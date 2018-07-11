Five years ago, Molly Weaver, Bryan Anderson, and Nathan Howell started a podcast focused on the local legend of a monster called The Blackwood Bugman. Quickly,... More
The Questions | 6
Nathan is missing. Bryan is… gone. Molly Weaver has spent five years running from her past and the investigation, but it seems Blackwood isn't done with her.
11/21/2018
28:54
The Answers | 5
Nathan is shaken by recent events and discovers his own grandfather's possible involvement in Blackwood's secret group. Molly and Nathan decide to check in on Bryan, and quickly discover their friend is behaving very strangely…
11/14/2018
19:38
The Warning | 4
Nathan has been warned to end the investigation into Blackwood's dark past, and been invited to join a group which may be responsible for several deaths in town. He convinces Molly and Bryan to join him in following Bryan's grandfather to a secret meeting.
11/7/2018
23:21
The Suspect | 3
With a suspect in their sights, Nathan goes undercover. Molly and Bryan set out to discover why the Blackwood townsfolk seem secretly obsessed with The Dead Tree. The roots go deeper.
10/31/2018
28:59
The Recording | 2
Someone in town seems to be watching Nathan. What do they want? Molly and Bryan look deeper into the murderous history of Blackwood, but Nathan believes he's receiving help from an unlikely place.
Five years ago, Molly Weaver, Bryan Anderson, and Nathan Howell started a podcast focused on the local legend of a monster called The Blackwood Bugman. Quickly, the investigation grows out of their control, as they discover that, not only are the legends seemingly true, many people in Blackwood have turned up dead or disappeared without a trace. Worse, there may be a reason why no one has ever uncovered the truth before. Someone is watching them, willing to do whatever it takes to keep the secret. Their recordings have finally been released.