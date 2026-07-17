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Join Boozy, the certified legal layman Alkali, and their special guest voice actor and criminal defense attorney Krystal LaPorte for a live recording at Furthemore 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland!

This time they explore the law of agency, when you have to pay a real estate broker, and dirty dealings in the early 20th Century Baltimore hotel market from the ballroom of the historic and haunted Lord Baltimore Hotel. The case is Stokes v. Wolf, 112 A. 566 (Md. 1921) and the while the subject matter may seem dry there was no way Boozy was passing up a case with a party named "Harry Wolf" at a furry convention.

In addition: What happens when lawyers decide to double down on AI? The Sixth Circuit responds. Also, the selfie that ended representation in a landmark legal case about social media.

Show Notes over on the Patreon

Legal Funhouse Theme by Status Ferret. Check out his stuff here!

Support the show

Support Boozy and the show over on Patreon, Kofi, or maybe watch him at Twitch. You can read his writings and get updates about performances, releases, bonus material, and case materials at Lawyers & Liquor, his website.



If you want to support Alkali, you can do that at his Twitch channel or on their Patreon!