ASUG Talks Special Episode: A Conversation with Thomas Saueressig
In a special episode of ASUG Talks, Thomas Saueressig, Member of the SAP Executive Board overseeing the Customer Services & Delivery Board area, sits down with ASUG CEO & Chief Community Champion Geoff Scott. Their conversation, recorded at SAP's global headquarters in Walldorf, Germany, focused on Saueressig's background, how he approaches his customer-centric role, and his thoughts on the importance of enterprise architects in the SAP ecosystem.
33:58
ASUG Talks Roundtable: Keys to Successful Change Management Programs
In this ASUG Talks roundtable, we are joined by three change management experts--Jane E. Schwartz, Senior Director of Global Financial Services, Arthur Lawrence; Karan Froom, Transformation Change Leader & Owner of KFROOMCO Consulting; and Elaine Basa, Senior Director of Global Financial Services, Arthur Lawrence--to discuss how organizations can empower their employees when rolling out new software and processes. During the conversation, we touch on importance of change management efforts, common pitfalls companies can avoid, and how to approach budgeting. Listen here.
35:40
ASUG Talks Live: Transformative Insights and AI Innovations with AWS and Accenture
Jeff Miers, Director of Partnerships and Alliances for the Energy & Utilities Industries at AWS, and John Downie, Global Energy Industry Lead at Accenture, joined Geoff Scott, ASUG CEO & Chief Community Champion, to discuss growing value and utility of AI-powered solutions, as well as how AWS and Accenture are helping customers effectively implement and leverage next-generation technology.
30:31
ASUG Talks Roundtable: Addressing the Technology Skills Gap
The steadily growing skills gap is complicating the implementation of next-generation technology, including cloud ERP and AI solutions. We're seeing this at play in the ASUG community. According to the 2024 ASUG Pulse of the SAP Customer Research, 29% of respondents cited maintaining knowledge staff and turnover as challenges their organizations are experiencing. In the first episode of our roundtable discussions focused on topics vital to the ASUG Community, ASUG Talks dives deep into the technology skill gap, and how hiring companies and education institutions are working to improve current workforces and empower the next generation of SAP professionals. We are joined by three experts keenly focused on this issue: Jelena Perfiljeva, Expert SAP Developer at Mindset Consulting & Chief Nerdess at Boring Enterprise NerdsDr. Ronald Freeze, Director for Enterprise Systems & Professor at the University of ArkansasChristine Aboud, CEO of St. Michael’s Learning AcademyListen in to our conversation, where we discuss where hiring organizations and education experts are seeing the skill gap, how both groups work with one another and SAP to improve the knowledge base of SAP professionals, and the importance of reskilling and upskilling.
43:00
ASUG Talks Live: At SAP for Utilities, Embracing the "Confluence" of AI, Cloud, and Clean Energy
Kicking off the SAP for Utilities conference, Michael Sullivan, National Vice President of Renewable Energy and Utilities at SAP North America, joined Geoff Scott, ASUG CEO & Chief Community Champion, to discuss cloud migration, the clean energy transition, the increasing relevance of AI, and how SAP is empowering its customers.