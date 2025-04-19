Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityafterWord with Pastor Kent
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
afterWord with Pastor Kent
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

afterWord with Pastor Kent

NorthCreek Church
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
afterWord with Pastor Kent
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing afterWord and Reflecting on the Passion Week
    The afterWord podcast exists to carry biblical conversations beyond the pulpit and classroom. Hosted by NorthCreek Church in Walnut Creek, CA, the podcast offers a space to reflect on sermons, theology, and interviews with guest speakers—bringing those insights to a wider audience for deeper, ongoing engagement. Regularly featuring Kent Dresdow, NorthCreek’s lead pastor, afterWord invites listeners into thoughtful, Christ-centered discussions rooted in Scripture and shaped by the life of the local church.
    --------  
    25:48

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About afterWord with Pastor Kent

The afterWord podcast exists to carry biblical conversations beyond the pulpit and classroom. Hosted by NorthCreek Church in Walnut Creek, CA, the podcast offers a space to reflect on sermons, theology, and interviews with guest speakers—bringing those insights to a wider audience for deeper, ongoing engagement. Regularly featuring Kent Dresdow, NorthCreek’s lead pastor, afterWord invites listeners into thoughtful, Christ-centered discussions rooted in Scripture and shaped by the life of the local church.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Listen to afterWord with Pastor Kent, Imagine Heaven Podcast with John Burke and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/21/2025 - 4:18:25 PM