PodcastsHealth & WellnessA Little Crazy with David Magee
A Little Crazy with David Magee

David Magee
Do you have a hard story? Are you looking for hope and how to harness resilience? Here's a podcast for you. I’m David Magee, best-selling writer and podcast hos...
Health & WellnessMental HealthSociety & CulturePersonal Journals

  • Is Dry January Right for You? The Truth About Alcohol and Resetting Your Habits | E17
    In this New Year 2025 episode, we dive into Dry January tips and discussion—and spoiler alert: it's not for everyone. Whether you're thinking about giving it a shot or you've tried it before, we're digging into what it's really about, and what works, and what doesn't. From the mental and physical effects of cutting out alcohol to how it can reshape your relationship with drinking, this conversation is all about understanding what you're getting into—and why it might just be the reset you need. PLUS: Who Dry January is for (and who it's not) How taking a break from drinking can change your social life How alcohol affects your sleep, mood, and energy Setting realistic goals and not being hard on yourself The perks of going alcohol-free—and the challenges in a world full of booze Why some people have withdrawal symptoms and how to handle them AND SO MUCH MORE!
    44:54
  • The Three Keys to Joy: How to Make the Biggest Impact in the New Year | E16
    Today Phoebe and I are talking all about New Year's resolutions. Are they effective? Should you make one? Let's find out! We're diving into the most common New Year's resolutions, the three keys to joy, and how YOU can make the biggest impact going into this new year. You don't want to miss it! PLUS: New Years plans How to create goals that align with your lifestyle The importance of community David and Phoebe's dislike of the gym Most common demographic of people that make New Year's resolutions AND SO MUCH MORE!
    44:23
  • Holiday Depression: How to Combat Your Child's Depression, Anxiety, and Substance Misuse Around the Holidays | E15
    Welcome back to another episode of A Little Crazy, with me, David Magee! Today Phoebe and I are diving into the ever so relevant topic of holiday depression and substance misuse, particularly in students and young adults. This can be a challenging time of year for many people, and we're going to dive into why that may be, and cover some practical tips that you, as a parent or loved one, can implement to help combat those feelings! You don't want to miss this one! PLUS: Causes of holiday depression in students Effects of social media use on mental health Advice for parents to help their kids through challenging times A young adult's perspective on how holiday breaks affect mental health Statistics related to seasonal depression and substance misuse How to ask open ended questions The risk of high school students and substance use AND SO MUCH MORE!
    41:25
  • Overcoming The Odds: Battling Trauma, Addiction, and Finding Authenticity with Kristy Bridgers | E14
    Today we're joined by Kristy Bridgers as she shares her inspirational story of sobriety and overcoming trauma from college. Kristy felt shame which she self-medicated for years. Now, sober, dealing with her trauma, she's helping herself, and others. PLUS: Dealing with judgment from others Socializing through sobriety Learning to be honest Learning to cope without alcohol Recognizing excuses when it comes to substance abuse The power of mentors AND SO MUCH MORE!
    1:07:57
  • If You Dream It Do It: Artist Debra Hewitt on How It's Never Too Late to Pursue Your Dreams | E13
    We're talking with artist Debra Hewitt about the importance of pursuing your dreams at any phase in life, overcoming feelings of inadequacy, and vulnerability. Debra and David also talk about their nearly 50 years of friendship. PLUS: The value of creating throughout our entire lives Finding inspiration in the world Debra's journey to becoming a full time artist Our childhood together Battling feelings of comparison Processing emotions through creating AND SO MUCH MORE!
    55:36

About A Little Crazy with David Magee

Do you have a hard story? Are you looking for hope and how to harness resilience? Here's a podcast for you. I’m David Magee, best-selling writer and podcast host…and I’m a little crazy. But aren’t we all, in one way or another? I was once where you are - lost. I lost it all to mental health and addiction before I learned to manage better and walk confidently against the grain. In this podcast, my co-host Phoebe and I share raw and relatable stories, valuable tools for management and recovery, and personal insights of how to be resilient from the perspective of the individual and their families. My entertaining guests and I vulnerably smash the stigma that we have to hide our hard. We help you bring down the walls that may be holding you back—inspiring you to turn your “a little crazy” into a superpower — finding and keeping the best life all want and deserve.
