Beyond the Military Podcast: Women Transitioning from the Military, Veteran Women, Confident in Life & Career, Transitioning out of the Military into the Civilian Sector

What It Really Takes to Figure Out Your Sense of Purpose as You're Transitioning into the Civilian Sector

Send us a textA challenge many service members face when transitioning out of the military: rediscovering a sense of purpose.Drawing from my personal experience, conversations with veterans, and listener interactions, I shares actionable steps to reconnect with purpose, build meaningful relationships, and embrace the transition with intentionality and courage.Whether you're contemplating your transition or already navigating civilian life, this episode is for you! I give you practical advice and encouragement to help you find fulfillment in your next chapter.