersecurity Interviews with Confidence, from Entry-level to Expert roles https://www.amazon.com/Hack-Cybersecurity-Interview-Interviews-Entry-level/dp/1835461298/ Hacker Inc.: Mindset For Your Career https://www.amazon.com/Hacker-Inc-Mindset-Your-Career/dp/B0DKTK1R93/ _________________________________________ About the hosts: Renee Small is the CEO of Cyber Human Capital, one of the leading human resources business partners in the field of cybersecurity, and author of the Amazon #1 best-selling book, Magnetic Hiring: Your Company's Secret Weapon to Attracting Top Cyber Security Talent. She is committed to helping leaders close the cybersecurity talent gap by hiring from within and helping more people get into the lucrative cybersecurity profession. https://www.linkedin.com/in/reneebrownsmall/ Download a free copy of her book at magnetichiring.com/book Christophe Foulon focuses on helping to secure people and processes, using a solid understanding of the technology involved. He has over ten years of experience as an Information Security Manager and Cybersecurity Strategist. He is passionate about customer service, process improvement, and information security. He has significant expertise in optimizing the use of technology while balancing the implications for people, processes, and information security through a consultative approach. https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophefoulon/ Find out more about CPF-Coaching at https://www.cpf-coaching.com - Website: https://www.cyberhubpodcast.com/breakingintocybersecurity - Podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/breaking-into-cybersecuri - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingIntoCybersecurity - Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/breaking-into-cybersecurity/ - Twitter: https://twitter.com/BreakintoCyber - Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/breakingintocybersecurity
    30:52
  Breaking into Cybersecurity: Hacker Inc. Mindset for Your Career
    Breaking into Cybersecurity: Hacker Inc. Mindset for Your Career   Welcome to another episode of Breaking into Cybersecurity! In today's live session, join hosts Renee Small, a cybersecurity super recruiter, and Marcus Carey, a co-author, as they present their new book 'Hacker Inc.: Mindset for Your Career.' Dive deeply into the significance of maintaining consistency in your personal brand, the power of authenticity, and incorporating a business mindset into your career strategy. Learn why soft skills can pivotally shift your career advancement and the importance of networking in building mutually beneficial relationships. Action items for listeners: Get a copy of 'Hacker Inc.: Mindset for Your Career,' follow the provided career exercises, and employ generative AI tools to finesse your resume and prep for interviews. Don’t miss out on practical advice and personal insights from industry veterans to curate your own career paths.   00:00 Introduction and Hosts 01:17 Discussing the New Book: Hacker Inc. Mindset 02:26 Importance of Consistency in Personal Branding 08:20 Treat Your Career Like a Business 14:00 Authenticity in Professional Relationships 30:51 Creating Delightful Experiences in Life 32:45 The Importance of Networking 33:34 Authenticity in Recruiting 35:14 The Power of Giving First 47:29 Soft Skills and Career Advancement 58:33 Building a Strong Network 01:00:09 Conclusion and Final Thoughts Sponsored by CPF Coaching LLC - http://cpf-coaching.com The Breaking into Cybersecurity: It’s a conversation about what they did before, why did they pivot into cyber, what the process was they went through Breaking Into Cybersecurity, how they keep up, and advice/tips/tricks along the way. Check out our books: Develop Your Cybersecurity Career Path: How to Break into Cybersecurity at Any Level https://amzn.to/3443AUI Hack the Cybersecurity Interview: Navigate Cybersecurity Interviews with Confidence, from Entry-level to Expert roles https://www.amazon.com/Hack-Cybersecurity-Interview-Interviews-Entry-level/dp/1835461298/ Hacker Inc.: Mindset For Your Career https://www.amazon.com/Hacker-Inc-Mindset-Your-Career/dp/B0DKTK1R93/ About the hosts: Renee Small is the CEO of Cyber Human Capital, one of the leading human resources business partners in the field of cybersecurity, and author of the Amazon #1 best-selling book, Magnetic Hiring: Your Company's Secret Weapon to Attracting Top Cyber Security Talent. She is committed to helping leaders close the cybersecurity talent gap by hiring from within and helping more people get into the lucrative cybersecurity profession. https://www.linkedin.com/in/reneebrownsmall/ Download a free copy of her book at magnetichiring.com/book Christophe Foulon focuses on helping to secure people and processes with a solid understanding of the technology involved. He has over ten years of experience as an experienced Information Security Manager and Cybersecurity Strategist with a passion for customer service, process improvement, and information security. He has significant experience in optimizing the use of technology while balancing the implications to people, processes, and information security by using a consultative approach. https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophefoulon/ Find out more about CPF-Coaching at https://www.cpf-coaching.com Website: https://www.cyberhubpodcast.com/breakingintocybersecurity Podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/breaking-into-cybersecuri YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingIntoCybersecurity Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/breaking-into-cybersecurity/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BreakintoCyber Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/breakingintocybersecurity
    1:02:14
  BIC Presents_ Hacking the Federal Cyber Job Market w_ Love Rutledge
    Navigating the Federal Cyber Job Market with Love Rutledge In this special edition of 'Breaking into Cyber Security', host Renee Small, the Cybersecurity Super Recruiter, collaborates with Love Rutledge, a senior executive in the Department of Defense, to provide comprehensive guidance on securing federal cyber jobs. Love shares her expertise in federal employment, detailing the intricacies of the USAJOBS site, federal resume building, networking strategies, and the clearance process. She offers essential tips for both experienced professionals and newcomers aiming to break into the federal cyber job market. Additionally, Love shares insights about professional organizations, accepted service positions, and resources for crafting successful federal resumes. This episode is a must-watch for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of federal cybersecurity job applications. 00:00 Introduction and Special Event Announcement 01:49 Meet Love Rutledge: Federal Cybersecurity Expert 03:44 Networking Tips for Federal Job Seekers 07:16 Understanding USAJobs and Federal Job Codes 09:38 Crafting a Federal Resume 14:59 Navigating the Federal Hiring Process 18:21 Security Clearances and Drug Use Policies 18:59 Q&A: Tips and Final Thoughts 27:08 Conclusion and Upcoming Events Sponsored by CPF Coaching LLC - http://cpf-coaching.com The Breaking into Cybersecurity: It’s a conversation about what they did before, why did they pivot into cyber, what the process was they went through Breaking Into Cybersecurity, how they keep up, and advice/tips/tricks along the way. The Breaking into Cybersecurity Leadership Series is an additional series focused on cybersecurity leadership and hearing directly from different leaders in cybersecurity (high and low) on what it takes to be a successful leader. We focus on the skills and competencies associated with cybersecurity leadership and tips/tricks/advice from cybersecurity leaders. Check out our books: Develop Your Cybersecurity Career Path: How to Break into Cybersecurity at Any Level https://amzn.to/3443AUI Hack the Cybersecurity Interview: Navigate Cybersecurity Interviews with Confidence, from Entry-level to Expert roles https://www.amazon.com/Hack-Cybersecurity-Interview-Interviews-Entry-level/dp/1835461298/ Hacker Inc.: Mindset For Your Career https://www.amazon.com/Hacker-Inc-Mindset-Your-Career/dp/B0DKTK1R93/ _________________________________________ About the hosts: Renee Small is the CEO of Cyber Human Capital, one of the leading human resources business partners in the field of cybersecurity, and author of the Amazon #1 best-selling book, Magnetic Hiring: Your Company's Secret Weapon to Attracting Top Cyber Security Talent. She is committed to helping leaders close the cybersecurity talent gap by hiring from within and helping more people get into the lucrative cybersecurity profession. https://www.linkedin.com/in/reneebrownsmall/ Download a free copy of her book at magnetichiring.com/book Christophe Foulon focuses on helping to secure people and processes with a solid understanding of the technology involved. He has over ten years of experience as an experienced Information Security Manager and Cybersecurity Strategist with a passion for customer service, process improvement, and information security. He has significant experience in optimizing the use of technology while balancing the implications to people, processes, and information security by using a consultative approach. https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophefoulon/ Find out more about CPF-Coaching at https://www.cpf-coaching.com - Website: https://www.cyberhubpodcast.com/breakingintocybersecurity - Podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/breaking-into-cybersecuri - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingIntoCybersecurity - Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/breaking-into-cybersecurity/ - Twitter: https://twitter.com/BreakintoCyber - Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/breakingintocybersecurity
    30:05
  BIC Presents_ Cyber Goldilocks_ w_Heather Hinton
    Navigating the Cybersecurity Career Maze with Heather Hinton In this episode of Breaking into Cybersecurity, host Renee Small welcomes cybersecurity expert and professor Heather Hinton to discuss the intricacies of breaking into the field. Heather shares her extensive experience in security, from her beginnings in the late 80s to becoming a CISO and professor. The discussion covers essential tips for job seekers, including the importance of networking, tailoring resumes, and practicing interview skills. Heather emphasizes the value of critical thinking and problem-solving abilities and offers insights into emerging areas within cybersecurity. The episode also addresses the challenges of the current job market and provides practical advice for both candidates and hiring managers. 00:00 Introduction and Housekeeping 01:12 Heather Hinton’s Journey into Cybersecurity 04:27 Challenges and Realities of Hiring in Cybersecurity 06:17 Networking and Community Involvement 08:38 Advice for Hiring Managers and Candidates 13:22 Audience Questions and Interactive Discussion 24:35 Understanding Resume Parsing 26:11 Importance of Tailoring Your CV 27:11 Networking: The Key to Job Search 27:53 Challenges with Applicant Tracking Systems 28:18 Effective Job Search Strategies 31:19 The Role of Generative AI in Resumes 33:03 Preparing for Cybersecurity Job Interviews 34:21 Specialized Areas in Cybersecurity 39:15 Advice for Disabled Job Seekers 44:45 Final Thoughts and Encouragement Sponsored by CPF Coaching LLC - http://cpf-coaching.com The Breaking into Cybersecurity: It’s a conversation about what they did before, why did they pivot into cyber, what the process was they went through Breaking Into Cybersecurity, how they keep up, and advice/tips/tricks along the way. Check out our books: Develop Your Cybersecurity Career Path: How to Break into Cybersecurity at Any Level https://amzn.to/3443AUI Hack the Cybersecurity Interview: Navigate Cybersecurity Interviews with Confidence, from Entry-level to Expert roles https://www.amazon.com/Hack-Cybersecurity-Interview-Interviews-Entry-level/dp/1835461298/ Hacker Inc.: Mindset For Your Career https://www.amazon.com/Hacker-Inc-Mindset-Your-Career/dp/B0DKTK1R93/ About the hosts: Renee Small is the CEO of Cyber Human Capital, one of the leading human resources business partners in the field of cybersecurity, and author of the Amazon #1 best-selling book, Magnetic Hiring: Your Company's Secret Weapon to Attracting Top Cyber Security Talent. She is committed to helping leaders close the cybersecurity talent gap by hiring from within and helping more people get into the lucrative cybersecurity profession. https://www.linkedin.com/in/reneebrownsmall/ Download a free copy of her book at magnetichiring.com/book Christophe Foulon focuses on helping to secure people and processes with a solid understanding of the technology involved. He has over ten years of experience as an experienced Information Security Manager and Cybersecurity Strategist with a passion for customer service, process improvement, and information security. He has significant experience in optimizing the use of technology while balancing the implications to people, processes, and information security by using a consultative approach. https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophefoulon/ Find out more about CPF-Coaching at https://www.cpf-coaching.com Website: https://www.cyberhubpodcast.com/breakingintocybersecurity Podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/breaking-into-cybersecuri YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingIntoCybersecurity Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/breaking-into-cybersecurity/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BreakintoCyber Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/breakingintocybersecurity
    57:06
  Breaking Into Cybersecurity: The Role of AI in Strengthening Cybersecurity
    Breaking into Cybersecurity: The Role of AI in Strengthening Cybersecurity / Bryan KissingerBryan C. Kissinger, PhD, serves as the Senior Vice President of Security Solutions and Chief Information Security Officer at Trace3. With over 25 years of experience, he excels in maturing IT risk and information security programs and implementing emerging technologies. Previously, he was a CISO at Banner Health and had extensive experience across various sectors, including healthcare and finance. Dr. Kissinger holds a PhD in Information Technology Management and several professional certifications. He is also a Navy veteran and divides his time between Miami Beach, FL, and Asheville, NC.Sponsored by CPF Coaching LLC - http://cpf-coaching.comThe Breaking into Cybersecurity: It’s a conversation about what they did before, why did they pivot into cyber, what the process was they went through Breaking Into Cybersecurity, how they keep up, and advice/tips/tricks along the way.The Breaking into Cybersecurity Leadership Series is an additional series focused on cybersecurity leadership and hearing directly from different leaders in cybersecurity (high and low) on what it takes to be a successful leader. We focus on the skills and competencies associated with cybersecurity leadership and tips/tricks/advice from cybersecurity leaders.This podcast runs on listener support and funding. Consider supporting this podcast:https://breaking-into-cybersecurity.captivate.fm/supportCheck out our books:Develop Your Cybersecurity Career Path: How to Break into Cybersecurity at Any Level https://amzn.to/3443AUIHack the Cybersecurity Interview: A complete interview preparation guide for jumpstarting your cybersecurity career https://www.amazon.com/dp/1801816638/About the hosts:Renee Small is the CEO of Cyber Human Capital, one of the leading human resources business partners in the field of cybersecurity, and author of the Amazon #1 best-selling book, Magnetic Hiring: Your Company's Secret Weapon to Attracting Top Cyber Security Talent. She is committed to helping leaders close the cybersecurity talent gap by hiring from within and helping more people get into the lucrative cybersecurity profession. https://www.linkedin.com/in/reneebrownsmall/Download a free copy of her book at magnetichiring.com/bookChristophe Foulon focuses on helping to secure people and processes with a solid understanding of the technology involved. He has over ten years of experience as an experienced Information Security Manager and Cybersecurity Strategist with a passion for customer service, process improvement, and information security. He has significant experience in optimizing the use of technology while balancing the implications to people, processes, and information security by using a consultative approach.https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophefoulon/Find out more about CPF-Coaching at https://www.cpf-coaching.comWebsite:
    31:07

About Breaking Into Cybersecurity

It’s a conversation about what you did before, why did you pivot into cyber, what the process you went through Breaking Into Cybersecurity, how you keep up, and advice/tips/tricks along the way. Cybersecurity Leaders, we would love to help develop the next generation of cybersecurity leadership. You can also bring up topics like attraction/retention/developing the next generation of the workforce.
