In this episode, we sit down with K9 Deputy Angie Keller to explore the incredible work she does with her Bloodhound, Wyatt. Together, they achieved 23 successful finds in 2024. Angie shares stories from the field, explains what it’s like working with Wyatt every day, and talks about personality traits that make Wyatt such a special partner. From the science of scent tracking to the way they celebrate a successful find, this episode gives you an inside look at the bond between a K9 handler and her dog. (0:00): Meeting Deputy Keller and her history at OCSO (1:10): Why the agency uses bloodhounds and the training involved (3:33): Dog retirement and whether Wyatt goes home with Angie (5:10): How Wyatt picks up a scent (6:44): Common cases: finding children with autism or elders with dementia (8:14): Stories from the 23 finds made in 2024 (14:11): The usefulness of free scent kits RAPID FIRE QUESTIONS (16:02): How far can Wyatt track a scent? (16:39): What is the weirdest item you’ve used to track someone? (17:03): How does Wyatt indicate he’s found someone? (17:33): What’s a typical day off like for Wyatt? (18:04): What conditions are the most difficult for Wyatt to track in? (20:11): Wyatt’s personality: like a toddler’s (21:20): Commands: What words does Angie use? (22:33): Does Wyatt know the difference between work and downtime? (23:57): How do Angie and Wyatt celebrate or reward a find?
--------
24:59
SWAT: Behind the Scenes with OCSO's Elite
In this episode, we sit down with Sergeant Ryan Donovan and Master Deputy Jovi Santos from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. They share insights into the purpose and history of SWAT, what their day-to-day job entails, and the camaraderie that makes the unit so unique. We also dive into the selection process, common misconceptions about SWAT, and an inside look at the annual SWAT Round-Up International competition. (0:00): Meeting Sgt. Donovan and MD Santos (2:15): Process for joining SWAT (4:00): How has SWAT changed over the years? (5:08): Explaining the origin of SWAT (6:36): How often is SWAT called on? (7:10): How big is our team? (7:33): What's it like when you first join? (9:22): Challenges and stresses of the job (10:10): Why is the job appealing? (12:36): What is a typical day like? (14:05): Sgt. Donovan shares some unfortunate stories (15:19): What is the most common call SWAT goes on? (15:48): What most commonly goes wrong? (16:36): Training is most of the job (17:50): Explaining the selection process (21:23): Camaraderie is important to the team (22:56): SWAT Round-up International (34:43): Mike Milmerstadt's legacy at the agency (35:38): How SWAT recruits (38:36): Common misconceptions about SWAT
--------
40:42
Inside the 911 Call Center
In this episode of Behind the Star, Garbrielle Griffith, an Emergency Communications Specialist, and Nikayla Phillip , a 911 Supervisor, share their experiences from the front lines of emergency response. They recount some of the most impactful calls they've handled, offering a glimpse into the intense and often unpredictable nature of their work. Garbrielle and Nikayla discuss what it takes to thrive in this demanding role, the kind of person best suited for the job and the preparation required to handle the constant unknowns. They also explore how many use this position as a stepping stone into law enforcement, highlighting the skills and insights gained from their experiences. (1:55): The seriousness and stress of the job (9:05): The Comm Center looks like you would expect from a TV show or movie (10:17): How long does it take to feel comfortable in the role? (11:23): Learning how to do the job (13:38): Traits and skills needed to be a 911 operator (15:24): How has this job changed you? (17:04): The biggest miscinceptions about 911 operators (18:11): Gabrielle and Nikayla share some of their most memorable calls (25:31): Why you should consider applying for a job here
--------
28:38
Victim Advocates: Compassionate Heroes in Crisis Situations
In this episode of Behind the Star, Koreen Baker and Delaney Saunders from the Victim Advocates Unit discuss the critical support they provide to victims of crime and crisis, the types of calls they respond to, and how they prepare themselves mentally and emotionally for their challenging roles. Koreen and Delaney explain the importance of working closely with deputies and detectives, the resources available to victims, and the essential qualities and training required for their work. They also delve into the structure of the Victim Advocates unit and how their approach compares to other agencies nationwide. Additionally, they highlight the special role of therapy dogs in their work, including the training and significant impact these canine companions have on victims and the community. Tune in to hear personal stories, motivations, and the challenges of being a Victim Advocate, as well as some rapid-fire questions that reveal more about Koreen and Delaney's experiences and perspectives. Join us for an in-depth look at the vital work of Victim Advocates and the profound difference they make in the lives of those they serve.
--------
29:08
Closing a loophole in Risk Protection Orders
In the concluding episode of our series on legislative reforms, we address a loophole in Risk Protection Orders (RPOs)—the lack of penalties for providing firearms to individuals under an RPO. Sheriff John Mina proposes making it a felony to knowingly give a gun to someone under an RPO. Cristal Maisonet, assistant general counsel at OCSO, joins us to discuss the impact of this change and how it would strengthen protections against gun violence. (1:25) What is a Risk Protection Order (RPO)? (2:10) How are RPO's implemented in Florida? (7:50) Have RPO's been effective so far? (10:10) Explaining the current loophole the law (12:48) How do people respond to being placed under and RPO? (14:02) Addressing the loophole
Behind the Star is the official podcast of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the largest law enforcement agency in Central Florida. From forensics to dispatch to the deputies on patrol, we share stories and talk to the brave men and women of law enforcement.