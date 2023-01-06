Bobby Owsinski's Inner Circle Podcast

Episode 474 – Collectables Creator Tony Simerman, Payola Again, And Plugin Subscriptions

My guest this week is Tony Simerman, who as a kid would go to work with his Dad, who was the manager of The Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C. There he'd hang out backstage where he was lucky enough to see every major hard rock and metal show in the 70s and 80s, and make many musical friends over the years. Fast forward to 2023, and Tony's company KnuckleBonz has been recognized worldwide for the past two decades as the leading creators of high-end and hand-crafted collectibles that feature iconic moments in rock history as well as music legends. KnuckleBonz creates licensed memorabilia for Pink Floyd, Queen, Alice Cooper, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, KISS, Scorpions, Black Sabbath, and Guns N' Roses – just to name a few. The company's commitment to fine craftsmanship is showcased in the artistry and detail of each hand-crafted limited edition statue created for collectors of licensed properties. Think of it as rock meets art. During the interview we spoke about growing up backstage during rock concerts, his background in 3D animation, the problem with distributing custom beverages, 3D vinyl, and much more. I spoke with Tony via Zoom from his office in California. By the way, use the BOICpc8kbz coupon code for a 10% discount from Knucklebonz for the next 2 weeks! On the intro I'll take a look at how payola is still with us and a look at software and plugin subscriptions.