New Territories

As a young mother, Paulina grows disillusioned with her home life and yearns for independence and a space she can call her own. Once she opens a new psychic shop, she meets a couple of new clients who give her a peek into their outside world — and there’s no going back. Check out photos and more information about this episode. Read the episode transcript. Dive deeper: There is no monolithic “Romani American experience,” not even in California — there are a multitude of them. Author and activist Nicoleta Bitu shares more on how fighting oppression and patriarchy led her to her own Romani feminism.