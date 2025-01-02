Doing Tech Better in Government with Major Jake Singleton of the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command

In the latest Doing Tech Better in Government podcast, Brian Fox from OmniFederal interviews Major Jacob Singleton of the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command about the DARK program for space domain awareness. Major Singleton highlights the importance of international partnerships in advancing U.S. security and prosperity in space amid great power competition. He emphasizes leveraging global technology innovations collaboratively with allies to stay ahead. The episode explores how aligning priorities with partners avoids duplication, optimizes resources, and fosters shared security in the evolving space domain.