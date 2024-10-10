Ep. 14: Former White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland

Eric Ueland has worn many hats in the U.S. Capitol. Big. Hats. Chief of Staff to former Senate Majority Leader. Staff Director of Senate Committee. Legislative Affairs Director to former President Donald Trump. Eric Ueland is well-known to Capitol Hill insiders. They would agree he is one of the most appropriate individuals to break down what-the-heck-is-going-on-in-the-Senate. During his career in the U.S. Capitol, Ueland, known for his extensive knowledge of Senate history, (https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CRECB-2006-pt18/html/CRECB-2006-pt18-Pg23541-2.htm) always had time to explain arcane procedural rules to reporters, staffers and lawmakers. Over the years, Ueland, an Oregon native, served as chief of staff for former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.). staff director of the Senate Budget Committee and legislative affairs director for former President Donald Trump. In our wide-ranging conversation, Ueland describes how a 50-50 Senate can operate in a time of deep division in the country. He lifts the curtain on how the White House works with Congress to get deals done e.g. the CARES Act. And he touches on the current impeachment charges against his former boss. Take a listen and let me know what you think. Special Guest: Former Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland.