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60 episodes
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Join Boozy and the Certified Legal Layman, Alkali, for a discussion of negligence and obvious danger doctrines in a discussion of what happens when an Amtrak train strike a pedestrian and the pedestrian then strikes a bystander with the case of Park v. Metra and Zokhrabov v. Park! This episode was recorded live at Anthrocon 2026 in the beautiful city of Pittsburgh!
Case materials available online at the patreon site HERE.
Legal Funhouse Theme by Status Ferret. Check out his stuff here!
Support the show
Support Boozy and the show over on Patreon, Kofi, or maybe watch him at Twitch. You can read his writings and get updates about performances, releases, bonus material, and case materials at Lawyers & Liquor, his website.
If you want to support Alkali, you can do that at his Twitch channel or on their Patreon!
- Send us Fan Mail
Join Boozy and the Certified Legal Layman, Alkali, as they speak to a crowd live at Columbus, Ohio's Anthrohio 2026 convention to discuss a case where a squirrel may or may not have set a car on fire and the discovery shenanigans that followed!
Case Materials HERE
Legal Funhouse Theme by Status Ferret. Check out his stuff here!
Support the show
Support Boozy and the show over on Patreon, Kofi, or maybe watch him at Twitch. You can read his writings and get updates about performances, releases, bonus material, and case materials at Lawyers & Liquor, his website.
If you want to support Alkali, you can do that at his Twitch channel or on their Patreon!
- Send us Fan Mail
Join Boozy and the Certified Legal Layman, Alkali, for a discussion of preclusive acts, res judicata, civil rights actions, and the pettiest man in horse racing bringing lawsuits for his right to piss of a colleague with this episode of Boozy's Legal Funhouse!
Case materials available on Patreon!
Legal Funhouse Theme by Status Ferret. Check out his stuff here!
Support the show
Support Boozy and the show over on Patreon, Kofi, or maybe watch him at Twitch. You can read his writings and get updates about performances, releases, bonus material, and case materials at Lawyers & Liquor, his website.
If you want to support Alkali, you can do that at his Twitch channel or on their Patreon!
- Send us Fan Mail
Join Boozy and the certified legal layman, Alkali, for a discussion of the law of Eminent Domain, views, jury trials, and when having the meats isn't the same as having the evidence with this discussion of a highway, a warehouse, and the Arby's Exception to the law in the case of Commonwealth of Kentucky v. PTL Warehousing, LLC, et. al. (Ky. App. 2021)
Also: Time Traveling Lawyers and Facebook puts its foot down!
Case Materials Here.
Legal Funhouse Theme by Status Ferret. Check out his stuff here!
Support the show
Support Boozy and the show over on Patreon, Kofi, or maybe watch him at Twitch. You can read his writings and get updates about performances, releases, bonus material, and case materials at Lawyers & Liquor, his website.
If you want to support Alkali, you can do that at his Twitch channel or on their Patreon!
- Send us Fan Mail
Join Boozy, the certified legal layman Alkali, and their special guest voice actor and criminal defense attorney Krystal LaPorte for a live recording at Furthemore 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland!
This time they explore the law of agency, when you have to pay a real estate broker, and dirty dealings in the early 20th Century Baltimore hotel market from the ballroom of the historic and haunted Lord Baltimore Hotel. The case is Stokes v. Wolf, 112 A. 566 (Md. 1921) and the while the subject matter may seem dry there was no way Boozy was passing up a case with a party named "Harry Wolf" at a furry convention.
In addition: What happens when lawyers decide to double down on AI? The Sixth Circuit responds. Also, the selfie that ended representation in a landmark legal case about social media.
Show Notes over on the Patreon
Legal Funhouse Theme by Status Ferret. Check out his stuff here!
Support the show
Support Boozy and the show over on Patreon, Kofi, or maybe watch him at Twitch. You can read his writings and get updates about performances, releases, bonus material, and case materials at Lawyers & Liquor, his website.
If you want to support Alkali, you can do that at his Twitch channel or on their Patreon!
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About Boozy's Legal Funhouse
Boozy, a Philadelphia area attorney and comedian, sits down every two weeks with his performing partner and certified Legal Layman, Alkali, for a discussion of legal news and an explanation of how legal principles are truly messed up. Every other week the pair look at an actual legal case, current or historical, in a lighthearted and profane manner as Boozy tries to get Alkali to understand the law really can be made up as one goes along.Podcast website
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