#282: On this episode Lauryn and her trainer Kim K

#283: On this episode we are joined by Southern Ch

#284: On this episode we are joined by Dr. Christi

#285: On this episode we are joined again by Heath

#286: On this episode we are joined by Dr. Alyssa

Dr. Alyssa Berlin On Postpartum And Navigating Being A New Parent - A Live Couples Therapy Session

About The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast

The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show hosted by entrepreneurs and brand builders Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick. On this show listeners will find a mix of audio entertainment including interviews with celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, experts, and thought leaders.