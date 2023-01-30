Alpha Go AI Beats World Champion Go Master | DeepMind | Supervised Learning | Episode 7

I speak again with my friend Maroof Farook, an AI Engineer at Nvidia. [Note: Maroof's views are his and not that of his employer.] In this episode, we talk about Alpha Go, an AI that plays the board game Go at a world championship level. This story has some twists, including unexpected moves by both man (9-dan Go champion Lee Sedol) and machine (Alpha Go). Supposedly this televised Go match is what woke up China's leadership to the potential of AI, and fueled the inclusion of AI as part of China's national technology policy. In the game of Go, players take turns placing black and white tiles on a 19×19 grid. The number of board positions in Go is greater than the number of atoms in the observable universe. We discuss the documentary Alpha Go which tells the story of Alpha Go (created by DeepMind, acquired by Google), and the human Go champions it plays against. Who will you cheer for: man or machine?