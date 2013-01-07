Around The Well E1: Water Conservation and Efficiency

Around The Well kicks off with a celebration of Water Conservation Month. The episode features a conversation with Town of Wellington Collection and Distribution Operations Supervisor Jesse Tollefsrud and Darren Nowels, a Water Efficiency Planner for Northern Water. We also review water resources available to Wellington residents and list the activities and events the Town has planned for Water Conservation Month. Resources Discussed Northern Water: NorthernWater.org Colorado State Extension: Extension.Colostate.edu Resource Central: ResourceCentral.org TOW water efficiency program: WellingtonColorado.gov/211/Water-Efficiency-Program TOW Water Conservation Month page: WellingtonColorado.gov/634/Water-Conservation-Month