Even though he plays in one of the world’s biggest rock bands, is an active solo performer and hosts two podcasts (the second- and third-best podcasts ever), Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett found the time to convene with the Axe Lords to discuss his remarkable career, punk and glam-metal roots, signature Fender guitars, the relentless quest for an original sound, and why a sweaty club gig can be more nerve-wracking than playing a sold-out stadium show. Drop into our DMs if you need to know where to send those free Cleavers, buddy!
Axe Lords is hosted by Dave Hill, Cindy Hulej and Tom Beaujour. Produced by Studio Kairos. Executive Producer is Kirsten Cluthe. Edited by Justin Thomas (Revoice Media). Engineered by Patrick Samaha. Recorded at Kensaltown East. Artwork by Mark Dowd. Theme music by Valley Lodge.
Steve Brown
By the time he was old enough to drink (legally), Trixter founder and guitarist Steve Brown had put his hometown of Paramus, NJ on the rock and roll map, released a gold record, starred in a string of hit MTV videos and performed on arena tours supporting Kiss, Poison and the Scorpions. He hasn’t slowed down much since the Eighties, producing albums by such icons as Ace Frehley, filling in for both Phil Collen and Vivan Campbell in Def Leppard, touring with the Wizards of Winter, and even launching a line of super-affordable SBS guitars, one of which he should totally send us to mess around with.
We connected with Steve remotely from his home studio/man-cave and talked about how he basically lived Dave and Tom’s rock and roll dream, the mighty Ibanez Icemen, isometric exercise routines, and who would win a Hamer versus Kramer death match.
Matthew Caws
Matthew Caws has been the frontman and guitarist of Nada Surf for more than three decades, during which time he and his group transcended their status as an alternative rock “one hit wonder” to become one of indie rock’s most respected and resilient bands. As a guitarist, he draws as much from Crosby, Stills and Nash as Echo and Bunnymen and has developed an instantly recognizable right-hand approach and chordal vocabulary all his own. Caws joined us in the studio to discuss the making of Nada Surf’s excellent new album, Moon Mirror, Telecasters versus Les Pauls, Martin versus Gibson flattops, buying seats for your guitars on airplanes, and much more. Full disclosure: He is also Tom’s oldest friend, was the best man at his wedding, and is probably to blame for his lifelong guitar addiction.
Follow Matthew @matthewcaws and check out Nada Surf’s new record, Moon Mirror.
Kid Congo Powers
Kid Congo Powers started his rock and roll journey as the president of the Ramones’ fan club, and then helped redefine rock himself with seminal bands like the Gun Club, the Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and now with his own Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds. As a guitarist, he blends raw, emotive rock with punk, glam, and blues influences, creating sounds that are both intense and deeply expressive. This week, he joins the Axe Lords to talk about how open-E tuning is the secret of the universe, Eighties MIJ Squiers, his signature Reuss pedal, the magic of Tokai stomp boxes, touring with a single gold lamé shirt and partying with director Wim Wenders. Also he’s Cindy’s favorite living guitar player!
Check out Kid Congo Powers Signature Pedal The Tingler here
Kid’s memoir, “Some New Kind Of Kick”, is available now.
Gear Talk with Mike Hickey
The Axe Lords crank it up this week with Mike Hickey, former in-house shredder for Venom, Carcass, Cathedral, and Cronos; guitar tech to the stars, and legendary gear hunter. Known as one of the world's leading Charvel historians, Mike dishes out his wisdom to the crew, trading stories of daring feats of guitar acquisition, the great Kahler-Floyd Rose debate, and how signature models have changed the guitar market. Mike also takes Dave, Cindy, and Tom for a stroll amongst the towering pillars of Grover Jackson's legacy. And, of course, there's plenty of praise for number one Charvel ambassador, Warren DeMartini.
Mike Hickey has played guitar with artists as far-ranging as Daryl Hall & John Oates, to British metal legends Venom and Carcass. He was also the bassist with Cathedral for their Ethereal Mirror Tour. He has been a contributor to Guitar Player and is currently Joe Bonamassa’s guitar tech.
Imagine a world where only guitars matter. Welcome to Axe Lords! In every episode, comedian and shredder Dave Hill, producer and best-selling author, Tom Beaujour, and bad-ass luthier to the stars Cindy Hulej hang with musical celebrity guests to discuss why having more guitars is the only true path to happiness and inner peace. Chaos has been known to ensue.
Season one welcomes Alex Skolnick, Steve Vai, Chris Shiflett, Karina Rykman, Kid Congo Powers, Matthew Caws, Steve Brown, and more to the Axe Lords studio to talk guitars, gear, and the guitar heroes that inspire them all.
