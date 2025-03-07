The Gathering Place, a Podcast from Blessed is She

His Method Is You and Me | TGP Episode 166 (A Season Under the Olive Tree for Lent)
In this episode Beth Davis and Jenna Guizar share about the entry into Ash Wednesday, the first day of the holy and penitential season of Lent. We talk about how we decide what to give up (how that's exhausting sometimes) and the journey of surrender to simply let Jesus love us.We would love to continue to walk with you through this Lenten season in our Blessed is She Member Community: connect.blessedisshe.net.New here? We're SO glad you're here! Hit that *subscribe* button and the bell to be notified when we upload!SUBSCRIBE to our free daily devotions: https://blessedisshe.net/subscribe/Check our our FREE RESOURCES for you: https://blessedisshe.net/free-resources/Catholic Resources + How To Guides: https://blessedisshe.net/catholic-resources-how-to-guides/Download our FREE study guide: https://blessedisshe.net/study-guide/Find out more: https://blessedisshe.net/about/Check out our Shop: https://blessedisshe.net/shopShop our Amazon favs: https://www.amazon.com/shop/blessedissheBlessed is She exists for any woman who wants to radically follow Jesus through a vibrantly Catholic life every single day. We create beautiful and accessible resources, products, and experiences to foster community and deepen faith, both online and in person. We invite you into this community, no matter where you are on your walk with Christ.You belong here.
--------
43:11
It’s Not too Late ... for a life-changing Lent // Q&A with Beth + Steph
--------
36:11
The Ins and Outs of Eucharistic Adoration (What Does It Mean? Why Do It? & More) from Blessed is She
Have you ever wondered what Eucharistic Adoration is? Or have you grown in apathy towards the devotion of visiting Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament? We get it. In this Gathering Place podcast episode, we dive into the ins and outs of Eucharist Adoration by using the five ws: who, what, where, when, why (and we added how).The other episode we mention in this episode: https://youtu.be/fKoRcZ7RJv0?si=iMrqVlAgJ60M8jfF
--------
17:00
You Can’t Hurry Love // Q&A with Beth + Steph
--------
31:52
The One About Confession with Sr. Maria Fatima (BONUS EPISODE) // TGP Episode 165
About The Gathering Place, a Podcast from Blessed is She
NEW uploads Tuesdays & Fridays // Begin and end your week with Blessed is She's audio experience, The Gathering Place Podcast. We gather to talk about radically following Jesus and living a vibrantly Catholic life together. You'll also hear our weekly Q&A (live every Tuesday on YouTube!)
Listen to our daily devotions here --> anchor.fm/bisdailydevo