The TED Radio Hour is a journey through fascinating ideas: astonishing inventions, fresh approaches to old problems, new ways to think and create.
Washington D.C., USA / Podcast, Technology, Knowledge
The TED Radio Hour is a journey through fascinating ideas: astonishing inventions, fresh approaches to old problems, new ways to think and create.
5 of 150
  • Processing The Pandemic
    Between the pandemic and America's reckoning with
    7/31/2020
    52:20
  • The Power Of Spaces
    How do spaces shape the human experience? In what
    7/24/2020
    52:16
  • Listen Again: What We Value
    Original broadcast date: May 1, 2020. As the pande
    7/17/2020
    51:45
  • Making Amends
    What makes a true apology? What does it mean to ma
    7/10/2020
    51:45
  • Listen Again: Meditations on Loneliness
    Original broadcast date: April 24, 2020. We're a s
    7/3/2020
    52:27

About NPR: TED Radio Hour

The TED Radio Hour is a journey through fascinating ideas: astonishing inventions, fresh approaches to old problems, new ways to think and create. Based on Talks given by riveting speakers on the world-renowned TED stage, each show is centered on a common theme – such as the source of happiness, crowd-sourcing innovation, power shifts, or inexplicable connections. The TED Radio Hour is hosted by Guy Raz, and is a co-production of NPR & TED. Follow the show @TEDRadioHour.

