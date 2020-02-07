Radio Logo
Each episode of this podcast focuses on one aspect of Trump’s time in the White House that raises the question: "Can He Do That?
Washington D.C., USA / Podcast, Politics
Each episode of this podcast focuses on one aspect of Trump’s time in the White House that raises the question: "Can He Do That?
Available Episodes

5 of 203
  • How America votes is inherently unpredictable. So why do polling?
    In the run-up to any modern presidential election,
    7/30/2020
    30:27
  • A double down on federal force, a do-over on coronavirus
    The United States is in search of leadership on ma
    7/23/2020
    35:41
  • Conventions vs. covid-19: Trump’s push for a spectacle while the virus surges
    The 2020 presidential nominating conventions will
    7/16/2020
    26:19
  • Will the Court’s decision on electors prevent (at least some) election mayhem?
    Much of American democracy runs on precedent. How
    7/9/2020
    19:58
  • July 4 special: 'The Framers would not recognize the modern presidency.’
    Over the past few years making the“Can He Do That?
    7/2/2020
    28:15

About Can He Do That?

Donald Trump’s historic presidency is unlike any other that’s come before it. From a record-setting staff turnover rate to unpredictable policy decisions to an ongoing investigation into his campaign, each episode of this podcast focuses on one aspect of Trump’s time in the White House that raises the question: "Can He Do That?" Led by interim host Martine Powers, the podcast features Washington Post reporters and experts to illuminate the ways Donald Trump can reshape the presidency. And what that means for the United States and the rest of the world.

