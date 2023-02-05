A comedy podcast to help better understand humanity and also to make fart jokes. More
#516 2023 State of the Union with Dave Smith
Dave Smith came over for the State of the Union! Dave breaks down what the hell is going on in America and around the world in our annual Skeptic Tank State of The Union, which is usually done in the beginning of the year. It's always a great conversation with Dave and this time is no different. It's a long one, almost five hours.
5/9/2023
5:04:18
#515 War Is Heaven with Geoffrey Asmus
Geoffrey Asmus or The Only Funny White Guy (Keep an eye out for his new special on Youtube) joins me to talk about war and the military. He's never been in the military and he's never been to war but he is truly fascinated by it and knows a lot of shit.
5/2/2023
1:58:04
#514 Moving Day with Andy Haynes
Andy Haynes came in to talk to me about his job as a mover. He became a mover the day he moved to New York and was doing it throughout the pandemic. It turns out lots of comics do it because of the flexibility and cash under the table. Plus you get a pretty good workout.
4/25/2023
2:16:28
#513 The Curious Case of Peter Schickele with Danny Polishchuk
Five-time Grammy winner Pete Schickele is unknown to many but if you were a comic in the 90s you may know him as the guy who beat you out for a Grammy. Danny Polishchk brought this story to my attention and it is just wild. We go on a deep dive into who the fuck this Peter Schickele guy even is.
4/18/2023
1:58:21
#512 Ryan Sickler, MD with Ryan Sickler
Fellow Maryland-er Ryan Sickler and I were able to fill up a whole podcast episode just about Maryland. It's the state where we both grew up and have two very different versions of it. Ryan also has a brand new special out called "Lefty's Son" now on youtube!