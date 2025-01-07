Big Dreams, Bold Moves: An Introduction

Welcome to the inaugural episode of 'A LOT with Audra!' I'm beyond excited to finally launch this podcast, a dream set into motion when my husband gifted me a microphone back in 2022. This podcast is dedicated to women who’ve ever been called 'a lot' and those with big dreams they're afraid to pursue. I'll share my journey from corporate marketing to failed startups, and ultimately building a successful small business in the Midwest. We’ll talk entrepreneurship, balancing life and work, building a business that aligns with your passion, and so much more. Join me and my team every Monday as we dive into insightful conversations designed to inspire and empower you. Thank you for listening and don't forget to subscribe!00:00 Welcome to A Lot with Audra01:22 Who Is This Podcast For?03:54 My Entrepreneurial Journey08:22 Building My Business10:58 Lessons Learned and Future Plans15:15 Values and Growth16:23 Motherhood and Entrepreneurship16:37 Join Me Every Monday17:15 Subscribe and Stay TunedWant to learn more?http://thethreadwlc.com/Be sure to follow me @audradinell