Ep:1 B*tching about cringey celeb encounters, The Office, and waiting tables with Kate "Blurred Boobs" Flannery

The Big Name B*tches have arrived! Hold onto your tiaras because this week's episode is a star-studded roller coaster through Hollywood, Broadway, Chicago's comedy scene, and back. Your hosts Christy Carlson Romano and Anneliese van der Pol join forces with The Office royalty, Kate Flannery, and let's just say the tea is HOT. Kate reveals what it was like to gloriously represent the "un-pretty" as Meredith, her competitive (and slightly misogynistic?) audition process for SNL, and the shocking way she heard the news that Steve Carell would be leaving The Office. Why was Kate scared she'd never get laid again? Was Christy actually a receptionist for Disney? What happened when Anneliese was Ashley Tisdale's waitress?! Disclaimer: This content was produced prior to the recent SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.