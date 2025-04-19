Introducing afterWord and Reflecting on the Passion Week

The afterWord podcast exists to carry biblical conversations beyond the pulpit and classroom. Hosted by NorthCreek Church in Walnut Creek, CA, the podcast offers a space to reflect on sermons, theology, and interviews with guest speakers—bringing those insights to a wider audience for deeper, ongoing engagement. Regularly featuring Kent Dresdow, NorthCreek’s lead pastor, afterWord invites listeners into thoughtful, Christ-centered discussions rooted in Scripture and shaped by the life of the local church.