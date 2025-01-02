Overwhelmed at the thought of reading the Bible? New to the idea? Or looking to get more out of it? Spend time each day hearing from Nicky and Pippa Gumbel as t...

Psalm 149:1–9, Revelation 20:1–15, Nehemiah 9:38–11:21 You will reign *with Christ*. What does this mean? Who reigns with him? When does this reign begin?

Proverbs 31:21–31, Revelation 21:1–27, Nehemiah 11:22–12:47 The picture of the bride, the new Jerusalem, is prefigured in different ways in both our Old and New Testament passages.

Psalm 150:1–6, Revelation 22:1–21, Nehemiah 13:1–31 We are *not* told *when* the end will come, but we *are* told about the *how* and the *who*. The key is the *who*. Jesus says, ‘I am… *the Beginning* and *the End*’ (Revelation 22:13). Of course, ‘the End’ and ‘the Beginning’ appear very different. However, there can be significant similarities to both the beginning and the end.

Psalm 1:1–6, Matthew 1:1–25, Genesis 1:1–2:17 The first three words in the Bible are, ‘In *the beginning*…’ (Genesis 1:1). Each of the passages for today tells us something about new beginnings and new opportunities, and suggests some possible New Year’s resolutions.

About The Bible with Nicky and Pippa Gumbel Classic

Overwhelmed at the thought of reading the Bible? New to the idea? Or looking to get more out of it? Spend time each day hearing from Nicky and Pippa Gumbel as they take you through the whole Bible in 365 days and help you to understand it better. Drawing out a theme for each day from the designated Bible readings, Nicky and Pippa’s thoughts on the Proverbs, Psalms and New and Old Testament excerpts are full of insight, wisdom and application.