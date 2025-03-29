Yarn Outside

Art Outside is back for season 2. In this episode we’re yarnbombing with crochet artist Nicole Nikolich, who goes by the name Lace in the Moon. We joined her in October of 2024 to put up a 7 foot tall drag queen in Love Park for her recent project for To the Polls. We’ll talk about their journey with art and mental health, the realities of an artist slump and what it all has to do with Taylor Swift.