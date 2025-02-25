Healing Race

We are BACK the cypher! Audio Nuggets is grateful and humbled to be joined by Rev. angel Kyodo williams for this Black History '25 anchor episode- Healing Race.Rev. angel Kyodo williams is a visionary author, strategist, founder of Transformative Change, and architect of the audacious Healing Race Portal. Called "one of our wisest voices on social evolution" by On Being's Krista Tippett, Rev. angel is the second Black woman to hold the most senior title in Zen Buddhism. Her 30 years of multi-dimensional work and practice have expanded the possibilities of personal and collective liberation. Ever since her critically acclaimed first book, Being Black: Zen and the Art of Living With Fearlessness and Grace was hailed as "an act of love" by Pulitzer Prize winner Alice Walker, Rev. angel has been bridging the worlds of transformation and justice. Her second book, Radical Dharma: Talking, Race, Love & Liberation, ignited communities, catalyzing practices and technology that became the laboratory for healing race.This episode is revelatory. This episode is radical. This episode is an experience you do not want to miss. The conversation explores Rev. angel's lifelong commitment to liberation and freedom, and deeply explores the Healing Race Portal. Rev. angel constructed the Healing Race Portal to facilitate the broadest possible passageway for people to return to our core nature as humans who want to belong. It is a global intervention to disrupt the harmful effects of racialization. Rigorous in discipline and rooted in love, Rev. angel applies wisdom teachings and embodied practice to intractable social issues. She was made for these times, and we are grateful to share the cypher with her!Interested in having a LIVE in-person experience of Healing Race Portal with Rev. angel??? You have a RARE opportunity. From MARCH 11th to the 14th, Rev. angel will be joined by special guest Dr. Resmaa Menakem, best-selling author, healer and trauma specialist, in Montgomery, Alabama. Together, they will prime and guide participants through the Legacy Museum, which powerfully documents our country's history of racial trauma. This is a 3-day journey, where you'll engage in the practices and methodologies architected by Rev. angel to heal the impacts of racialization on our bodies--meaning, your personal body, the collective body, and our relationship to the body of Earth. This HRP Live experience is not likely to happen again in this intimate, small-group format—so, if you feel called to it, go right now to healingraceportal.com to see if there are any spaces left and register for this profoundly transformative, in-person experience with Rev. angel and Dr. Resmaa Menakem.