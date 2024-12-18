In the final episode of the year, the girlies celebrate 4 years of Binchtopia (!!!!!) and give their long-awaited pop culture recap of 2024’s most absurd moments. Digressions include the wool-less sweater epidemic, the Bible’s copyright laws, retractions on former Wicked slander and, of course, JoJo Siwa. This episode was produced by Julia Hava and Eliza McLamb and edited by Allison Hagan. Research assistance from Kylie Finnigan. To support the podcast on Patreon and access 50+ bonus episodes, mediasodes, zoom hangouts and more, visit patreon.com/binchtopia and become a patron today.
1:28:02
Santa's Surveillance State **TEASER**
The girlies bring you a seasonal episode to discuss some terrifying Christmas lore — the Germanic tale of Krampus and the panopticon horror of the Elf on the Shelf. Digressions include our thoughts on the United Healthcare CEO shooter, why we should be shaming people more, and a quick digest of our recent nightmares. This is a teaser for a Patreon-exclusive episode. To listen to the full episode and access over 50 bonus episodes, mediasodes, and monthly zoom hangs visit patreon.com/binchtopia and become a patron today.
5:49
Apocalypse Tonite Queen?
The girlies explore the concept of Doomsday, revisiting the countless times we've thought the world was coming to an end. From luxury arks and poisonous comets to God's wrath and alien invasions, they consider the fact that the world has never ended…yet. Digressions include cozy season in the studio, being Twitter clean, and Eliza's mom's podcast debut. This episode was produced by Julia Hava and Eliza McLamb and edited by Allison Hagan. Research assistance from Kylie Finnigan. To support the podcast on Patreon and access 50+ bonus episodes, mediasodes, zoom hangouts and more, visit patreon.com/binchtopia and become a patron today.
1:16:03
The Eating Disorder Trolley Problem w/ Emmeline Clein
The girlies are joined by literary it-girl Emmeline Clein to discuss her new book, Dead Weight, and the evergreen topic of eating disorders. They dive into the over-maligned Tumblr pro-ana communities, why eating disorder treatment is often counterintuitive to healing, how the intersection of big tech and diet culture has muddied the waters between health and sickness, and more! Digressions include why boyfriends should never go grocery shopping and how to support a friend in recovery. This episode was produced by Julia Hava and Eliza McLamb and edited by Allison Hagan. To support the podcast on Patreon and access 50+ bonus episodes, mediasodes, zoom hangouts and more, visit patreon.com/binchtopia and become a patron today.
1:19:05
Mama A Nick Behind You **TEASER**
Julia is joined by bestie of the pod Nick Garros for a wide-ranging and eye-opening Q+A. They discuss the best way to get revenge, the importance of eating beads, advice for getting hit by a car, the time Nick almost killed his grandma, and so much more! This is a teaser for a Patreon-exclusive episode. To listen to the full episode and access over 50 bonus episodes, mediasodes, and monthly zoom hangs visit patreon.com/binchtopia and become a patron today.
