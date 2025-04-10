Troy explores the possible cause of one of the revelations from Part 1, Sadie and Daisy talk to Jayden about an incident that occurred at a concert in 2015, the full results of Michelle Westervelt's autopsy are revealed and new data comes in from Susan Park. References for this Episode: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4000376/ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0924933814783087 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Among The Missing

On January 28, 2017, Elaine Park vanished without a trace. Five days later, her car was found on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu—keys in the ignition, lights still on, and all of her belongings inside. The only thing missing, was Elaine. For years, her disappearance has remained a mystery. But now, major new leads are changing everything. I’m challenging old theories, exposing overlooked details, and uncovering fresh evidence that could bring us closer to the truth. The twist? I’m running the whole investigation from over 7,000 miles away. This is Among The Missing—a new take on true crime, and a search for answers that won’t stop until we find them.