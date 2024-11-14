JFK | EP. 309

Agent Stoker’s old flame flies into NYC along with a paranormal threat they both thought she had escaped. Night Brigade presents: Agent Stoker Created by Chris Conner & Brian Nelson Starring Chris Conner as Agent Stoker Cindy Cheung as Caroline Dao Dina Shihabi as Laila Zomorodi Amy Hill as Agent Caliban Emily Deschanel as The Voice of the Night Brigade Directed by Patrick Hogan Written by Brian Nelson Music Composed by Christy Carew Additional Music by The Parson Red Heads Sound Designer and Co-Producer Patrick Hogan Producer Parth Ruparel Executive Producers Chris Conner & Brian Nelson A production of Night Brigade, LLC Produced in agreement with SAG-AFTRA Agent Stoker will return in Episode 310: The Battery ------------------------------------------------------ Visit the website for thrilling updates, BTS journal entries, and more! https://www.agentstoker.com/ Season 3 coming soon