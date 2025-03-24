Awakening or Deception? The Enigma of Ayahuasca and Christ Consciousness

After years of feeling broken, Rebecca LeMoine turned to ayahuasca in search of healing. What she didn’t expect was the wild journey of spiritual exploration that followed. After participating in nine ayahuasca ceremonies, Rebecca shares what the experience is truly like and recounts the profound moments she encountered during her trips. She also talked about her experience in the new age as someone who was trying to reach enlightenment and Christ consciousness. She tells her story to educate others about the true nature of these things, and to be a warning to all those who are making the same mistakes she once did.Extra Content ► https://almostfalse.net/podcast/episode-43#extra-contentGuest Info ► https://almostfalse.net/podcast/episode-43#guest-infoWebsite ► https://almostfalse.netMerch Store ► https://unashamed.ca/Locals ► https://almostfalse.locals.com/Discord ► https://discord.gg/h4eeEt57Jk