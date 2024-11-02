When you should chose consultant and when coach? Interview Andras Bozzai
András is a mindset coach for founders and high-achieving professionals. He has coached CEOs of multimillion dollar companies as well as stay at home moms. Message him if you want to bring more enjoyment and success into your life. 90 minute no cost coaching session: e-mail me at [email protected] - first five people that message me. Sessions need to be used in November. IG link: https://www.instagram.com/andras.bozzai/The Ultimate Coach Concentrated - https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Coach-Concentrated-Amy-Hardison/dp/B0D3J2M82W/Ask Faleskini via Text MessageSupport the showDo not forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe!Become supporterhttps://www.buzzsprout.com/1923878/supporters/newYou can book a one-on-one session with Peter at https://call.orgonwellness.com/. Peter's book Time to Close your Factory of Broken Dreams?12 Weeks Orgon Wellness Turn Around Programis available herePeter is active on LinkedinAsk Faleskini is available at https://www.linkedin.com/company/askfaleskini/https://www.askfaleskini.com/
--------
17:10
How can intuitive tarot reader help your business? Interview Sarah Tye
Sarah Tye is an Intuitive Tarot Reader and Spiritual channel. She is located in southern California and has been reading Tarot for 20 years. Through intuitive readings, she helps guide her clients on a journey of self-discovery. Her goal and focus is to help her clients reconnect with their authenticity and empowers them to get back into the driver’s seat of their life. Whether her clients are feeling lost, stuck, or just in need of general guidance, she will help uncover the insights they need to transform their life and step into their highest potential.www.spiritjourneycollective.comInstagram: @spirit_journey_collectiveFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/LetsJourneyThroughTarotAsk Faleskini via Text MessageSupport the showDo not forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe!Become supporterhttps://www.buzzsprout.com/1923878/supporters/newYou can book a one-on-one session with Peter at https://call.orgonwellness.com/. Peter's book Time to Close your Factory of Broken Dreams?12 Weeks Orgon Wellness Turn Around Programis available herePeter is active on LinkedinAsk Faleskini is available at https://www.linkedin.com/company/askfaleskini/https://www.askfaleskini.com/
--------
30:48
How did a farm girl become CEO and build a business empire? Interview Sandra James
From farm girl to CEO, Sandra James’ inspiring journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, sobriety, and unwavering determination. In “Don’t Tell Me I Can’t,” James candidly shares her remarkable story of overcoming addiction, building multimillion-dollar businesses, and finding true love and partnership.With raw honesty, James recounts her struggles growing up on a farm, battling substance abuse, and navigating tumultuous relationships. Her turning point comes when she founds Private Eyes, propelling her into the world of background checks and corporate success. But it’s not all smooth sailing – James faces near bankruptcy, divorce, and the constant challenge of balancing motherhood with entrepreneurship.Through it all, James’ resilience shines through. Her story is peppered with moments of humor, heartbreak, and hard-won wisdom. Readers will be inspired by her ability to rise above adversity, her commitment to personal growth, and her dedication to helping others.Web:http://sandra-james.com/Sandra's Book: Don’t Tell Me I Can’t: A Journey from Farm Girl to CEO https://www.amazon.com/dp/1990830625/Ask Faleskini via Text MessageSupport the showDo not forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe!Become supporterhttps://www.buzzsprout.com/1923878/supporters/newYou can book a one-on-one session with Peter at https://call.orgonwellness.com/. Peter's book Time to Close your Factory of Broken Dreams?12 Weeks Orgon Wellness Turn Around Programis available herePeter is active on LinkedinAsk Faleskini is available at https://www.linkedin.com/company/askfaleskini/https://www.askfaleskini.com/
--------
19:42
When to get a coach and when you can Google for free advice? Interview Mariah Pettry
Mariah Pettry isn’t your typical mental health practitioner. She’s a survivor, a fighter, and a beacon of hope for those who’ve faced the darkest corners of life. Her story begins in the shadows—homeless, addicted, a prostitute, and utterly lost. For years, Mariah was caught in a whirlwind of chaos, feeling unwanted and hopeless. But even in the wilderness, there was purpose. After surviving 12 overdoses, enduring 26 stints in rehab, and the heart-wrenching loss of custody of her son, Mariah found herself in a faith-based facility—the first of its kind in her life.It was here that the seeds of transformation were planted. Seven years sober, Mariah has rebuilt her life from the ground up, learning how to be a wife, a mother, and a responsible adult. But God had more in store for her. With a deep desire to help women who are still in the throes of their struggles, Mariah felt the call to action: “It is time.”Accepted into Colorado Christian University, Mariah is on her way to becoming a licensed therapist, with her sights set on opening her own private practice. But she couldn’t wait to start making a difference. Mariah began AwakenHer Coaching & Ministry to serve women who are ready to heal, to rise from their pain, and to walk in their God-given purpose. Through her unique blend of faith, psychology, and lived experience, Mariah is more than a coach—she’s a Soul Surgeon, helping women cut through the darkness and step into the light of true freedom.https://awakenhercoaching.com/Ask Faleskini via Text MessageSupport the showDo not forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe!Become supporterhttps://www.buzzsprout.com/1923878/supporters/newYou can book a one-on-one session with Peter at https://call.orgonwellness.com/. Peter's book Time to Close your Factory of Broken Dreams?12 Weeks Orgon Wellness Turn Around Programis available herePeter is active on LinkedinAsk Faleskini is available at https://www.linkedin.com/company/askfaleskini/https://www.askfaleskini.com/
--------
37:56
How can you benefit of holistic nutritional coach? Interview Denis Kennedy
Denise Kennedy, owner of Total Wellness Academy is a Nutritionist & Wellness Educator. As an educator and public speaker Denise has addressed audiences in many venues across the country such as Women's Conferences, Church Groups, Health Food Stores, and School Assemblies. It is her passion and ongoing mission to help others reach optimal health, develop a vibrant life, and live in their true purpose.She is the owner & founder of Total Wellness Academy, a personal growth & development platform dedicated to helping people maximize their lives and reach optimal health through understanding (and actively engaging in) the connection between body, mind & spirit.https://www.totalwellnessacademy.com/Ask Faleskini via Text MessageSupport the showDo not forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe!Become supporterhttps://www.buzzsprout.com/1923878/supporters/newYou can book a one-on-one session with Peter at https://call.orgonwellness.com/. Peter's book Time to Close your Factory of Broken Dreams?12 Weeks Orgon Wellness Turn Around Programis available herePeter is active on LinkedinAsk Faleskini is available at https://www.linkedin.com/company/askfaleskini/https://www.askfaleskini.com/
Modern life and business from a skeptic's perspective. AskFaleskini helps you distinguish what is sustainable and what is not. Not everything that shines is gold and not all mud is dirty. Peter Faleskini and his guests provide no-nonsense advice on what works and what does not in business and life.