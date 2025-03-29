In October 2024, we’re walking around the Philadelphia Zoo with Daryl “Cornbread” McCray, the world’s first modern day graffiti writer. It’s the first time he’s been back since he famously graffitied an elephant in 1971. This act, along with tagging the Jackson 5 jet, skyrocketed his career and helped spark the modern-day graffiti movement. We talk about how his rough childhood growing up in Brewerytown led him to graffiti writing, how he got the name Cornbread, and what it really takes to become a legend.
25:26
Clones of Illadelph: Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
We’re wheatpasting on the side of an abandoned UArts building in broad daylight with Sean 9 Lugo in late September of 2024. His “Clones of Illadelph” series places animal heads on lifesize paintings of Philadelphians like Black Thought of the Roots, Kobe Bryant and our very own Conrad Benner. We’ll talk about his battle with mental health, where the 9 in his name comes from, and the importance of community.
29:55
Schooled on Philly Arts
Painter Athena Scott’s winding path as an artist has brought her through many of Philly’s famous arts schools and institutions – Temple’s Tyler School of Art, the University of the Arts, PAFA, and more.
27:04
Our Not-so-Italian Market
We meet artist Michelle Angela Ortiz. Michelle’s mural in honor of LGBTQ+ and worker’s rights icon Gloria Casarez in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood was destroyed by developers. We hear the story of Michelle’s efforts to create a new memorial to Casarez and we tour South Philly’s 9th Street Market in September of 2024 to learn about her “Our Market” project.
26:42
Yarn Outside
Art Outside is back for season 2. In this episode we’re yarnbombing with crochet artist Nicole Nikolich, who goes by the name Lace in the Moon. We joined her in October of 2024 to put up a 7 foot tall drag queen in Love Park for her recent project for To the Polls. We’ll talk about their journey with art and mental health, the realities of an artist slump and what it all has to do with Taylor Swift.