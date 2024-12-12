Aggressively Human: Online Business in the Age of AI, Algorithms & Automations

It's not the size, it's what you do with it: a human approach to audience and list growth
Big audiences mean big revenue.... right? Maybe. But maybe not.What if the money isn't actually in your list, but instead in the relationships with the people on your list?What if for service providers, it's about the right people on your list, versus more people on your list?What if it's not about contacts and conversion rates, but instead about connections and conversations?In this episode, hear our Aggressively Human philosophy #1: Conversations over Contacts.- When the money isn't in the banana stand (or your list) and the power of smaller, engaged lists- What happens when you start conversations with your email subscribers (and why you'll never take sales calls out of our business models)- Busting the paradigm of "conversion rates" and search volume and why we need to think differently about how we engage with our subscribers as service providers (and why 10 parents searching for dyslexia help for their child locally can be better than 10,000 clicks.)- Why your business model informs your audience growth strategy (and why Jessica is leaning in to growing her list without the pressure to "monetize it" right away)- Learn how Meg turns referrals into future collaborations (and it's not through an automated sequence)Resources:Give to Grow by Mo Bunnell
48:46
De-scaling isn't just for Keurigs! Selling her social media agency with Andréa Jones
When your family expands, the goal should be to automate more, to delegate more, and keep business as usual, right? Not for today's guest.Andréa Jones is a marketing and social media strategist that recently left the high-pressure agency world behind after the birth of her second child, focusing now on marketing strategy and a marketing strategy membership. In this episode, learn her aggressively human approach to marketing, community management, her business model and oh yes - doing business while being a parent.- The shift from the Savvy Social brand to the Mindful Marketing brand, and how that fits in with her community-centric approach to marketing- How parenthood shifted Andréa's approach to work, parenting, and saying "no"- The "aha" moment that had her questioning her whole business model, after working with some of the biggest names in online business.- Andréa's current and future marketing strategy, now that she's no longer running her agencyAbout Our Guest:Follow Andréa Jones: https://onlinedrea.com/Resources Mentioned:Mindful Marketing Podcast: Dark Social: What is it + How it's Affecting Your BusinessAndréa's The Everything PageElizabeth Goddard's Original Everything Page
42:27
Our radioactive spider bite: The origin story of Aggressively Human
"I'm just a girl looking around the internet trying not to stare at my own reflection on Zoom all day."What does being Aggressively Human mean? And why would two very busy service-based business owners start yet another podcast, when we could be instead posting 5 times a day on social media?Tune in to hear the origin story of the Aggressively Human idea: what it is and where it came from and why we're collaborating on it.- The Birth of "Aggressively Human": How Jessica and Meg met, and the turn of phrase that got stuck in Meg's head like a Smash Mouth song and turned into this podcast- What being "Aggressively Human" means to us and why it's a zig to more relational strategies in business when the market appears to be zagging- Why this podcast is so relevant for us now, both as collaborators and business owners, based on the market trends in AI, automations, and algorithms. (Ensh*ttification of the internet, we're looking at you).- The format of the podcast, including interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at our own businesses
31:10
Teaser: What does it mean to be 'Aggressively Human'?
Our world is becoming increasingly automated & AI-generated. What does that mean for your business? For experts & service-based businesses, the answer isn't always to chase the trends … it's to be Aggressively Human.Join co-hosts Jessica Lackey, business strategist, and Meg Casebolt, search marketing specialist, as we share behind-the-scenes of running our own businesses by embracing connection and discussing how we can use technology to be more human.
About Aggressively Human: Online Business in the Age of AI, Algorithms & Automations
In a world focused on more: more content, more followers, more marketing, more scale, more noise… we’re facing less trust, less contact, less reach.
We’re drowning in AI-generated slop, being pitch-slapped by “personalized” email funnels that couldn’t be farther from authentic, and struggling to be seen by a pay-to-play algorithm.
It’s never been easier to create and connect more cheaply and at more scale, with less trust and more skepticism.
But for experts and service-based businesses? We’re seeing the pendulum swing back.
The answer isn’t to play by these trends. It’s to be **aggressively human.** aggressivelyhuman.substack.com