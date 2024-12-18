Apocalypse Tonite Queen?

The girlies explore the concept of Doomsday, revisiting the countless times we've thought the world was coming to an end. From luxury arks and poisonous comets to God's wrath and alien invasions, they consider the fact that the world has never ended…yet. Digressions include cozy season in the studio, being Twitter clean, and Eliza's mom's podcast debut. This episode was produced by Julia Hava and Eliza McLamb and edited by Allison Hagan. Research assistance from Kylie Finnigan. To support the podcast on Patreon and access 50+ bonus episodes, mediasodes, zoom hangouts and more, visit patreon.com/binchtopia and become a patron today.