The Comment Section with Drew Afualo

Kendahl Landreth and Jordan Myrick are here this week!! They join Drew to talk botched surgeries, being objectified by airline pilots, appendix explosions, their deep love for the Fast and Furious franchise, Kendahl working as a gym janitor, adult dodgeball leagues, and so much more. Kendahl IG: https://www.instagram.com/kendahllandreth/?hl=en Kendahl Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kendahllandreth?lang=en Jordan IG: https://www.instagram.com/jordanmyr1ck/?hl=en Jordan Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jordanmyr1ck?lang=en Follow The Comment Section on IG! https://www.instagram.com/thecommentsection/

Our guest this week is Vanilla Mace!! Vanilla and Drew do a live blind unboxing and talk about Twitch streaming, Vanilla adopting a cat from her weed dealer, her job burning down right before she clocked in, the time Drew got flipped by a male stripper, and so much more! Vanilla IG: https://www.instagram.com/vanilllamace/?hl=en Vanilla Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vanillamace?lang=en Follow The Comment Section on IG! https://www.instagram.com/thecommentsection/

This week Drew is joined by the talented and hilarious Owen Thiele. The two unpack Owen's 13-year-old blogger era, his experience auditioning for 'Adults', being a nepo friend, E-Coli in the lake during the filming of Theater Camp, meeting Timothée Chalamet at NYU, being an insomniac and so much more! Owen's IG: https://www.instagram.com/owenthiele?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== Owen's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@owenthiele?_t=ZP-8wKv9a5brrD&_r=1

Drew welcomes Golloria to the show this week!! They talk about her entry into the makeup world, going viral in college, Club Penguin, their shared love of Vampire Diaries (of course), Golloria's love for running, and so much more. Golloria on IG: https://www.instagram.com/golloria/?hl=en Golloria on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@golloria?lang=en Follow The Comment Section on IG: https://www.instagram.com/thecommentsection/

We have our first 3-timer guest on the show this week, team… Caleb Hearon is BACK! Drew and Caleb join forces in New York to talk dessert crawls, beefing with flight attendants, unacceptable theater chairs, having a dumb phone, Caleb's frat era, leafy greens, Caleb's Cagematch improv history gets unearthed, and so much more. Caleb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calebsaysthings/ Caleb Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@calebsaysthings Follow The Comment Section on IG! https://www.instagram.com/thecommentsection/

About The Comment Section with Drew Afualo

It’s going DOWN in the comments in this new weekly show from defender of women on the internet, Drew Afualo! Join Drew and a new weekly guest as they explore the dreaded COMMENT SECTION of their tagged videos on TikTok. Through a candid discussion and lots of laughs, Drew keeps it real and gives in-depth advice on the issues that you care about most. Video is available only on Spotify.