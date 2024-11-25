Breaking Into Cybersecurity Leadership with Phani Dasari
In this episode of Breaking into Cybersecurity, join host Christophe as he interviews Phani Dasari, the Global CISO at Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS). Phani shares his remarkable journey into cybersecurity, from his early days in the United States during the 2008 recession, to his pivotal roles at EMC, RSA, ADP, TikTok, and HGS. He delves into valuable insights on navigating and succeeding in the cybersecurity industry, emphasizing the importance of personal branding, continuous learning, and people management skills. This episode offers actionable advice for aspiring and current cybersecurity professionals on developing a broad skill set, pursuing career advancements, and effectively leading teams in a dynamic and challenging field.
