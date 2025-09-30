On this week’s episode of Mom’s Car we welcome actor extraordinaire and Timothy Simons. Tim, Dax, and Best Friend Aaron Weakley talk through the full day of testing he underwent in the 90s to diagnose him with ADHD and how a comorbidity is a heightened sensitivity to injustice. The team hit a two-banger order while Tim discusses seeing behaviors in his kids that are really just reflections of his own, having a contrarian streak in the beginning stages of his career, and finding a backdoor into comedy acting through casting commercials.#sponsored by @Allstate. Go to https://bit.ly/momscar to check Allstate first and see how much you could save on car insurance.Follow Mom's Car on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. Watch new content on YouTube or listen to Mom's Car ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting https://wondery.com/plus now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
50:35
--------
50:35
Monica Padman
On this week's episode of Mom's Car we welcome none other than the Duchess of Duluth, Monica Padman. Dax, Monica, and Best Friend Aaron Weakley talk through the most tempted they've been to sample their own wares, a definitely real, meet-cute write-in question that could have been a full-circle big twist, why Monica's kink is sick men and tasty food, a historic review of pubic hair styles, and whether there's something unattractive or scary about a partner being totally immersed in a new pursuit.
--------
54:47
--------
54:47
Erick Richardson
On this week's episode of Mom's Car, we welcome friend of the pod, Erick Richardson. Erick, Dax, and Best Friend Aaron Weakley talk through making a deal with God on a catamaran, the fruitful strategy of taking stock as payment from clients, the former fun of having an unexpected dark side, how Erick came to own 11 rare giant tortoises, and the instability of the market for a cut-off toe.
--------
51:10
--------
51:10
Joy Bryant
On this week's episode of Mom's Car, we welcome actor and Dax's on-screen wife Joy Bryant. Joy, Dax, and Best Friend Aaron Weakley talk through high stakes three-way matching tattoos, BFAW's entertaining story involving a thong and a 20-year full circle moment, digging into the morality of a hypothetical brother-sister scenario, a Vulnerboys write-in question, Joy's top-five dream stoner list, and the crew invent a brand new moral dumbfounding about dolphins.
--------
52:56
--------
52:56
Karan Soni
On this week's episode of Mom's Car, we welcome actor Karan Soni. Karan, Dax, and Best Friend Aaron Weakley talk through Karan's first Kristen connection when he was still working out his identity, his dad working for John Deere tractors which are made in India, remembering all gay storylines on TV being shame based, at what age discovering he was funny, a write-in question about possible levels of happiness moving back to one's hometown, finally accepting that he couldn't change his family with nagging, and BFAW & Dax's relationship throughout their sobriety journeys.
Remember borrowing your mom's car and driving around with your friends? Us too. It was the greatest. Dax and Best Friend Aaron Weakley missed it so much that they borrowed Kristen's (America's Mom) car and started filming a show in it. Each week they invite a guest to join them as they serpentine through Los Angeles, delivering food for a popular app (that you likely use). The guests include actors, spouses, lawyers, producers, directors, and old friends. With 39 years of best-friendship under their belts, Dax and Aaron have a rare knack for shame-free candor. The food is hot, the car is hotter, and the stories are hottest. Come for a ride in Mom's Car!