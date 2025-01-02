Doing Tech Better in Government with Major Jake Singleton of the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command
In the latest Doing Tech Better in Government podcast, Brian Fox from OmniFederal interviews Major Jacob Singleton of the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command about the DARK program for space domain awareness. Major Singleton highlights the importance of international partnerships in advancing U.S. security and prosperity in space amid great power competition. He emphasizes leveraging global technology innovations collaboratively with allies to stay ahead. The episode explores how aligning priorities with partners avoids duplication, optimizes resources, and fosters shared security in the evolving space domain.
--------
41:47
Doing Tech Better in Government with Dr. Bill DeMarco, Director of Innovation at the Air University Innovation Accelerator (AUIX), part of the U.S. Air Force’s Air University
This "Doing Tech Better in Government" podcast, hosted by Brian Fox from Omni Federal and supported by ATARC, explores the innovative strides being made in government technology. This episode features Dr. Bill DeMarco, Director of Innovation at the Air University Innovation Accelerator (AUIX), part of the U.S. Air Force’s Air University. Bill shares insights on fostering innovation in military education, bridging ideas from students and commanders, and developing prototypes to modernize digital and operational capabilities within the Air Force.
--------
47:22
Doing Tech Better in Government with Col. Frank Biancardi, Battle Space Awareness portfolio lead for the U.S. Air Force
In this episode of Doing Tech Better in Government, host Brian Fox speaks with Col. Frank Biancardi, Battle Space Awareness portfolio lead for the U.S. Air Force, about modernizing command and control (C2) capabilities. They explore efforts to enhance interoperability across the Department of Defense (DoD) and with international allies, including the development of the DAF Battle Network. Col. Biancardi highlights collaboration with industry and experimentation at Nellis Air Force Base as key to advancing technology. The conversation emphasizes ensuring warfighters have timely access to critical information.
--------
40:22
Orbital Convergence with Brian Fox and Gordon Deng: Episode 4
In this episode of Orbital Convergence, co-hosts Brian Fox and Gordon Deng, explore how the Space Force is revolutionizing collaboration through the power of Terms of Reference. Discover how this game-changing approach aligns diverse teams, fuels modernization in government, and brings clarity to complex military operations. From cutting-edge strategies to avoid confusion to fostering seamless communication, we uncover the secrets behind building a unified force that's ready to conquer the challenges of space. Tune in to learn how Space Force leaders are ensuring every orbit aligns!
--------
40:05
Doing Tech Better in Government with Frank McNally, United States Digital Service (USDS) Acquisition Strategist
Join host Brian Fox as he interviews Frank McNally, an acquisition strategist with the United States Digital Service (USDS), about the pivotal role of procurement in government tech modernization. Frank shares insights from his career, spanning from the TSA to private consulting and now USDS, where he helps agencies tackle modernization challenges alongside top designers and engineers. He highlights the Digital IT Acquisition Professional training program and the importance of “failure as an option” to foster agile, adaptable solutions. Tune in for valuable insights into the evolving landscape of federal acquisition.
The Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) is a leading organization dedicated to fostering collaboration between government, academia, and industry to drive the adoption and integration of emerging technologies within the federal government. Established to bridge the gap between these critical sectors, ATARC provides a unique platform for technology leaders and innovators to share knowledge, explore new ideas, and solve pressing challenges.