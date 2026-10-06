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Biome

Alex Zoubine
ArtsBooks
Biome
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • Biome

    Ep 2 - Instructions for a Swamp Witch Funeral

    10/06/2026 | 21 mins.
    The old Swamp Witch is dead. What hope does her apprentice, Reed, have of filling such big shoes?

    Instructions for a Swamp Witch Funeral is by JA Logwood
    JA Logwood can be found lurking in the woods of New England where she's raising feral children and friendly goats with her wife. She adores speculative fiction, cozies of any genre and all things queer. Her work has appeared in A Coup of Owls, Rat Bag and Pulp Literature.
    Find her at @jalogwood.bsky.social

    I deeply appreciate your support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/BiomeSpec
    Have questions, comments or thoughts? I'd love to hear from you: biomespec@gmail.com

    Special thanks to our Biosphere Patreon supporter Shanella!
  • Biome

    Ep 1 - Homecoming by Proxy

    09/29/2026 | 21 mins.
    War-forged but vulnerable, wise with the memories of another life, another body, a tiny alien returns to its own kind. But can it keep the pieces of itself long enough to share the tale of its lost progenitor? Should it even try?

    Homecoming by Proxy is by Erin Cullen
    Erin Cullen is a neuroscience researcher and speculative fiction writer based in New York City. Erin’s writing has appeared in various magazines and anthologies plus scientific journals even experts only look at for the pictures. Erin is nominally on BlueSky @erinrcullen.bsky.social but more often coming up with excuses to be offline and outdoors.

    I deeply appreciate your support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/BiomeSpec
    Have questions, comments or thoughts? I'd love to hear from you: biomespec@gmail.com

    Special thanks to our Biosphere Patreon supporter Shanella!
  • Biome

    S1 Int13 - Interview with J. M. J. Brewer

    09/22/2026 | 20 mins.
    J. M. J. Brewer, author of the unsettling "Anemone" (Season 1, Episode 7) joins us for a fascinating conversation about trauma, pain, and its expression in fiction.

    Support Biome on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/BiomeSpec
    Have questions, comments or thoughts? I'd love to hear from you: biomespec@gmail.com

    Make sure to also check out our most recent written interview with Toshiya Kamei:
    https://www.patreon.com/BiomeSpec/posts/interlude-1-161022506/

    Special thanks to our Biosphere Patreon supporter Shanella!
  • Biome

    S1 Int12 - September Editor's Desk

    09/15/2026 | 8 mins.
    How does Biome pick the stories we publish? What's the value of prizes and recognition?
    Your host and Biome editor Alex Zoubine discusses the value of curation and prizes in Sci-Fi and literature more broadly
    Check out the Biome submissions portal here if you're curious: https://biomespec.wordpress.com/submissions/
    Learn more about the Hugo Awards in Science Fiction: https://www.thehugoawards.org/hugo-history/2026-hugo-awards/
    Learn More about the Nebula Awards here: https://nebulas.sfwa.org/award-year/2025/
    And of course, check out the official Nobel Prize website here: https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/literature/

    Check out our recent interviews with some of our Season 1 authors:
    Jordan Hirsch: https://www.patreon.com/BiomeSpec/posts/interlude-1-161200342/
    M.D. Smith IV: https://www.patreon.com/BiomeSpec/posts/interlude-1-m-d-162930361/
    Grigory Lukin: https://www.patreon.com/BiomeSpec/posts/interlude-1-165750671/
    Toshiya Kamei: https://www.patreon.com/BiomeSpec/posts/interlude-1-161022506/

    Have questions, comments or thoughts? I'd love to hear from you: biomespec@gmail.com
    Special thanks to our Biosphere Patreon supporter Shanella!
  • Biome

    Season 2 - Trailer

    09/08/2026 | 1 mins.
    Season 2 launches September 29th
    Follow now to enjoy stories that will captivate and amaze you

    Support us on Patreon for ad-free listening and early access:
    https://www.patreon.com/cw/BiomeSpec
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About Biome
Short fiction. Big worlds. Every Tuesday.From ancient forests to far off alien worlds, Biome brings you thrilling new Science Fiction, Fantasy, and the weird and wonderful stories that defy categories.Each 15 to 30 minute episode is a complete story, followed by a take on what it means, where it fits, and why it matters.Follow now and never miss a story.https://www.patreon.com/c/biomespec/
Podcast website
ArtsBooksFictionScience Fiction

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