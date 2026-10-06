War-forged but vulnerable, wise with the memories of another life, another body, a tiny alien returns to its own kind. But can it keep the pieces of itself long enough to share the tale of its lost progenitor? Should it even try?



Homecoming by Proxy is by Erin Cullen

Erin Cullen is a neuroscience researcher and speculative fiction writer based in New York City. Erin’s writing has appeared in various magazines and anthologies plus scientific journals even experts only look at for the pictures. Erin is nominally on BlueSky @erinrcullen.bsky.social but more often coming up with excuses to be offline and outdoors.



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