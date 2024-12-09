In the final episode of “Foretold,” Paulina makes a career choice and starts figuring out her place in the world. And Paulina and Bobby’s custody battle culminates in a decision about their daughters’ future.Check out behind-the-scenes photos and host Faith E. Pinho's reflections on the series. Read the episode transcript. Dive deeper: There is no monolithic “Romani American experience,” not even in California — there are a multitude of them. See opinion pieces by Romani writers in conjunction with the "Foretold" podcast at latimes.com/foretold.
32:28
The Fallout
Faced with the consequences of her decisions, Paulina grows estranged from her family — but meets Gina, a cousin who left the community decades before. And Paulina turns to her ultimate battle: the fight for her children in court.
44:06
A Prism
In the beginning, Faith thought Paulina was giving her a hot news tip about psychics and scams. Years of investigation revealed something else.
38:19
Your Laws vs. Our Laws
Now that Paulina has left her family, she has a choice to make: Does she take her custody case through the Romani judicial system? Or does she turn to the American courts, trusting the system she has always been taught to fear?
49:00
New Territories
As a young mother, Paulina grows disillusioned with her home life and yearns for independence and a space she can call her own. Once she opens a new psychic shop, she meets a couple of new clients who give her a peek into their outside world — and there's no going back.
Paulina Stevens grew up in an insular Romani American family, destined to leave school, marry young, and become a fortuneteller. By 17, her fate was sealed — until she decided to leave it all behind. "Foretold" follows Paulina as she navigates the consequences of her decision to leave her community and redefine her identity. Hosted by Los Angeles Times reporter Faith Pinho, "Foretold" will take you past the neon "psychic" signs and trendy tarot cards to unravel myths and stereotypes that have followed the Romani people for centuries.