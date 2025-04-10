Troy explores the possible cause of one of the revelations from Part 1, Sadie and Daisy talk to Jayden about an incident that occurred at a concert in 2015, the full results of Michelle Westervelt's autopsy are revealed and new data comes in from Susan Park.
43:44
If the World Explodes, it's Not My Fault - Part 1
Major revelations are made when we hear from two of the closest people in Elaine's life, Sadie and Daisy, and Elaine finds solace in an unlikely friend.
44:00
28 Days
Troy continues to investigate the legitimacy of the Michelle Westervelt tip, looks closer at both Divine and Lolo’s relationship with Elaine, and explores the 28 days leading up to Elaine’s disappearance.
46:54
She's Somewhere Between Here and Utah
Rosemarie Wheeler talks about the early days in Elaine’s investigation, a shocking tip originating from a rehab centre poses new questions around Divine’s involvement, and Troy begins processing Elaine’s Snapchat data.
51:30
1327
The investigation into Stoni Bologna continues, new digital evidence comes to light, and two new leads could change the entire scope of the case.
On January 28, 2017, Elaine Park vanished without a trace. Five days later, her car was found on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu—keys in the ignition, lights still on, and all of her belongings inside. The only thing missing, was Elaine.
For years, her disappearance has remained a mystery. But now, major new leads are changing everything. I’m challenging old theories, exposing overlooked details, and uncovering fresh evidence that could bring us closer to the truth.
The twist? I’m running the whole investigation from over 7,000 miles away. This is Among The Missing—a new take on true crime, and a search for answers that won’t stop until we find them.