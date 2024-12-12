NCBA Update: Corporate Transparency Act on Hold and Disaster Tax Bill Passes Senate
On this episode, NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacus joins to provide an update on the preliminary injunction that has temporarily halted filing requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act and disaster tax legislation that recently passed the Senate. The Corporate Transparency Act has raised concerns for cattle producers due to complex filing requirements and high penalties. Bacus also discusses the passage of the Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act, which was strongly supported by NCBA. The bill reduces taxes on disaster relief payments and helps cattle producers recover from challenging conditions.
--------
9:15
NCBA is Protecting the U.S. Cattle Herd from New World Screwworm
On this episode, we are joined by NCBA Chief Veterinarian Dr. Kathy Simmons for an update on the New World screwworm. A dangerous pest that is currently making its way through South America, the New World screwworm could cause devastating impacts to the cattle industry if it enters the United States. Dr. Simmons shares critical information about how to safeguard your operation plus she explains how NCBA is advocating for additional resources to combat the screwworm. For all the latest information, please visit www.ncba.org/NWS.
--------
10:00
NCBA: Recommendations to Cut Beef in the Dietary Guidelines Are “Out-of-Touch”
On this episode, we are joined by Registered Dietitian and NCBA Executive Director of Nutrition Science Dr. Shalene McNeill for the latest on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Updated every five years, the Dietary Guidelines inform federal policies on everything from school lunches to chronic disease prevention. Unfortunately, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is recommending that Americans reduce their consumption of red meat—including beef—and replace it with beans, peas, and lentils. Dr. McNeill explains why this recommended swap is so out-of-touch with the average American’s wallet, tastes, and available options at the grocery store. Even worse, it can have unintended consequences for the health of Americans. NCBA is raising the alarm on this development with Congress and cattle producers are encouraged to share their perspective with policymakers by texting BEEF to 52886.
--------
7:06
Why NCBA is Making Taxes a Top Priority
With major tax legislation, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, expiring at the end of next year, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is kicking off a major push on tax policy. On this episode, NCBA President and Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele joins to share his personal story on taxes and how a large tax bill almost ended his lifelong dream of ranching with his family. From that experience, Eisele explains why the fight for lower taxes is so important for NCBA and he delivers a powerful message about how policymakers should address agriculture’s unique tax needs and support the economic success of America’s cattle farmers and ranchers.
--------
22:13
News From the Grill: U.S. vs. U.K. Battle of the Beef
On this episode, we take you inside the American versus British “Battle of the Beef” hosted by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the British Embassy in Washington. The event—attended by the British Embassy’s Deputy Head of Mission, the U.S. Chief Agricultural Negotiator, and numerous policymakers—gave attendees the opportunity to sample high-quality American ribeye steaks and their British-raised competitors. While the event was lighthearted, it underscores NCBA’s continued efforts to open the British market to American beef. NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacus joins to highlight NCBA’s work to build overseas demand for beef, open new markets to American cattle producers, and connect British consumers with the high-quality American beef they crave.