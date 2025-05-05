Powered by RND
Alt Goes Mainstream: The Latest on Alternative Investments, WealthTech, & Private Markets
Alt Goes Mainstream: The Latest on Alternative Investments, WealthTech, & Private Markets
Alt Goes Mainstream: The Latest on Alternative Investments, WealthTech, & Private Markets

Michael Sidgmore
BusinessInvestingSociety & Culture
Alt Goes Mainstream: The Latest on Alternative Investments, WealthTech, & Private Markets
  • Monthly Alts Pulse Ep. 15: Live from iCapital Connect - announcing the BlackRock, iCapital, GeoWealth unified managed account partnership
    Welcome to the 15th episode of the Monthly Alts Pulse, a collaboration between iCapital x Alt Goes Mainstream.We were live from iCapital Connect’s conference in Phoenix to announce a ground-breaking partnership in private markets: a collaboration between BlackRock, iCapital, and GeoWealth, where models that include both public and private markets exposure through a unified managed account (UMA) are now available to advisors.I sat down with Lawrence Calcano, the Chairman & CEO of iCapital and Jaime Magyera, Managing Director, Co-Head of US Wealth Business, Senior Sponsor for Retirement Business, BlackRock, to discuss the details on their partnership and why a UMA that integrates both public and private market investments for wealth advisors is the next phase of adoption of private markets by the wealth channel.In this live, unscripted episode, Lawrence, Jaime, and I had a fascinating and lively discussion. We covered:An introduction to the partnership between BlackRock, iCapital, and GeoWealth.Current challenges advisors face when allocating to private markets.Why customization and scalability matters.The market structure evolution.The future of public-private models.Thanks Lawrence and Jaime for a great episode … looking forward to next month’s Monthly Alts Pulse conversation!
    14:48
  • EQT's Peter Aliprantis - bringing EQT's success to the US wealth market
    Welcome back to the Alt Goes Mainstream podcast.Today’s episode is with a private markets veteran who has been working in the wealth channel before it was considered "the wealth channel."We sat down in the studio with Peter Aliprantis. Peter joined EQT in October 2024 as a Partner and Head of Private Wealth Americas. He’s hit the ground running to build out a wealth team in the Americas and help continue to grow the EQT brand in the US.Peter brings a wealth of knowledge to the private wealth solutions world, garnering over 25 years of experience in the space. Prior to joining EQT, Peter spent 12 years at TPG Angelo Gordon as a Managing Director, where he focused on new business development and intermediary distribution.Peter and I had a fascinating conversation about everything from the early days of the wealth channel to the evolution of product innovation in private markets. We discussed:What working in the wealth channel was like before it was called “the wealth channel.”How to build a new brand in a different geography.How not being the loudest voice in the room can be effective when working with the wealth channel.How education helps to serve distribution efforts and how an innovative and unique approach to education with EQT’s ThinQ platform has helped build brand, trust, and credibility.Why institutions are also beneficiaries of the innovation with evergreen structures that were initially designed for the wealth channel.How product innovation will continue in the wealth channel.How model portfolios will evolve.Thanks Peter for coming on the show to share your wisdom and expertise.Subscribe to Alt Goes Mainstream to receive the weekly newsletter every Sunday and all of AGM’s podcasts.A word from AGM podcast sponsor, Ultimus Fund SolutionsThis episode of Alt Goes Mainstream is brought to you by Ultimus Fund Solutions, a leading full-service fund administrator for asset managers in private and public markets. As private markets continue to move into the mainstream, the industry requires infrastructure solutions that help funds and investors keep pace. In an increasingly sophisticated financial marketplace, investment managers must navigate a growing array of challenges: elaborate fund structures, specialized strategies, evolving compliance requirements, a growing need for sophisticated reporting, and intensifying demands for transparency.To assist with these challenging opportunities, more and more fund sponsors and asset managers are turning to Ultimus, a leading service provider that blends high tech and high touch in unique and customized fund administration and middle office solutions for a diverse and growing universe of over 450 clients and 1,800 funds, representing $500 billion assets under administration, all handled by a team of over 1,000 professionals. Ultimus offers a wide range of capabilities across registered funds, private funds and public plans, as well as outsourced middle office services. Delivering operational excellence, Ultimus helps firms manage the ever-changing regulatory environment while meeting the needs of their institutional and retail investors. Ultimus provides comprehensive operational support and fund governance services to help managers successfully launch retail alternative products.Visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com to learn more about Ultimus’ technology enhanced services and solutions or contact Ultimus Executive Vice President of Business Development Gary Harris on email at [email protected] thank Ultimus for their support of alts going mainstream.Show Notes00:00 Introduction and Message from our Sponsor, Ultimus01:57 Welcome to the Podcast02:05 Introducing Peter Aliprantis02:20 Peter's Career Background03:31 Early Days in Private Wealth04:25 Changes in Wealth Distribution05:55 Post-Financial Crisis Shifts06:37 Growth of the Wealth Channel07:14 Building a Wealth Business at Angelo Gordon07:59 Convincing Firms to Invest in Wealth08:59 Importance of Investment Teams10:18 Key Skills for Wealth Channel Success12:46 Joining EQT and Brand Building13:07 Building EQT's Wealth Platform14:56 Brand Building in the Wealth Channel15:32 Expanding EQT's Presence16:10 Strategies for Engaging the Wealth Channel16:45 Segmenting the Wealth Channel19:57 Challenges in RIA Relationships20:28 Importance of Relationship Building21:25 Bespoke Products for Wealth Channel22:10 Institutional vs. Wealth Channel Products22:56 Evergreen Structures for Institutions23:20 Future Trends in Wealth Management23:27 Becoming a Solutions Provider in the RIA Channel23:47 Creating Model Portfolios25:31 The Future of Wealth Management27:04 Challenges for Smaller Firms27:38 Importance of Shelf Space28:35 Sales Strategies in Private Banks29:42 The Role of Scale in Wealth Channels30:27 Balancing Growth and Performance31:07 Global Investment Strategies and Performance33:13 Building a Brand in the U.S. Wealth Channel34:29 Differentiating in the Wealth Channel36:43 Advisory vs. Sales Approach38:18 Evergreen Funds vs. Drawdown Structures39:53 Investor Psychology and Evergreen Structures41:41 Changing Dynamics of Private Markets43:01 Family-Owned Business Culture44:30 Nordic Cultural Values45:15 Long-Term Mindset in Private Equity45:53 Building the Wealth Business46:14 Bespoke Products for Wealth Channels46:42 Seeding Evergreen Structures47:08 The Race to Win the Wealth Channel47:29 Manager Diversification47:08 The Race to Win the Wealth Channel47:59 Conclusion and Final Thoughts Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant.
    48:21
  • KKR's Alisa Wood - innovating in private markets
    Welcome back to the Alt Goes Mainstream podcast.Today’s episode dives into the details of product innovation in private markets with a private equity veteran who has helped to pioneer a new investment structure and working with the wealth channel.We sat down at KKR’s Hudson Yards office with Alisa Wood, a Partner and Co-CEO of KKR Private Equity Conglomerate LLC (K-PEC).Alisa has been at KKR for over 20 years. She joined the firm in 2003 and is a Partner. She co-leads the firm’s innovative private equity open-ended, perpetual vehicles serving as the Co-CEO of KKR Private Equity Conglomerate LLC and as a member of the investment committee for the KKR Private Markets Equity Fund.She was previously the Global Head of the Private Markets and Real Assets Strategies Group and looked after private equity, infrastructure, energy real assets, real estate, impact, growth equity, and customized products.She sits on a number of the firm’s management and leadership committees, including the Risk & Operating Committee, the Democratized Private Equity Committee, the ESG Committee, and the Geopolitical Governance Committee.Alisa and I had a fascinating and thought-provoking conversation about private markets and working with the wealth channel. We discussed:Why and how KKR came up with the Conglomerate structure.Why the devil is in the detail when evaluating evergreen fund structures.Why dealflow is essential if a firm wants to have an evergreen strategy.Why education is so critical when working with the wealth channel.How investors can balance evergreens and closed-end funds.The skillsets required to manage evergreen structures.Why culture is so critical when building a high-performing and consistent investment business.The role that private markets can play in a portfolio and why that matters in today's markets.Thanks Alisa for coming on the podcast to share your wisdom and expertise on private markets.Subscribe to Alt Goes Mainstream to receive the weekly newsletter every Sunday and all of AGM's podcasts. As private markets continue to move into the mainstream, the industry requires infrastructure solutions that help funds and investors keep pace. In an increasingly sophisticated financial marketplace, investment managers must navigate a growing array of challenges: elaborate fund structures, specialized strategies, evolving compliance requirements, a growing need for sophisticated reporting, and intensifying demands for transparency.To assist with these challenging opportunities, more and more fund sponsors and asset managers are turning to Ultimus, a leading service provider that blends high tech and high touch in unique and customized fund administration and middle office solutions for a diverse and growing universe of over 450 clients and 1,800 funds, representing $500 billion assets under administration, all handled by a team of over 1,000 professionals. Ultimus offers a wide range of capabilities across registered funds, private funds and public plans, as well as outsourced middle office services. Delivering operational excellence, Ultimus helps firms manage the ever-changing regulatory environment while meeting the needs of their institutional and retail investors. Ultimus provides comprehensive operational support and fund governance services to help managers successfully launch retail alternative products.Visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com to learn more about Ultimus’ technology enhanced services and solutions or contact Ultimus Executive Vice President of Business Development Gary Harris on email at [email protected] thank Ultimus for their support of alts going mainstream.Show Notes00:00 Introduction and Message from our Sponsor, Ultimus01:55 Welcome to the Alt Goes Mainstream Podcast02:07 Introducing Alisa Wood02:14 Alisa Wood's Background and Role at KKR03:48 KKR's Office and Culture06:05 Evolution of Private Equity06:51 Early Days at KKR08:26 Strategic Moves in Private Equity12:41 Managing Evergreen Structures13:58 Operational Complexity in Evergreen Funds16:59 Deal Flow and Investment Strategies21:37 Institutional vs. Individual Investors23:44 Sales Cycle and Investor Relations26:35 Employee Equity and Financial Literacy29:41 Evolution of Private Equity Value Creation30:17 Human Capital and Leadership30:57 Building Community at Scale31:59 The Importance of Returns and Connection32:21 Building Community Through Hard Topics32:46 Best in Class Advisors and Community Building33:14 Shifting Business Strategies at KKR33:47 The Role of Chief Economist and Macro Issues34:24 Learning from Mistakes and Evolving35:52 Integrating Resources for Better Investment Decisions38:08 Strategic vs. Tactical Approaches38:28 The 40-30-30 Framework38:52 Challenges in Public and Private Markets39:25 The Importance of Controlling Investments39:51 Changing Market Correlations and Returns40:47 The Complexity of Private Market Choices41:45 The Role of Large Managers in Evergreens44:42 Family-Owned Businesses and Evergreen Structures47:58 Success in the Wealth Channel49:40 Balancing Illiquidity and Investment Opportunities50:05 The Psychology of Evergreen Investments52:51 Growing the Evergreen Business54:53 The Next Big Innovation: 401k Integration55:42 The Importance of Education and Community56:10 Defining Private Equity and Industry Standards57:23 The Role of Trade Associations and Education59:17 The Future of Private Market Investments01:01:23 Real People, Real Money: The Impact of Private MarketsEditing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant.
    1:01:55
  • Cantilever Group's Todd Owens - GP stakes: the best of all worlds? (live from New York)
    Welcome back to the Alt Goes Mainstream podcast.Today’s conversation features a live podcast that takes place at BTG Pactual’s NYC office for an audience in private markets.We are joined by Todd Owens, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Cantilever Group, where BTG Pactual is an investor.Cantilever is an independent firm focused on providing capital solutions to middle market asset managers. The firm's capital can be used to accelerate growth, support acquisitions or liftouts, fund GP commitments, seed new strategies, facilitate generational ownership transfer, and provide liquidity to founders. Cantilever focuses on asset management firms that have enterprise values between $50M and $500M. The team has executed on over $500M of GP stakes, financing, and seeding transactions as both investors and principals. The team's advisory experience working with stakes funds includes over 15 GP stakes transactions, multiple GP stakes portfolio financings, numerous GP and BDC IPOs, and dozens of asset management financing and control transactions.Cantilever is working with two strategic partners as they build their firm: BTG Pactual, the ~$30B market cap Brazilian bank and wealth and asset manager has invested into Cantilever’s fund, and Broadhaven Ventures, the principal investment arm of Broadhaven Capital Partners.Todd has over 30 years of experience as an advisor covering financial institutions and as a senior financial services executive. Prior to founding Cantilever, Todd has been a Partner at Broadhaven Capital Partners, an independent financial services focused investment bank that’s completed over $100B in announced M&A transaction volume, as well as the former CEO of Fifth Street Finance. Todd began his career at Goldman, Sachs & Co, spending 24 years including as a Managing Director and Partner in the Investment Banking Division.Todd and I had a fascinating conversation about the GP stakes space and why the middle market represents a compelling part of the asset management ecosystem as the industry undergoes change and consolidation. We discussed:The early days of alternative asset managers going public.The evolution of the GP stakes market.The role that GP stakes investing can play in the growth of alternative asset managers.How and why GP stakes has shades of private equity, private credit, and secondaries in a single strategy. A tale of two cities — the upper end of the market and the middle-market.What will liquidity look like in the GP stakes space?Thanks Todd for sharing your wisdom and views on GP stakes and asset management.Subscribe to Alt Goes Mainstream to receive the weekly newsletter every Sunday and all of AGM’s podcasts.Show Notes00:38 Welcome to the Alt Goes Mainstream Podcast00:40 Live Podcast at BTG Pactual’s New York City Office00:49 Introducing Todd Owens and Cantilever Group02:26 Welcome to Alt Goes Mainstream Live03:04 Todd's Background and Perspective03:29 The Early Days of Minority Equity04:28 Alternative Asset Managers Going Public04:53 The Success of Public Offerings05:32 Evolution of the GP Stakes Market05:58 The Financial Crisis and Market Evolution06:14 Understanding the Asset Management Business06:47 Public vs. Private Market Perceptions08:07 Middle Market Opportunities08:37 The Role of GP Stakes in Firm Growth09:05 Different Approaches to Building a Business09:15 Lessons from advising Oaktree and Ares09:27 Strategic Planning in Asset Management10:14 Sophistication in the Middle Market10:45 The Future of GP Stakes and Asset Management11:48 Differences Between Upper and Middle Markets14:46 Opportunities in the Lower Middle Market16:03 The Persistence of the Middle Market17:58 Wealth Channel and Private Markets18:48 Evolution of Wealth Management20:04 Democratization of Alternatives20:24 GP Stakes as an Investment Strategy20:54 GP Stakes: The Best of All Worlds?20:59 Investment Strategies and Market Trends22:08 Private Credit vs. GP Stakes22:58 Betting on Private Markets Growth23:17 Long Duration Capital in GP Stakes23:47 Liquidity in the GP Stake Space24:22 Managing Portfolio and Realizations25:01 The Need for Liquidity Solutions25:19 Quick Fire Questions25:26 Favorite Asset Class in 2025?26:06 Next Firm to Go Public?26:16 Challenges of Merging Large Firms27:21 Future of Middle Market GP Stakes28:07 Conclusion: Live Podcast Wrap-Up28:12 Thank You and Closing Remarks Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant.
    28:35
  • BlackRock's Joe DeVico and Jonathan Diorio and Partners Group's Rob Collins - “an iPhone moment for private markets"
    Welcome back to the Alt Goes Mainstream podcast.Today’s episode dives into a groundbreaking partnership that could change the trajectory of how the wealth channel invests into private markets.We are joined by BlackRock’s Senior Managing Director, Head of the Americas Client Business, Co-Head of U.S. Wealth Advisory (USWA), and a member of the Global Executive Committee for BlackRock Joe DeVico and Head of Product for US Wealth & Head of Alts to Wealth Jon Diorio and Partners Group’s Partner, Co-Head of Private Wealth, Head of the New York Office, Member of the Global Executive Board, Partners Group Rob Collins to discuss their partnership on a private markets model portfolio purpose-built for the wealth channel.Joe, Jon, and Rob discuss what Rob calls in the podcast the industry’s “iPhone moment.” This model portfolio partnership that brings together BlackRock’s private markets and technology capabilities and Partners Group's history as a pioneer in the evergreen funds space is a big moment for private markets. The partnership enables the wealth channel to seamlessly access private markets solutions, understand how it fits into a broader asset allocation model, and handles rebalancing in a turnkey fashion.We had a fascinating discussion about this partnership and why the wealth channel needs turnkey solutions such as model portfolios. We discussed:Why model portfolios could be the "iPhone moment" for private markets.The anatomy of the partnership between BlackRock and Partners Group to create private markets model portfolios.How to balance personalization and customization with standardization of delivery to the wealth channel.How to create differentiation with private markets product offerings with different product structures.The mechanics of a private markets model portfolio.How education plays a role in advisor adoption of private markets products and model portfolios.Thanks Joe, Jon, and Rob for sharing your wisdom and experience on public and private markets as you help bring private markets into the mainstream.Subscribe to Alt Goes Mainstream to receive the weekly newsletter every Sunday and all of AGM's podcasts. As private markets continue to move into the mainstream, the industry requires infrastructure solutions that help funds and investors keep pace. In an increasingly sophisticated financial marketplace, investment managers must navigate a growing array of challenges: elaborate fund structures, specialized strategies, evolving compliance requirements, a growing need for sophisticated reporting, and intensifying demands for transparency.To assist with these challenging opportunities, more and more fund sponsors and asset managers are turning to Ultimus, a leading service provider that blends high tech and high touch in unique and customized fund administration and middle office solutions for a diverse and growing universe of over 450 clients and 1,800 funds, representing $500 billion assets under administration, all handled by a team of over 1,000 professionals. Ultimus offers a wide range of capabilities across registered funds, private funds and public plans, as well as outsourced middle office services. Delivering operational excellence, Ultimus helps firms manage the ever-changing regulatory environment while meeting the needs of their institutional and retail investors. Ultimus provides comprehensive operational support and fund governance services to help managers successfully launch retail alternative products.Visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com to learn more about Ultimus’ technology enhanced services and solutions or contact Ultimus Executive Vice President of Business Development Gary Harris on email at [email protected] thank Ultimus for their support of alts going mainstream.Show Notes00:00 Introduction to our Sponsor, Ultimus Fund Solutions01:18 Alt Goes Mainstream Theme Song01:56 Introduction to Today's Episode01:58 Groundbreaking Partnership Announcement03:32 Welcome to the BlackRock Studio04:05 Backgrounds of Joe and Jon from BlackRock05:48 Rob's Background and Perspective07:13 Why this is an iPhone Moment for Private Markets07:55 Challenges in Private Markets Adoption12:48 Why Now is the Right Time16:11 The Importance of Partnership21:51 Building a Brand in Private Markets26:48 Evolution of Fixed Income Markets27:10 Electronification of Private Markets27:21 Educating the Wealth Channel28:13 Importance of Excellent Execution28:44 Proving Performance in Private Markets29:27 Building the Right Solution29:48 Client Demand for Private Market Access30:34 Customizing Asset Allocation31:41 Transparency in Model SMAs32:21 Blurring Lines Between Public and Private Markets33:12 Foundational Equity in Private Markets34:15 Combining Public and Private Solutions35:25 Democratization of Private Markets36:19 Active vs. Passive in Private Markets37:58 Challenges in Market Adoption38:28 Scalability and Diversification39:27 Evergreen Funds and Capital Deployment42:03 Seismic Shift in Private Markets42:47 Future of Private Market Solutions49:59 Personalization in Portfolio Building50:53 Patience and Private Markets51:00 Final Thoughts on Private Market Innovation54:41 Conclusion and Podcast OutroEditing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant.
    54:58

About Alt Goes Mainstream: The Latest on Alternative Investments, WealthTech, & Private Markets

Alt Goes Mainstream podcast is the place to turn to for interviews with some of the brightest and most experienced minds in the world of alternative investing, private equity (PE), venture capital (VC), real estate, crypto, collectibles and more. For anyone looking to invest into alternative assets (from experienced wealth managers to family offices to the individual investor looking for a more diversified investment portfolio), you’ll hear inside stories from executives and founders at some of the world’s largest financial institutions, alternative investment firms, and FinTech startups. More than a personal finance podcast, Alt Goes Mainstream dives deep into trends, investment strategies, firm building lessons, and innovative technologies that are enabling investors to access private markets and invest into alternative assets.
BusinessInvestingSociety & Culture

