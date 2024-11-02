When to get a coach and when you can Google for free advice? Interview Mariah Pettry

Mariah Pettry isn't your typical mental health practitioner. She's a survivor, a fighter, and a beacon of hope for those who've faced the darkest corners of life. Her story begins in the shadows—homeless, addicted, a prostitute, and utterly lost. For years, Mariah was caught in a whirlwind of chaos, feeling unwanted and hopeless. But even in the wilderness, there was purpose. After surviving 12 overdoses, enduring 26 stints in rehab, and the heart-wrenching loss of custody of her son, Mariah found herself in a faith-based facility—the first of its kind in her life.It was here that the seeds of transformation were planted. Seven years sober, Mariah has rebuilt her life from the ground up, learning how to be a wife, a mother, and a responsible adult. But God had more in store for her. With a deep desire to help women who are still in the throes of their struggles, Mariah felt the call to action: "It is time."Accepted into Colorado Christian University, Mariah is on her way to becoming a licensed therapist, with her sights set on opening her own private practice. But she couldn't wait to start making a difference. Mariah began AwakenHer Coaching & Ministry to serve women who are ready to heal, to rise from their pain, and to walk in their God-given purpose. Through her unique blend of faith, psychology, and lived experience, Mariah is more than a coach—she's a Soul Surgeon, helping women cut through the darkness and step into the light of true freedom.https://awakenhercoaching.com/