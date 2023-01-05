Boozy, a Philadelphia area attorney and comedian, sits down every two weeks with his performing partner and certified Legal Layman, Alkali, for a discussion of ... More
Episode 31 - This Smells Funny
Join Boozy and his Certfied Legal Layman, Alkali, for a journey through the realm of Fourth Amendment warrant requirements, exceptions, marijuana, cars, and what happens when you have a particularly pungent leaf in the car with this episode of Boozy's Legal Funhouse!
5/1/2023
2:19:08
Episode 30: Cartoon Railway Negligence
Join Boozy and his certified legal layman, Alkali, as they discuss another case known to lawyers the world over - Palsgraf v. Long Island Railroad Company.What happens when a middle-aged housekeeper takes a train to the beach with her daughters on a hot New York August day, then two men try to board a train late carrying a non-descript package that they drop while the housekeeper is standing next to some scales ten feet away? A series of events straight out of cartoon slapstick followed by multiple hearings on the matter and a decision that will explain the concepts of duty of care, foreseeability, and proximate cause! Recorded 3/30/2023 Live at twitch.tv/boozybadger
4/3/2023
1:17:04
Episode 29: Friendship is Magic - Live at Furthemore
In this episode of Boozy's Legal Funhouse, Boozy and his Certified Legal Laymen, Alkali, leave the internet to record a discussion of case law surrounding the legal status of animals and how they are treated in divorce cases in front of a live audience at Furthemore 2023! Tune in and listen to people actually laugh for once at the boys' BS!
3/20/2023
1:00:14
Episode 28 - Distress of the Dead
Join Boozy and his certified Legal Layman, Alkali, as the profane attorney walks the bewildered through the evolution of mental and emotional distress damages as a separate grounds of recovery in American law through a series of cases that talk about what happens when someone desecrates a corpse. Like...a lot of cases about desecrating corpses. Corpse desecration was apparently a pretty common thing for a while.
3/6/2023
1:49:27
Episode 27: MOVEing Money
Join Boozy and his Certified Legal Layman, Alkali, as Boozy uses an infuriating case of a city unwilling to pay for the damages it caused in the MOVE bombing and reneging on agreements to teach the important legal lesson - sometimes justice isn't what the courts produce.In 1985 the City of Philadelphia dropped high explosives on a residential neighborhood, killing members of the MOVE organization and their children - as well as burning down pretty much the entire surrounding blocks. Almost two decades later, the residents of those blocks bring a lawsuit to try and force Philly to fulfill a promise to rebuild their neighborhood in a liveable condition. How does it turn out?As Alkali said: "Oooo, this is going to be an ANGRY one."
Boozy, a Philadelphia area attorney and comedian, sits down every two weeks with his performing partner and certified Legal Layman, Alkali, for a discussion of legal news and an explanation of how legal principles are truly messed up. Every other week the pair look at an actual legal case, current or historical, in a lighthearted and profane manner as Boozy tries to get Alkali to understand the law really can be made up as one goes along.