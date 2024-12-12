News From the Grill: U.S. vs. U.K. Battle of the Beef

On this episode, we take you inside the American versus British “Battle of the Beef” hosted by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the British Embassy in Washington. The event—attended by the British Embassy’s Deputy Head of Mission, the U.S. Chief Agricultural Negotiator, and numerous policymakers—gave attendees the opportunity to sample high-quality American ribeye steaks and their British-raised competitors. While the event was lighthearted, it underscores NCBA’s continued efforts to open the British market to American beef. NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacus joins to highlight NCBA’s work to build overseas demand for beef, open new markets to American cattle producers, and connect British consumers with the high-quality American beef they crave.