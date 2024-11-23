James from Ends of Sanity & Kevin from Since the Flood (Live @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival)
Brought to you by the kind folks at New England Metal and Hardcore Festival, we have a great discussion with James from Ends of Sanity and Kevin from Since the Flood. Ends of Sanity have been cooking for a little bit with their own blend of metallic hardcore mixed with the classic style we know and love. James and I discuss his life coming from Long Island as well as managing bands like Drain and many more. Since the Flood reunited for this show and I was happy to bring Kevin on the show to chat about his experience in the New England scene, tattooing and a lot more.
1:14:43
Best of 2024 w/ Jeremy Bolm and Joey Cahill
It's that special time of the year where we reflect back on our personal highlights from the year and take stock over what we actually LIKED this year and fortunately for us, I navigate these muddy waters with two of my best friends Jeremy Bolm (Touche Amore, The First Ever Podcast, Secret Voice Records) and Joey Cahill (Wanna Hear It Records). We hit the highlights of our year in music and hopefully open your ears up to some releases you stubbornly haven't listened to yet (I know, I feel you).
2:25:08
Guy Kozowyk from The Red Chord & Xavier Wahlberg from Upon Stone (Live @ New England Metal and Hardcore Festival)
Continuing with our New England Metal and Hardcore Festival chats we bring on two metal pro's in the form of Guy from The Red Chord and in a separate discussion, Xavier from Upon Stone from Los Angeles. We even get a surprise appearance from Scott Lee who helps run the festival in one of the discussions. Both discussions hit on the blending of metal and hardcore, why the scene has expanded and a lot more. Thanks again to the team at New England Metal and Hardcore Festival for making this all happen.
55:37
Aaron Carnes from “In Defense of Ska”
Anytime I can welcome an author on the show, I do but this one was a little contentious because Aaron Carnes offered up a full throated argument on why ska shouldn't get overlooked as a musical force. I personally think that ska, for the most part, is pretty awful (with some notable exceptions) but Aaron's book had me do a double take. We go into it here on this weeks show and truthfully, it was a pleasure. Aaron is incredibly thoughtful about his historical analysis of the subculture and we discuss some deep ska cuts, Reel Big Fish and ultimately the credibility of the genere. Buy his book and become educated and entertained.
1:11:22
Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage (Live @ New England Metal and Hardcore Festival)
Here is the first of our series of chats that we had at this years New England Metal and Hardcore Festival and I am incredibly happy to welcome back to the program, Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage. At the festival they celebrated being a band for 25 years and played a career spanning set that was truthfully, incredible. Jesse sat down, jet lag and all, to discuss the weird history of the band, his recent nuptials and a lot more. Thanks again to the team at New England Metal and Hardcore Festival for making this all happen.
