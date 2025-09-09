Christian forces Chrissy to risk her life by climbing on top of cable car dangling 270m in the air and Chrissy's son Charlie joins in on a game of 'would you rather.
We Hear An Intruder In Our Airbnb And Freak Out
In this episode the guys go into panic mode when confronted with an intruder, they visit another open home which Christian thinks is perfect for Grinder hook ups and a game of Would You Rather results in Chrissy not being able to look Christian in the eye for at least 2 weeks.
Don’t Ask The Price Just Buy It!
Christian gives Chrissy his credit card and tells her she can BUY WHATEVER SHE LIKES without looking at the price. They play an uncomfortable games of 'would you rather' and are approached by a man during their recording session at Scenic World and he does something they have NEVER experienced before or hope to again.
Riding The Worlds Steepest Railway
Another 'trigger warning worthy' Would You Rather? They visit an open home that's seen better days -"buyers regret" and they become the least grateful riders of the Scenic Railway!
Chrissy Asks Christian To Remove Her Bra!
The hilarious duo is back with tales from their recent trips to Bali. Get ready for non-stop laughs as they recount their adventures navigating the streets of Bali, surviving disastrous early morning excursions, and of course, shopping for outrageous souvenirs.Things take an unexpectedly intimate turn when Christine asks Christian for help removing her bra due to a frozen shoulder. Christian agrees, but only if she returns the favor. Their banter and candid conversation reminds us why we can't get enough of their unique friendship.Key Moments:2:30 - Christine describes getting recognized constantly in Bali for looking like Taylor Swift18:45 - They debate whether Christine should get botox in Bali32:00 - Christian gifts Christine a raunchy souvenir sign for her home41:15 - Christine needs help taking her bra off due to injury - how will Christian respond?Takeaways:- Christine was overwhelmed by how aggressive street vendors were compared to her last trip- Christian woke up at 3am to see the sunrise over the volcano but it was an epic fail - They both scored crazy bargains shopping for souvenirs in BaliBe sure to listen to the end to find out if Christian agrees to Christine's risqué request! This episode is too hilarious to miss.
Join mates Christian Hull & Chrissy Hearn as they team up to bitch and moan about trying new things and experiencing life before their joints totally seize up and old age gets them. This podcast see's them take themselves way out of their comfort zone as they each surprise the other with some scary tasks. Think diving with sharks! Hear them debrief after each adventure and discuss their ailments each episode.