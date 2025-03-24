Former 33rd Degree Mason Reveals the Darkest Secrets of Freemasonry
Dr. William (Bill) Schnoebelen, a former 33rd-degree Freemason, reveals the darkest secrets of Freemasonry in this testimony interview. He shared his experiences and discusses everything from secret temple rituals and hidden ranks to the most shocking secret of all. Additionally, he shares how he and his wife uncovered a connection between Freemasonry and one of the world's largest churches. His testimony is one that you won't want to miss as he may be the only person alive who has first-hand experience and is willing to talk about these things.
--------
1:15:59
Ex-Satan Worshipper Explains the Dangerous Reality of Black Magick
Christian Ross is a former Satan worshipper who once routinely practiced black magick and communicated with demons, believing that following their commands would grant him power and influence. What he didn't realize was the terrifying cost of disobedience—until he experienced it firsthand. His chilling testimony serves as a cautionary tale to all who choose to engage with such spirits, revealing the true dangers that lie beneath their deceptive promises.
--------
56:32
Awakening or Deception? The Enigma of Ayahuasca and Christ Consciousness
After years of feeling broken, Rebecca LeMoine turned to ayahuasca in search of healing. What she didn't expect was the wild journey of spiritual exploration that followed. After participating in nine ayahuasca ceremonies, Rebecca shares what the experience is truly like and recounts the profound moments she encountered during her trips. She also talked about her experience in the new age as someone who was trying to reach enlightenment and Christ consciousness. She tells her story to educate others about the true nature of these things, and to be a warning to all those who are making the same mistakes she once did.
--------
54:16
Exposing The Dark Spiritual Practices of the Chinese Triads
Choby Siau grew up in Southeast Asia and was drawn into the gang life as early as middle school. Over time, he became deeply involved with a Chinese Triad, rising through the ranks to become one of its leaders. He shed light on the spiritual aspects of the Triads, revealing their beliefs and the dark rituals they practice. While he shared stories of his past, what stood out most were the countless times he narrowly escaped certain death—moments that can be explained by nothing else other than miracles from God.
--------
1:21:46
Former Satanist Reveals the Truth Behind Atheistic Satanism
Tepe, a former satanist, shared her experience as a member of The Satanic Temple. We dove deep in the topic of atheistic satanism and talked about the beliefs and rituals that she used to engage in. Her journey to satanism is very interesting, but her journey out of it is what is the most incredible about her story. It's a great example of what happens when rational skepticism gets confronted with something that evades all reasonable explanations.
This podcast features interviews with everyday individuals who have experienced events that challenge our understanding of reality. We explore the thin line between the normal and the supernatural, offering listeners a glimpse into experiences that defy conventional explanations. Join us as we uncover the true stories that illuminate the dark and mysterious parts of our world.