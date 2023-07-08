Pour yourself a drink and join Fannita and her friends for some late night chats. Each week, Fannita invites a new guest over for some drinks and snacks, gettin...
Vinnie & Fannita Fall in Love
Episosde 9: Tune in to a very special episode of Bottoms Up where Fannita goes on her very first date… on the air! Sparks are flying… babies are singing… and Vinnie Hacker opens up in a way we’ve never seen him before. Will they fall in love? More importantly, what’s it like dating in the public eye? Fannita and Vinnie answer all your burning fan questions and play a steamy game of “fruit or dare.” And watch til the end for an x-rated game of “How.. Big.. Is It?!”
Fannita: IG / TikTok
Vinnie: IG / TikTok
8/21/2023
52:13
Opening up about my surgery....
This week on the show, Fannita is alone - finally! She brings you her first ever solo episode and answers a *ton* of fan fiction and catches you up on what's been going on in her life. She also gives a bunch of hot takes on things like TikTok AI live streams (shoutout Pinky Doll), losing interest after sex, Instagram Threads, and more. Plus, Fannita’s baby daddy calls in…? Uh oh…
Fannita: IG / TikTok
8/14/2023
45:44
Bella Hadid Slid Into My DMs... | Fannita & Ve'Ondre Mitchell | Bottoms Up With Fannita Ep. 7
This week, the one and only Ve’Ondre Mitchell sits down with Fannita to talk about finding your confidence, dealing with social anxiety around body image, and how to surround yourself with people who boost your self-worth. They also take some heartfelt fan calls and break down dating as a black woman as well how to navigate “your firsts.” And stick around for another iconic game of “Are You The Menace?!”
Fannita: IG / TikTok
Ve'Ondre: IG / TikTok
8/7/2023
55:37
What's Your Biggest Red Flag? | Fannita & HeyTonyTV | Bottoms Up With Fannita Ep. 6
This week, Antonio AKA HeyTonyTV joins Fannita to discuss their biggest red flags, dating horror stories, unhinged conversations at restaurants, and some wild fan fiction.
Fannita: IG / TikTok
Antonio: IG / TikTok
7/31/2023
43:23
Living Out Our Fantasies | Fannita & Carlo Malis | Bottoms Up With Fannita Ep. 5
This week, Carlo joins Fannita at the pregame to discuss their freakiest fantasies! They talk about their childhood fantasies that never go away, going out in WeHo together, different categories of adult film, and they play a revealing game of Never Have I Ever.
Fannita: IG / TikTok
Carlo: IG / TikTok
