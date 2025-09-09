Chrissy Asks Christian To Remove Her Bra!

The hilarious duo is back with tales from their recent trips to Bali. Get ready for non-stop laughs as they recount their adventures navigating the streets of Bali, surviving disastrous early morning excursions, and of course, shopping for outrageous souvenirs.Things take an unexpectedly intimate turn when Christine asks Christian for help removing her bra due to a frozen shoulder. Christian agrees, but only if she returns the favor. Their banter and candid conversation reminds us why we can't get enough of their unique friendship.Key Moments:2:30 - Christine describes getting recognized constantly in Bali for looking like Taylor Swift18:45 - They debate whether Christine should get botox in Bali32:00 - Christian gifts Christine a raunchy souvenir sign for her home41:15 - Christine needs help taking her bra off due to injury - how will Christian respond?Takeaways:- Christine was overwhelmed by how aggressive street vendors were compared to her last trip- Christian woke up at 3am to see the sunrise over the volcano but it was an epic fail - They both scored crazy bargains shopping for souvenirs in BaliBe sure to listen to the end to find out if Christian agrees to Christine's risqué request! This episode is too hilarious to miss.