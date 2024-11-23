James from Ends of Sanity & Kevin from Since the Flood (Live @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival)

Brought to you by the kind folks at New England Metal and Hardcore Festival, we have a great discussion with James from Ends of Sanity and Kevin from Since the Flood. Ends of Sanity have been cooking for a little bit with their own blend of metallic hardcore mixed with the classic style we know and love. James and I discuss his life coming from Long Island as well as managing bands like Drain and many more. Since the Flood reunited for this show and I was happy to bring Kevin on the show to chat about his experience in the New England scene, tattooing and a lot more.