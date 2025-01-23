Episode 8: Immigration, LGBTQ+ Rights & CA Budget Update
On Episode 8 of Behind the Bills, Iván Carrillo breaks down a busy start to the new year in the political world. A second Trump term has resulted in dozens of executive orders impacting immigration and LGBTQ+ rights. Iván shares his thoughts on how these actions by President Trump could have long term effects on the safety and wellbeing of California's 6 million public school students (00:50). Later in the show, California state senator John Laird joins Iván for a wide-ranging interview about the Trump presidency and what he makes of Governor Gavin Newsom's strategy for Prop 98 dollars in this year's proposed budget (05:27).
--------
24:47
Episode 7: The Future of the Department of Education & Dr. Shirley Weber
In Episode 7 of Behind the Bills, Iván Carrillo analyzes the results of California's state legislature elections and their impact on public education across the state (2:12). He also explores the future of the U.S. Department of Education and its implications for California schools (4:04). Finally, don’t miss Iván's exclusive interview with California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber, who emphasizes the importance of voting and shares why the election process is deeply personal for her (5:47).
--------
26:41
Episode 6: Election 2024 – What to Expect on November 5th
On episode 6 of Behind the Bills, Iván Carrillo tells you everything you need to know for the upcoming November election. He'll bring you the latest from a recent state assembly hearing on the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) and what it could mean for California schools (00:42). Later, political polling expert Paul Mitchell joins Iván to break down election trends, voter dynamics, and potential surprises on November 5th (03:18). Don’t miss this essential Election Day preview!
--------
27:36
Episode 5: Gov. Newsom Signs & Vetos Legislation
On episode 5 of Behind the Bills, Iván Carrillo breaks down a few of the key pieces of legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed and vetoed as the 2-year session came to a close on September 30th (00:38). He also provides a quick update on the $10 billion school facilities bond, Proposition 2 (05:47). Finally, Iván talks with California State assembly candidate...and former ACSA member...Robert Garcia about his time in public education and his potential plans in Sacramento (07:10).
--------
27:03
Episode 4: Legislative Session Crunch Time
On episode 4 of Behind the Bills, Iván Carrillo brings you the very latest on the legislative session and where things stand with key educational bills (00:35). Plus, he shares his thoughts on Gov. Gavin Newsom's letter to school leaders about cell phone use on campuses (04:04). And finally, Capitol Advisors partner Barrett Snider joins the show to talk about potential changes in the California legislature and what bills he thinks the Governor plans to sign this fall (06:35).
Behind the Bills is your go-to podcast for the latest updates on access, policy, and political work affecting education in California. Iván Carrillo will provide insider insights from Sacramento, including the daily efforts of ACSA's governmental relations team, legislative policy committee, and key stakeholders as they work to influence policy and budget decisions. Stay informed on the issues that impact your job and the students you serve, with behind-the-scenes looks at the inner workings of ACSA.