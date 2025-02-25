Powered by RND
Audio Nuggets: Mining For Gold

FMC
Audio Nuggets is the Mining For Gold cypher,  where we are expressive, independent, and a bit impatient as we struggle for even a taste of justice.
Government

  Healing Race
    We are BACK the cypher! Audio Nuggets is grateful and humbled to be joined by Rev. angel Kyodo williams for this Black History ’25 anchor episode- Healing Race.Rev. angel Kyodo williams is a visionary author, strategist, founder of Transformative Change, and architect of the audacious Healing Race Portal. Called “one of our wisest voices on social evolution” by On Being’s Krista Tippett, Rev. angel is the second Black woman to hold the most senior title in Zen Buddhism. Her 30 years of multi-dimensional work and practice have expanded the possibilities of personal and collective liberation. Ever since her critically acclaimed first book, Being Black: Zen and the Art of Living With Fearlessness and Grace was hailed as “an act of love” by Pulitzer Prize winner Alice Walker, Rev. angel has been bridging the worlds of transformation and justice. Her second book, Radical Dharma: Talking, Race, Love & Liberation, ignited communities, catalyzing practices and technology that became the laboratory for healing race.This episode is revelatory. This episode is radical. This episode is an experience you do not want to miss. The conversation explores Rev. angel’s lifelong commitment to liberation and freedom, and deeply explores the Healing Race Portal. Rev. angel constructed the Healing Race Portal to facilitate the broadest possible passageway for people to return to our core nature as humans who want to belong. It is a global intervention to disrupt the harmful effects of racialization. Rigorous in discipline and rooted in love, Rev. angel applies wisdom teachings and embodied practice to intractable social issues. She was made for these times, and we are grateful to share the cypher with her!Interested in having a LIVE in-person experience of Healing Race Portal with Rev. angel??? You have a RARE opportunity. From MARCH 11th to the 14th, Rev. angel will be joined by special guest Dr. Resmaa Menakem, best-selling author, healer and trauma specialist, in Montgomery, Alabama. Together, they will prime and guide participants through the Legacy Museum, which powerfully documents our country’s history of racial trauma. This is a 3-day journey, where you’ll engage in the practices and methodologies architected by Rev. angel to heal the impacts of racialization on our bodies--meaning, your personal body, the collective body, and our relationship to the body of Earth. This HRP Live experience is not likely to happen again in this intimate, small-group format—so, if you feel called to it, go right now to healingraceportal.com to see if there are any spaces left and register for this profoundly transformative, in-person experience with Rev. angel and Dr. Resmaa Menakem.This show is part of the SafeCamp Audio podcast network. Learn more at SafeCampAudio.org.
    1:23:05
  Blackness 365
    Audio Nuggets is back in the cypher! We have pulled from the greatness of hip hop culture in this all-Black container, where we are expressive and a bit impatient as we struggle for even a taste of justice. We are grateful to be joined by our comrade and friend, Brittany Gail Thomas for this episode, Blackness 365.Brittany Gail Thomas (affectionately known by all as “BGT”) is a visionary leader, passionate advocate, nuanced thought-leader, and unapologetic champion for the most marginalized communities. She is a wife, mom, friend, mentor, non-profit Founder & CEO, DEIJ Coordinator, and Assistant Federal Public Defender who combines her passion for justice with her litigation, training, and administrative skills to manage it all. We are in a time of reckoning. There is no statute of limitation in the annihilation of Black bodies. BGT has an embodied presence and is grounded in individual responsibility. This episode is about Blackness, Black history, and the love of Black people. Every space that BGT occupies is a testament to her ancestors' struggles which flow through her bones and veins. This connection fuels her passion for advocating for Black people and her clients in the struggle toward freedom and liberation.  The message is clear: Black History is not a month. We are proud to honor and celebrate Blackness 365!This show is part of the SafeCamp Audio podcast network. Learn more at SafeCampAudio.org.
    55:49
  Dreaming In Blackness
    Welcome to the cypher! Audio Nuggets is back, as fierce as ever, for 2025. We are turning the page. Another beginning, a new season, and for a lot of us; so much work to be done. Get ready to experience the rhythm of the cypher with our friend and guest, MiDian Shofner for Dreaming In Blackness. MiDian Shofner embodies the essence of Denver, Colorado. Influenced by the indomitable spirit and wisdom of her forebears, MiDian has forged her path of leadership steeped in the traditions of advocacy, faith, and activism. As the CEO of the Epitome of Black Excellence & Partnership and the Owner/Founder of 8PM Consulting for Humanity, MiDian brings an unwavering commitment to racial justice.This is a conversation grounded in liberation of the mind, body, soul, and spirit. The episode explores Black culture as being coveted, and how being accountable to our own humanity will allow us to live in all our bigness and all of our radiant shine.  With a firm reminder of the place that Black bodies sit today is because of the dreaming that the ancestors had, to experience the liberated minds of today. Dreaming in Blackness means that we begin to unlearn the conditioning of the oppressor and move toward embracing and being captivated by the conditioning that our ancestors gave us; the vision of freedom.MiDian gifts the cypher with a demonstration of intentional love and liberation. It is magnified. It is palpable.  In turning the page into 2025, let us all remember the joy in love, and remember what we are saying YES to! What we pay attention to will grow. This show is part of the SafeCamp Audio podcast network. Learn more at SafeCampAudio.org.
    1:08:36
  Becoming Responsible For Her Body – Remembering Ma
    Welcome to Audio Nuggets, right here in the cypher. We invite you to join us in experiencing this season's anchor, "Becoming Responsible For Her Body--Remembering Ma".How do I share the depth and magnitude of our relationship? To keep making her proud.  There are two purposes in this episode: to thank you, the people, and to show what it looks like to be responsible for my mother’s body. In learning and practicing what "meeting a moment" truly means, there is persistent loss, pain, and gain happening at the same time. I can feel her legacy in me. For the family beyond blood and law, and my family family, THANK YOU. Special acknowledgements: BGT and Jasmine Wali for their remarkable gifts of love. And lastly, I could never forget my fearless TEAM MFG, FOR HOLDIN' IT DOWN! The gratitude for my team runs deep. Season's greetings to all. We will be back in 2025. Just as fierce as always, right here in the cypher!This show is part of the SafeCamp Audio podcast network. Learn more at SafeCampAudio.org.
    52:57
  Episode 38: Embodied Liberation
    Welcome to the cypher! We took a break, and now we are back to experience the rhythm of the cypher. We want to thank our loyal listeners for your grace during these tough times. This month's pause was conducive to our overall health. Audio Nuggets is grateful to be joined by a fellow titan, dear friend, and comrade, Valerie Chafograck for Episode 38: Embodied Liberation. WE NEEDED THIS!Valerie Chafograck is an Afro-Caribbean woman born in France and moved to this country in 1990. Her love affair with dance and embodiment combined with her commitment to collective liberation fuels her radical imagination and creativity.  An embodiment facilitator, devoted to decolonizing the body and promote liberation in the body, this inspired Valerie to create Movement Liberation in 2019--a California based healing justice non-profit, blending conscious dance, somatic and social justice perspectives to curate workshops and retreats for Black bodies and bodies of culture.This conversation occurs just days after the execution of Marcellus Williams in Missouri. The episode begins with uncovering the pattern of Black annihilation, and how centering love for Black bodies will facilitate healing.The conversation deepens as Valerie describes somatic and embodiment practices for the audience, describing embodiment as love, learning to stay in the body, reclaiming the body, and nurturing the body. Valerie reminds listeners to quiet, slow down, pay attention to the parts of us that need tending and celebration, and weave mindfulness in our daily practice. Valerie shares the gifts of conscious dance on the dance floor at Movement Liberation--the importance of ritual, the beauty of being BIG and full, tapping into our born dignity, and following our ancestry for inspiration. All in a way that is unapologetic! Collective care is where it's AT!To learn more about Valerie and to experience a class or workshop, visit @ Movement Liberation (movement-liberation.com)This show is part of the SafeCamp Audio podcast network. Learn more at SafeCampAudio.org.
About Audio Nuggets: Mining For Gold

Audio Nuggets is the Mining For Gold cypher,  where we are expressive, independent, and a bit impatient as we struggle for even a taste of justice. It is a place where paradox is visible; where often two things can be and are true at once. Learn more at https://miningforgoldcommunity.com.
