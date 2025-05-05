Alt Goes Mainstream: The Latest on Alternative Investments, WealthTech, & Private Markets

Welcome back to the Alt Goes Mainstream podcast.Today’s episode dives into the details of product innovation in private markets with a private equity veteran who has helped to pioneer a new investment structure and working with the wealth channel.We sat down at KKR’s Hudson Yards office with Alisa Wood, a Partner and Co-CEO of KKR Private Equity Conglomerate LLC (K-PEC).Alisa has been at KKR for over 20 years. She joined the firm in 2003 and is a Partner. She co-leads the firm’s innovative private equity open-ended, perpetual vehicles serving as the Co-CEO of KKR Private Equity Conglomerate LLC and as a member of the investment committee for the KKR Private Markets Equity Fund.She was previously the Global Head of the Private Markets and Real Assets Strategies Group and looked after private equity, infrastructure, energy real assets, real estate, impact, growth equity, and customized products.She sits on a number of the firm’s management and leadership committees, including the Risk & Operating Committee, the Democratized Private Equity Committee, the ESG Committee, and the Geopolitical Governance Committee.Alisa and I had a fascinating and thought-provoking conversation about private markets and working with the wealth channel. We discussed:Why and how KKR came up with the Conglomerate structure.Why the devil is in the detail when evaluating evergreen fund structures.Why dealflow is essential if a firm wants to have an evergreen strategy.Why education is so critical when working with the wealth channel.How investors can balance evergreens and closed-end funds.The skillsets required to manage evergreen structures.Why culture is so critical when building a high-performing and consistent investment business.The role that private markets can play in a portfolio and why that matters in today’s markets.Thanks Alisa for coming on the podcast to share your wisdom and expertise on private markets.Subscribe to Alt Goes Mainstream to receive the weekly newsletter every Sunday and all of AGM’s podcasts.A word from AGM podcast sponsor, Ultimus Fund SolutionsThis episode of Alt Goes Mainstream is brought to you by Ultimus Fund Solutions, a leading full-service fund administrator for asset managers in private and public markets. As private markets continue to move into the mainstream, the industry requires infrastructure solutions that help funds and investors keep pace. In an increasingly sophisticated financial marketplace, investment managers must navigate a growing array of challenges: elaborate fund structures, specialized strategies, evolving compliance requirements, a growing need for sophisticated reporting, and intensifying demands for transparency.To assist with these challenging opportunities, more and more fund sponsors and asset managers are turning to Ultimus, a leading service provider that blends high tech and high touch in unique and customized fund administration and middle office solutions for a diverse and growing universe of over 450 clients and 1,800 funds, representing $500 billion assets under administration, all handled by a team of over 1,000 professionals. Ultimus offers a wide range of capabilities across registered funds, private funds and public plans, as well as outsourced middle office services. Delivering operational excellence, Ultimus helps firms manage the ever-changing regulatory environment while meeting the needs of their institutional and retail investors. Ultimus provides comprehensive operational support and fund governance services to help managers successfully launch retail alternative products.Visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com to learn more about Ultimus’ technology enhanced services and solutions or contact Ultimus Executive Vice President of Business Development Gary Harris on email at [email protected]
Show Notes00:00 Introduction and Message from our Sponsor, Ultimus01:55 Welcome to the Alt Goes Mainstream Podcast02:07 Introducing Alisa Wood02:14 Alisa Wood's Background and Role at KKR03:48 KKR's Office and Culture06:05 Evolution of Private Equity06:51 Early Days at KKR08:26 Strategic Moves in Private Equity12:41 Managing Evergreen Structures13:58 Operational Complexity in Evergreen Funds16:59 Deal Flow and Investment Strategies21:37 Institutional vs. Individual Investors23:44 Sales Cycle and Investor Relations26:35 Employee Equity and Financial Literacy29:41 Evolution of Private Equity Value Creation30:17 Human Capital and Leadership30:57 Building Community at Scale31:59 The Importance of Returns and Connection32:21 Building Community Through Hard Topics32:46 Best in Class Advisors and Community Building33:14 Shifting Business Strategies at KKR33:47 The Role of Chief Economist and Macro Issues34:24 Learning from Mistakes and Evolving35:52 Integrating Resources for Better Investment Decisions38:08 Strategic vs. Tactical Approaches38:28 The 40-30-30 Framework38:52 Challenges in Public and Private Markets39:25 The Importance of Controlling Investments39:51 Changing Market Correlations and Returns40:47 The Complexity of Private Market Choices41:45 The Role of Large Managers in Evergreens44:42 Family-Owned Businesses and Evergreen Structures47:58 Success in the Wealth Channel49:40 Balancing Illiquidity and Investment Opportunities50:05 The Psychology of Evergreen Investments52:51 Growing the Evergreen Business54:53 The Next Big Innovation: 401k Integration55:42 The Importance of Education and Community56:10 Defining Private Equity and Industry Standards57:23 The Role of Trade Associations and Education59:17 The Future of Private Market Investments01:01:23 Real People, Real Money: The Impact of Private Markets