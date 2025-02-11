Welcome to a Brand New World

AI is everywhere, and no more is the hype as big and ambiguous than across an industry known for both chasing and utilizing new technology: advertising and marketing. In a recent chapter of the book ‘Our AI Journey,’ released in March, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that artificial general intelligence will be a reality in the next five years or so and, as a result, ‘will replace 95% of what marketers use agencies, strategists, and creative professionals for today.’ But we’re not there . . . yet. How brands and ad agencies use AI is already influencing what they know about us, how they will use it, and subsequently, how this technological shift will revolutionize consumer and pop culture. If brands are the connective tissue between business and culture, how will AI impact the ways in which they build meaningful—and profitable—connections with audiences? What are the lessons that are and can be used from the first digital revolution? How are the leading players in the industry not only using this technology today, but thinking about how it can, will, and should be used tomorrow? Join 'Fast Company' senior staff editor Jeff Beer as he embarks on a journey to find out. The result will be not only a snapshot of this moment in time, but an evergreen look at the AI philosophies, strategies, and work that will determine the future of brands.