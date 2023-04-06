Booked Up with Jen Taub features intimate interviews with nonfiction authors. Jen’s guests include writers of current bestsellers and beloved backlist books. Co... More
28: NAZI BILLIONAIRES by David de Jong
Jen’s guest is David de Jong, the author of a mindblowing new narrative nonfiction book called Nazi Billionaires: The Dark History of Germany’s Wealthiest Dynasties. Before he began researching for this book, David covered banking, finance, and hidden wealth for Bloomberg News.
This book puts the lie to the often-heard claims by descendants and apologists for the industrialists who collaborated for profit with Hilter. You’ve heard them too. That these business leaders did not know what was going on at the concentration and extermination camps, that they were helping Jews by buying businesses on the cheap, that they had not sought out to be members of the Nazi party but were forced to to stay in business. Piece by piece, David offers the proof that these are not just lies but that the truth is more horrific than any of us can imagine.
The glowing reviews have rolled in. Bradley Hope, author of the fabulous book Billionaire Dollary Whale (about the Malaysian wealth fund) had this to say:
“David de Jong’s explosive debut of narrative nonfiction is as riveting as it is disturbing. At times, it felt like reading the anti–Schindler’s List: instead of secretly helping the Jews, Germany’s most powerful tycoons brutally exploited their suffering for personal profit. The fact that some of Germany’s greatest fortunes are deeply intertwined with the ignominies of the Third Reich should be much better known.”
Yale Law Professor Samuel Moyn’s says, “David de Jong’s sleuthing has uncovered a remarkable and upsetting web of connections between the signature evil of the twentieth century and fabulous riches today. With its finely wrought stories of German individuals and families—including Jews who were expropriated—Nazi Billionaires suggests that even today amends have not yet been made for the profits that some reaped in an era of horror.”
Why so much kvelling? It’s well-deserved. How David did this and the toll it took on him is at the top of my mind. Can’t wait to speak with him. So, with no further delays. Let’s dive in.
Contact Booked Up:
You can email Jen & the Booked Up team at: [email protected] or by writing to:
BOOKED UP
P.O. BOX 147
NORTHAMPTON, MA 01061
Get More from David Dejong:
Twitter | Website | Author of NAZI BILLIONAIRES
Get More from Jen Taub:
Twitter | Follow the Money Substack | Author of BIG DIRTY MONEY
6/4/2023
1:04:07
27: Maggie Smith, You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir
This week for the book club, we have poet Maggie Smith talking about her tell-most own new bestselling memoir You Could Make This Place Beautiful.
You know Maggie from a poem she wrote in an Ohio coffee shop in 2015. That poem “Good Bones” was so deeply true and beautiful that readers passed it around. And it went viral a year or two later. Poems don’t go viral, but this one did, so much so that the unimaginable happened. First. In April of 2017, Meryl Streep read that poem, “Good Bones” at a Lincoln Center gala. But there’s a next. Next, her husband –– the father of her two young children –– the fellow writer, turned lawyer she met in a creative writing class in college. That guy. He blew up the marriage with a postcard and a pine cone.
Joining us in this conversation is one of Maggie’s and my mutual friends, activist and writer Charlotte Clymer. You know Charlotte from her regular appearances on the Mary Trump Show. She was previously the press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign and director of communications and strategy at Catholics for Choice.
Get More from Maggie Smith
Twitter | Website | Author of You Could Make This Place Beautiful
Get More from Charlotte Clymer
Twitter | Website | Charlotte’s Web Thoughts Substack
Get More from Jen Taub:
Twitter | Follow the Money Substack | Author of BIG DIRTY MONEY
5/28/2023
1:06:53
26: Steve Vladeck on THE SHADOW DOCKET
This week Jen’s guest is Professor Steve Vladeck, author of the sensational new book: The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic.
The Shadow Docket is a must-read book, not just for court-watchers and garden-variety nerds, but also for anyone and everyone who wants to sound smarter on Twitter. Okay, maybe that’s a low bar. But, you get the drift. Don’t just trust me. Publisher’s Weekly said “This insightful and accessible account raises an important alarm.” Plus, Patrick Radden Keefe, author of Purdue the Pharma book, Empire of Pain praised Steve for using “elegant, accessible prose” to “expose[] the degree to which significant battles, from abortion to immigration, are being adjudicated behind closed doors, in unseen, unsigned, unexplained decisions.”
Steve Vladeck is professor at the University of Texas, at Austin School of Law where he holds the Charles Alan Wright Chair In Federal Courts. He is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, constitutional law, national security law, and military justice. But, anyone can claim to be an expert. On paper. Steve is the real deal. Not just in the classroom and prestigious academic journals (like the Harvard Law Review and Yale Law Journal) but also in courtrooms. He has argued over a dozen cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Texas Supreme Court, and various lower federal civilian and military courts.
But most importantly, he’s a really nice person.
Get More from Steve Vladeck
Twitter | Website | Author of THE SHADOW DOCKET
Get More from Jen Taub:
Twitter | Follow the Money Substack | Author of BIG DIRTY MONEY
5/21/2023
1:14:48
25: Ben Smith on TRAFFIC
This week, Jen’s guest is Ben Smith, author of Traffic: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral. This hot new book takes a close look at the people and the patterns behind the click-bait-journalism-world that helped inflate Donald Trump but also gave us a renewed faith in humanity with an endless supply of baby-animal rescue videos.
You know Ben from his role as the founding editor-in-chief for BuzzFeed News where he released the Steele Dossier to the world. Today, Ben is the editor-in-chief of Semafor, a new global news organization that launched last year. Just before that he was the media columnist for the New York Times. Jen and Ben recorded this interview just before Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti announced plans to shutter Buzzfeed News.
Get More from Ben Smith
Twitter | Website | Author of TRAFFIC
Get More from Jen Taub:
Twitter | Follow the Money Substack | Author of BIG DIRTY MONEY
5/14/2023
1:05:30
24: Anastasia Curwood on her new biography of Shirley Chisholm
This week, Jen’s guest on Booked Up is Anastasia Curwood. They discuss her insightful new biography Shirley Chisholm: Champion of Black Feminist Power Politics. As you likely know, in 1968, Shirley Chisholm became the first Black woman elected to Congress and in 1972, the first Black major party presidential candidate.
Anastasia Curwood is a beloved and brilliant professor at University of Kentucky and Interim Chair of the History Department. She also serves as director of the Commonwealth Institute for Black Studies at UK. Her scholarship focuses on the interface between private life and historical context for black Americans in the twentieth century. Her first book called Stormy Weather focused on marriages between middle-class African Americans between the two world wars.
Get More from Anastasia Curwood
Twitter | Website | Author of SHIRLEY CHISHOLM and STORMY WEATHER
Get More from Jen Taub:
Twitter | Follow the Money Substack | Author of BIG DIRTY MONEY
Booked Up with Jen Taub features intimate interviews with nonfiction authors. Jen’s guests include writers of current bestsellers and beloved backlist books. Conversations cover love, money, politics, early dreams, writing habits, reading tastes, procrastination techniques, self-doubt, and news of the day.
Creator and host, Jen Taub is a law professor, advocate, and author. Her nonfiction books include BIG DIRTY MONEY (Viking 2020) and OTHER PEOPLE’S HOUSES (Yale Press 2014). She focuses on “follow the money” matters— promoting transparency and opposing corruption.
Jen’s favorite poem is Prufrock (and yes she knows that Eliot held abhorrent views. She contains multitudes and can separate the dancer from the dance.)
Taub was the Bruce W. Nichols Visiting Professor of Law in fall 2019 at Harvard Law School and is now a professor of law at the Western New England University School of Law. A former associate general counsel at Fidelity Investments, she is a graduate of Yale College and Harvard Law School.