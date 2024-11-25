Breaking into Cybersecurity: Hacker Inc. Mindset for Your Career

Breaking into Cybersecurity: Hacker Inc. Mindset for Your Career Welcome to another episode of Breaking into Cybersecurity! In today's live session, join hosts Renee Small, a cybersecurity super recruiter, and Marcus Carey, a co-author, as they present their new book 'Hacker Inc.: Mindset for Your Career.' Dive deeply into the significance of maintaining consistency in your personal brand, the power of authenticity, and incorporating a business mindset into your career strategy. Learn why soft skills can pivotally shift your career advancement and the importance of networking in building mutually beneficial relationships. Action items for listeners: Get a copy of 'Hacker Inc.: Mindset for Your Career,' follow the provided career exercises, and employ generative AI tools to finesse your resume and prep for interviews. Don’t miss out on practical advice and personal insights from industry veterans to curate your own career paths. 00:00 Introduction and Hosts 01:17 Discussing the New Book: Hacker Inc. Mindset 02:26 Importance of Consistency in Personal Branding 08:20 Treat Your Career Like a Business 14:00 Authenticity in Professional Relationships 30:51 Creating Delightful Experiences in Life 32:45 The Importance of Networking 33:34 Authenticity in Recruiting 35:14 The Power of Giving First 47:29 Soft Skills and Career Advancement 58:33 Building a Strong Network 01:00:09 Conclusion and Final Thoughts Sponsored by CPF Coaching LLC - http://cpf-coaching.com The Breaking into Cybersecurity: It’s a conversation about what they did before, why did they pivot into cyber, what the process was they went through Breaking Into Cybersecurity, how they keep up, and advice/tips/tricks along the way. Check out our books: Develop Your Cybersecurity Career Path: How to Break into Cybersecurity at Any Level https://amzn.to/3443AUI Hack the Cybersecurity Interview: Navigate Cybersecurity Interviews with Confidence, from Entry-level to Expert roles https://www.amazon.com/Hack-Cybersecurity-Interview-Interviews-Entry-level/dp/1835461298/ Hacker Inc.: Mindset For Your Career https://www.amazon.com/Hacker-Inc-Mindset-Your-Career/dp/B0DKTK1R93/ About the hosts: Renee Small is the CEO of Cyber Human Capital, one of the leading human resources business partners in the field of cybersecurity, and author of the Amazon #1 best-selling book, Magnetic Hiring: Your Company's Secret Weapon to Attracting Top Cyber Security Talent. She is committed to helping leaders close the cybersecurity talent gap by hiring from within and helping more people get into the lucrative cybersecurity profession. https://www.linkedin.com/in/reneebrownsmall/ Download a free copy of her book at magnetichiring.com/book Christophe Foulon focuses on helping to secure people and processes with a solid understanding of the technology involved. He has over ten years of experience as an experienced Information Security Manager and Cybersecurity Strategist with a passion for customer service, process improvement, and information security. He has significant experience in optimizing the use of technology while balancing the implications to people, processes, and information security by using a consultative approach. https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophefoulon/ Find out more about CPF-Coaching at https://www.cpf-coaching.com Website: https://www.cyberhubpodcast.com/breakingintocybersecurity Podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/breaking-into-cybersecuri YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingIntoCybersecurity Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/breaking-into-cybersecurity/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BreakintoCyber Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/breakingintocybersecurity