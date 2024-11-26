A Little Crazy with David Magee

Is Dry January Right for You? The Truth About Alcohol and Resetting Your Habits | E17

In this New Year 2025 episode, we dive into Dry January tips and discussion—and spoiler alert: it's not for everyone. Whether you're thinking about giving it a shot or you've tried it before, we're digging into what it's really about, and what works, and what doesn't. From the mental and physical effects of cutting out alcohol to how it can reshape your relationship with drinking, this conversation is all about understanding what you're getting into—and why it might just be the reset you need. PLUS: Who Dry January is for (and who it's not) How taking a break from drinking can change your social life How alcohol affects your sleep, mood, and energy Setting realistic goals and not being hard on yourself The perks of going alcohol-free—and the challenges in a world full of booze Why some people have withdrawal symptoms and how to handle them AND SO MUCH MORE!