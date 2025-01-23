Episode 8: Immigration, LGBTQ+ Rights & CA Budget Update

On Episode 8 of Behind the Bills, Iván Carrillo breaks down a busy start to the new year in the political world. A second Trump term has resulted in dozens of executive orders impacting immigration and LGBTQ+ rights. Iván shares his thoughts on how these actions by President Trump could have long term effects on the safety and wellbeing of California's 6 million public school students (00:50). Later in the show, California state senator John Laird joins Iván for a wide-ranging interview about the Trump presidency and what he makes of Governor Gavin Newsom's strategy for Prop 98 dollars in this year's proposed budget (05:27).