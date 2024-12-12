Powered by RND
Beyond the Military Podcast: Women Transitioning from the Military, Veteran Women, Confident in Life & Career, Transitioning out of the Military into the Civilian Sector
Beyond the Military Podcast: Women Transitioning from the Military, Veteran Women, Confident in Life & Career, Transitioning out of the Military into the Civilian Sector

Wendi Wray | Military Transition Career Coach, Female Military Leader, Women Warrior, Military Mom, Female Veteran, Woman Veterans, Military Transition Coach, Military Lifestyle, Post Military, Women Soldier, Productivity Coach
Welcome to Beyond the Military Podcast! A space for military women determined to focus on life outside of the military while and after their military career. Ar...
  MVP: 5 Essential Emotions Women in the Military Need During Career Transition
    In today's episode, we discuss the importance of five essential emotions for women navigating a military-to-civilian transition. It emphasizes the need to intentionally generate these emotions to overcome challenges and achieve success during the transition process.Recognizing that such a transition can be a significant pivot with both positive and negative feelings, this episode aims to prepare you, whether you're contemplating the transition or have already made the leap, for the emotional journey ahead.
    --------  
    20:01
  MVP: A Guide for Military Women Figuring Out Post-Military Careers
    If you're a military woman planning to transition out of service—or even if you've already transitioned and are thinking about pivoting your career—this is the episode for you. I walk you through four simple yet effective steps to help you identify a starting point for your next career chapter. Whether you're still in uniform or already navigating the civilian workforce, these strategies will set you up for success.What You'll Learn in This Episode:The Power of Brainstorming: Explore your career possibilities and how to identify roles that align with your interests and passions.Reviewing Career Options: Learn how to research potential roles, identify transferable skills, and understand what qualifications or technical skills you may need.The Importance of Location: Discover how different work environments (remote, hybrid, or on-site) can impact your career decisions and align with your priorities.Mastering Networking: Build confidence and connections through meaningful conversations, LinkedIn, and in-person events.
    --------  
    25:26
  What It Really Takes to Figure Out Your Sense of Purpose as You're Transitioning into the Civilian Sector
    A challenge many service members face when transitioning out of the military: rediscovering a sense of purpose.Drawing from my personal experience, conversations with veterans, and listener interactions, I shares actionable steps to reconnect with purpose, build meaningful relationships, and embrace the transition with intentionality and courage.Whether you're contemplating your transition or already navigating civilian life, this episode is for you!  I give you practical advice and encouragement to help you find fulfillment in your next chapter.
    --------  
    19:33
  Feeling Stuck? Build Confidence and Define Your New Professional Identity After Your Military Service
    If you're feeling stuck or uncertain about your next steps in life or your career, this episode is for you. Transitioning into the civilian sector—whether into corporate roles, education, or even taking a well-deserved break—can feel overwhelming. But here's the good news: it doesn't have to stay that way.In this episode, I share practical advice and an empowering mindset shift to help you move forward with clarity and confidence. With so many resources and opportunities available, it's easy to feel paralyzed by choice or uncertainty. I'll guide you through strategies to focus your efforts and start preparing for your next chapter, especially as we close out the year.
    --------  
    19:53
  30-Day Focus Plan for Women Leaving the Military During the Holiday Season
    In today's episode, we're talking about setting an intentional goal for the next 30 days to keep your military-to-civilian transition on track, even during the busy holiday season. I share practical strategies for staying focused and progressing toward your next chapter, whether you're looking for a job, planning to start school, or just getting ready to transition out of the military. The goal is simple: keep moving forward with intention, even when holiday distractions are pulling at you.
    --------  
    14:41

About Beyond the Military Podcast: Women Transitioning from the Military, Veteran Women, Confident in Life & Career, Transitioning out of the Military into the Civilian Sector

Welcome to Beyond the Military Podcast! A space for military women determined to focus on life outside of the military while and after their military career. Are you tired of feeling stuck and ready to go after the career and life you want? Hi, I’m Wendi Wray, a woman of God, wife, mama of 3, Army Veteran,  Life and Career Coach. I'm on a mission to equip and empower women to excel in life with confidence.  I’m here to equip and empower you  to create a life of meaning outside the military. In this podcast you'll walk away with the tools that will help you navigate your career and life mentally and emotionally during and beyond your military service. So if you're ready to go from stuck to confident in your life and career this podcast is for you!Loosen your laces and grab your coffee, it’s time to step into a new chapter with clarity and confidence!Learn more: https://wendiwray.com⠀Connect: [email protected]: https://www.linkedin.com/in/wendiwray/ ⠀⠀Let's work together: https://www.wendiwray.com/coaching
