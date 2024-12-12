Aggressively Human: Online Business in the Age of AI, Algorithms & Automations

It's not the size, it's what you do with it: a human approach to audience and list growth

Big audiences mean big revenue.... right? Maybe. But maybe not.What if the money isn’t actually in your list, but instead in the relationships with the people on your list?What if for service providers, it’s about the right people on your list, versus more people on your list?What if it’s not about contacts and conversion rates, but instead about connections and conversations?In this episode, hear our Aggressively Human philosophy #1: Conversations over Contacts.- When the money isn’t in the banana stand (or your list) and the power of smaller, engaged lists- What happens when you start conversations with your email subscribers (and why you’ll never take sales calls out of our business models)- Busting the paradigm of “conversion rates” and search volume and why we need to think differently about how we engage with our subscribers as service providers (and why 10 parents searching for dyslexia help for their child locally can be better than 10,000 clicks.)- Why your business model informs your audience growth strategy (and why Jessica is leaning in to growing her list without the pressure to “monetize it” right away)- Learn how Meg turns referrals into future collaborations (and it’s not through an automated sequence)Resources:Give to Grow by Mo BunnellListen on SpotifyListen on Apple Podcasts This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit aggressivelyhuman.substack.com