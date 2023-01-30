Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast GENERATIVE AI
Tony Wan
Join ex-Silicon-Valley executive, Tony Wan (me) as I map the generative AI landscape via nerdy coffee conversations with world-class engineers, scientists, and ... More
Available Episodes

  • Generative AI | Using AI to Predict Social Media and Focus Group Responses | Being a Scientist & Entrepreneur | Arijit Ray | Episode 10
    I speak with scientist entrepreneur, Arijit Ray. Arijit is a PHD candidate at Boston University. We speak about generative AI, why it's so hard to get DALL-E to create  the exact pizza we envision, how one goes from scientist to entrepreneur, and his startup, which is training AI to predict social media responses and run marketing focus groups. Please enjoy my conversation with Arijit Ray.
    3/24/2023
    51:43
  • AI Voice Profiling Revolutionizes Healthcare | Detecting Covid-19 and Other Diseases | Mario Arancibia | Episode 9
    I speak with CTO and Chilean entrepreneur Mario Arancibia, about AI his company has developed and deployed which screens for diseases, such as Covid-19 based on the sound of our voice. Speaking a simple phrase into your phone, such as the days of the week, the AI can tell based on your voice profile if you have Covid. Or not. The AI can be trained to screen for other respiratory illnesses, and conditions as far ranging as obesity, and drug  alcohol use. All from  the sound of our voice. Soon AI will know more about your health than you do. [Note: Mario's views are his own, and not necessarily that of his company.]
    2/20/2023
    1:01:56
  • Is the "Salvator Mundi", a $450M da Vinci painting fake? Ask AI. | Episode 8
    I speak with my friend Maroof Farook who is an AI Engineer at Nvidia. [Note: Maroof's views are his and not that of his employer.] We discuss an AI that can assess if a painting is fake. Husband-and-wife team, Steven and Andrea Frank, have developed a neural network that can assess the probability that a painting was painted by the supposed creator. They ran their neural network on a newly discovered Leonardo da Vinci painting called the Salvator Mundi which in 2017 sold at Christie's for a record $450 million dollars, which at the moment, is the most expensive painting ever sold. Would you trust AI to tell you if art you were about to purchase was authentic? Listen and decide for yourself. Please enjoy my conversation with Maroof Farook.
    2/13/2023
    24:08
  • Alpha Go AI Beats World Champion Go Master | DeepMind | Supervised Learning | Episode 7
    I speak again with my friend Maroof Farook, an AI Engineer at Nvidia. [Note: Maroof's views are his and not that of his employer.]  In this episode, we talk about Alpha Go, an AI that plays the board game Go at a world championship level. This story has  some twists, including unexpected moves by both man (9-dan Go champion Lee Sedol) and machine (Alpha Go). Supposedly this televised Go match is what woke up China's leadership to the potential of AI, and fueled the inclusion of AI as part of China's national technology policy. In the game of Go, players take turns placing black and white tiles on a 19×19 grid. The number of board positions in Go is greater than the number of atoms in the observable universe. We discuss the documentary Alpha Go which tells the story of Alpha Go (created by DeepMind, acquired by Google), and the human Go champions it plays against.  Who will you cheer for: man or machine?
    2/6/2023
    44:51
  • Metaverse | The Simulation (of Roads) | Virtual Reality | Self-Driving Cars | Autonomous Vehicles Part 3 | Episode 6
    I speak again with my friend Maroof Farook, an AI Engineer at Nvidia. [Note: Maroof's views are his and not that of his employer.]  For the purposes of testing self-driving cars, a 100% digital version of the world's driving environment is being created AKA The Metaverse. Think an immersive virtual reality environment like Grand Theft Auto with less destruction, profanity, and mayhem. The goal? Have a self-driving AI not be able to tell if it's driving in the real-world or a simulation. Can we fool AI into thinking it's not AI? Don't freak out, but the Matrix is being coded as we speak.
    1/30/2023
    26:02

About GENERATIVE AI

Join ex-Silicon-Valley executive, Tony Wan (me) as I map the generative AI landscape via nerdy coffee conversations with world-class engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs. My mission: (1) To level up our knowledge of generative AI technology together. (2) To speak with AI experts who can give us a peak under the hood. (3) To enable us to make our own predictions, and assess the challenges and opportunities for our ventures, careers, and lives. Topics include GPT-3, GPT-4, chatGPT, DALL-E, AI startups, machine learning (ML), Skynet, data science, neural networks, large language models (LLMs), and much more. A podcast for industry insiders, nerdy outsiders, and the tech savvy. We laugh. We cry. We iterate. Welcome to the GENERATIVE AI podcast!


Check out what THE MACHINES and one human are saying about the GENERATIVE AI podcast:

“I’m afraid I can’t do that.” — HAL9000

 “Like tears in rain.” — Roy Batty

“Wait! Wait! Oh My! What Have You Done? I'm Backwards!” — C3P0

“These are not the droids you are looking for." — Obi-Wan

 “Hasta la vista baby.” — T1000

