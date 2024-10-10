Ep. 14: Former White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland
Eric Ueland has worn many hats in the U.S. Capitol. Big. Hats.
Chief of Staff to former Senate Majority Leader.
Staff Director of Senate Committee.
Legislative Affairs Director to former President Donald Trump.
Eric Ueland is well-known to Capitol Hill insiders. They would agree he is one of the most appropriate individuals to break down what-the-heck-is-going-on-in-the-Senate.
During his career in the U.S. Capitol, Ueland, known for his extensive knowledge of Senate history, (https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CRECB-2006-pt18/html/CRECB-2006-pt18-Pg23541-2.htm) always had time to explain arcane procedural rules to reporters, staffers and lawmakers.
Over the years, Ueland, an Oregon native, served as chief of staff for former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.). staff director of the Senate Budget Committee and legislative affairs director for former President Donald Trump.
In our wide-ranging conversation, Ueland describes how a 50-50 Senate can operate in a time of deep division in the country. He lifts the curtain on how the White House works with Congress to get deals done e.g. the CARES Act. And he touches on the current impeachment charges against his former boss.
Take a listen and let me know what you think. Special Guest: Former Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland.
1:03:29
Ep. 13: Former Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer
Former U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Chief Terry Gainer talks with Article One as Congress reels in the aftermath of an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Gainer, who led the USCP as police chief from 2002-2006 and then served as Senate Sergeant at Arms (SAA) from 2007-2014, shares his informed insights on the Jan 6th attack, its aftermath and what may come next to protect the thousands of staffers, lawmakers and support staff who work on the Capitol Complex.
He says an outside, independent investigation, similar to the 9-11 Commission, is needed to discover the failures of intelligence and to recommend measures to prevent a similar attack from occurring in the future.
Gainer also touches on the morale of his friends and former colleagues on the USCP force.
Please take a listen and let me know what you think. Special Guest: Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer.
53:12
Ep. 12: Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.)
House Administration Committee Ranking Member Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) knows tough elections, tested friendships and the value of family.
The top-ranking Republican on the Administration Committee talks to Article One about challenges facing a narrowly divided 117th Congress ... including the decision to seat or not seat Iowa Rep.-elect Marianne Miller-Meeks.
Davis spoke with Article One in late December. Special Guest: Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) .
35:09
Ep. 11: Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)
Rep. Peter Welch was elected to the House in 2006, when Democrats regained control of the chamber from Republicans. He was one of Speaker Pelosi's "majority makers." Nearly 15 years later, the Vermont lawmaker is cited as a member who works with both sides of the aisle to take care of business.
He even shares with us his experience in ultimate bipartisan team building ... it entails descending 1000ft underground in a little elevator with a trusted GOP colleague.
You will find the story approximately 13 minutes in to the show.
Take a listen and please leave a rating or review! It really helps others find Article One. Special Guest: Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) .
29:01
Ep. 10: Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.)
House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) chats with ARTICLE ONE - he says his party isn't very good at "empathy."
Yarmuth, serving in his seventh term, represents Kentucky's 3rd Congressional district, based in Louisville.
The former journalist spoke with me in a lengthy discussion. In our conversation, Yarmuth reveals the dynamics among the Kentucky congressional delegation (reminder, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) and Sen. Rand Paul (R) belong to that bunch), how his Bourbon Caucus actually influences policy, what reconciliation could mean if Democrats win back control of the Senate and how earmarks helped rebuild parts of his Louisville-based district.
Take a listen - let me know what you think. If you enjoy what you hear, please share this podcast with a friend or colleague and leave a rating or review wherever you get your podcasts. Special Guest: Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) .
Hooper, a longtime Capitol Hill reporter, shares her one-on-one conversations with Democrats and Republicans in the Senate, House, on the trail and behind the scenes. Listeners will learn key terms that pop-up annually or bi-annually in relation to Congress goings-on. Listeners will also hear insights from a journalist who has a front row seat to political showdowns featuring the men and women who make the nation's laws and have broken them.