Vinnie & Fannita Fall in Love

Episosde 9: Tune in to a very special episode of Bottoms Up where Fannita goes on her very first date… on the air! Sparks are flying… babies are singing… and Vinnie Hacker opens up in a way we’ve never seen him before. Will they fall in love? More importantly, what’s it like dating in the public eye? Fannita and Vinnie answer all your burning fan questions and play a steamy game of “fruit or dare.” And watch til the end for an x-rated game of “How.. Big.. Is It?!” Fannita: IG / TikTok Vinnie: IG / TikTok