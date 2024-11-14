Powered by RND
  • JFK | EP. 309
    Agent Stoker’s old flame flies into NYC along with a paranormal threat they both thought she had escaped. Night Brigade presents: Agent Stoker Created by Chris Conner & Brian Nelson Starring Chris Conner as Agent Stoker Cindy Cheung as Caroline Dao Dina Shihabi as Laila Zomorodi Amy Hill as Agent Caliban Emily Deschanel as The Voice of the Night Brigade Directed by Patrick Hogan Written by Brian Nelson Music Composed by Christy Carew Additional Music by The Parson Red Heads Sound Designer and Co-Producer Patrick Hogan Producer Parth Ruparel Executive Producers Chris Conner & Brian Nelson A production of Night Brigade, LLC Produced in agreement with SAG-AFTRA Agent Stoker will return in Episode 310: The Battery ------------------------------------------------------ Visit the website for thrilling updates, BTS journal entries, and more!   https://www.agentstoker.com/  Season 3 coming soon
    --------  
    23:24
  • MAU MAU ISLAND | EP. 308
    Left for dead in an obscure corner of Brooklyn, Agent Stoker needs help from friends navigating the fourth dimension. Night Brigade presents: Agent Stoker Created by Chris Conner & Brian Nelson Starring Chris Conner as Agent Stoker Leandro Cano as Simon Diaz Cindy Cheung as Caroline Dao Amy Hill as Agent Caliban Emily Deschanel as The Voice of the Night Brigade Directed by Oz Scott Written by Brian Nelson Music Composed by Christy Carew Additional Music by The Parson Red Heads Sound Designer and Co-Producer Patrick Hogan Producer Parth Ruparel Executive Producers Chris Conner & Brian Nelson Produced in agreement with SAG-AFTRA A production of Night Brigade, LLC Agent Stoker will return in Episode 309: JFK------------------------------------------------------ Visit the website for thrilling updates, BTS journal entries, and more!   https://www.agentstoker.com/  Season 3 coming soon
    --------  
    24:09
  • YANKEE STADIUM | EP. 307
    Agent Stoker works to save both his zombified partner and an undermedicated werewolf. Night Brigade presents: Agent Stoker Created by Chris Conner & Brian Nelson Starring Chris Conner as Agent Stoker Rosa Gilmore as Agent Arkos Cliff Chamberlain as Connolly Erin Anderson as Dianne Emily Deschanel as The Voice of the Night Brigade Directed by Marya Mazor Written by Brian Nelson Music Composed by Christy Carew Additional Music by The Parson Red Heads Sound Designer and Co-Producer Patrick Hogan Producer Parth Ruparel Executive Producers Chris Conner & Brian Nelson A production of Night Brigade, LLC Produced in agreement with SAG-AFTRA Agent Stoker will return in Episode 308: Mau Mau Island------------------------------------------------------ Visit the website for thrilling updates, BTS journal entries, and more!   https://www.agentstoker.com/  Season 3 coming soon
    --------  
    21:06
  • BELLEROSE | EP. 306
    Behind bars in Queens, Agent Stoker meets an ancient, unpredictable vampire. Night Brigade presents: Agent Stoker Created by Chris Conner & Brian Nelson Starring Chris Conner as Agent Stoker Emily Deschanel as Rose Orville Mendoza as Iglesias Directed by Marya Mazor Written by Brian Nelson Music Composed by Christy Carew Additional Music by The Parson Red Heads Sound Designer and Co-Producer Patrick Hogan Producer Parth Ruparel Executive Producers Chris Conner & Brian Nelson A production of Night Brigade, LLC Produced in agreement with SAG-AFTRA Agent Stoker will return in Episode 307: Yankee Stadium------------------------------------------------------ Visit the website for thrilling updates, BTS journal entries, and more!   https://www.agentstoker.com/  Season 3 coming soon
    --------  
    19:39
  • ROCKAWAY BEACH | EP. 305
    A malevolent AI uses high-tech bacteria to commandeer Agent Stoker’s new partner. Night Brigade presents: Agent Stoker Created by Chris Conner & Brian Nelson Starring Chris Conner as Agent Stoker Erin Anderson as Dianne Emily Deschanel as Rose Parth Ruparel as Officer Mendez Directed by Marya Mazor Written by Brian Nelson Music Composed by Christy Carew Additional Music by The Parson Red Heads Sound Designer and Co-Producer Patrick Hogan Producer Parth Ruparel Executive Producers Chris Conner & Brian Nelson A production of Night Brigade, LLC Agent Stoker will return in Episode 306: Bellerose ------------------------------------------------------ Visit the website for thrilling updates, BTS journal entries, and more!   https://www.agentstoker.com/  Season 3 coming soon
    --------  
    19:19

About Agent Stoker

AGENT STOKER is a paranormal thriller – part Raymond Chandler, part Philip K. Dick, and all macabre all the time. AGENT STOKER is the love child of The Shadow and Black Mirror, it’s “The X-Files with a drinking problem.” AGENT STOKER is the tale of a wounded man working for the Night Brigade, tracking data points that might just indicate coming apocalypse. AGENT STOKER is scripted supernatural fiction created by Chris Conner and Brian Nelson (both from Altered Carbon).
