Finding the Missing: Deputy Keller and K9 Wyatt

In this episode, we sit down with K9 Deputy Angie Keller to explore the incredible work she does with her Bloodhound, Wyatt. Together, they achieved 23 successful finds in 2024. Angie shares stories from the field, explains what it’s like working with Wyatt every day, and talks about personality traits that make Wyatt such a special partner. From the science of scent tracking to the way they celebrate a successful find, this episode gives you an inside look at the bond between a K9 handler and her dog. (0:00): Meeting Deputy Keller and her history at OCSO (1:10): Why the agency uses bloodhounds and the training involved (3:33): Dog retirement and whether Wyatt goes home with Angie (5:10): How Wyatt picks up a scent (6:44): Common cases: finding children with autism or elders with dementia (8:14): Stories from the 23 finds made in 2024 (14:11): The usefulness of free scent kits RAPID FIRE QUESTIONS (16:02): How far can Wyatt track a scent? (16:39): What is the weirdest item you’ve used to track someone? (17:03): How does Wyatt indicate he’s found someone? (17:33): What’s a typical day off like for Wyatt? (18:04): What conditions are the most difficult for Wyatt to track in? (20:11): Wyatt’s personality: like a toddler’s (21:20): Commands: What words does Angie use? (22:33): Does Wyatt know the difference between work and downtime? (23:57): How do Angie and Wyatt celebrate or reward a find?