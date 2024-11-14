Agent Stoker’s old flame flies into NYC along with a paranormal threat they both thought she had escaped.
Night Brigade presents: Agent Stoker Created by Chris Conner & Brian Nelson Starring Chris Conner as Agent Stoker Cindy Cheung as Caroline Dao
Dina Shihabi as Laila Zomorodi
Amy Hill as Agent Caliban
Emily Deschanel as The Voice of the Night Brigade Directed by Patrick Hogan
Written by Brian Nelson
Music Composed by Christy Carew
Additional Music by The Parson Red Heads
Sound Designer and Co-Producer Patrick Hogan Producer Parth Ruparel
Executive Producers Chris Conner & Brian Nelson
A production of Night Brigade, LLC
Produced in agreement with SAG-AFTRA
Agent Stoker will return in Episode 310: The Battery
23:24
MAU MAU ISLAND | EP. 308
Left for dead in an obscure corner of Brooklyn, Agent Stoker needs help from friends navigating the fourth dimension.
Agent Stoker will return in Episode 309: JFK
24:09
YANKEE STADIUM | EP. 307
Agent Stoker works to save both his zombified partner and an undermedicated werewolf.
Agent Stoker will return in Episode 308: Mau Mau Island
21:06
BELLEROSE | EP. 306
Behind bars in Queens, Agent Stoker meets an ancient, unpredictable vampire.
Agent Stoker will return in Episode 307: Yankee Stadium
19:39
ROCKAWAY BEACH | EP. 305
A malevolent AI uses high-tech bacteria to commandeer Agent Stoker’s new partner.
Agent Stoker will return in Episode 306: Bellerose
AGENT STOKER is a paranormal thriller – part Raymond Chandler, part Philip K. Dick, and all macabre all the time. AGENT STOKER is the love child of The Shadow and Black Mirror, it’s “The X-Files with a drinking problem.” AGENT STOKER is the tale of a wounded man working for the Night Brigade, tracking data points that might just indicate coming apocalypse. AGENT STOKER is scripted supernatural fiction created by Chris Conner and Brian Nelson (both from Altered Carbon).