Comedians Kevin Tienken & Evan Cassidy celebrate friendship, freedom, bits & silliness with interviews, sketch, music, improv & impressions.
USA / Interview
Available Episodes

5 of 151
  • Gary Peterson
    I sit down with Gary Peterson and were friends
    8/12/2019
    1:19:42
  • Evan Cassidy
    Evan Cassidy joins us on the pod today to catch up
    8/1/2019
    1:13:31
  • Jace Avery: We'll be Okay
    Jace Avery: We'll be Okay by Kevin Tienken
    7/22/2019
    1:39:36
  • Bruce Gray - Parenting Your Parents
    Bruce Gray - Parenting Your Parents by Kevin Tienk
    7/10/2019
    1:38:24
  • Introduction to "Oh Hey"
    O Hey is the new podcast by Kevin Tienken where yo
    7/9/2019
    3:48

About Rip'n & Skip'n With Evan & Kevin

Comedians Kevin Tienken & Evan Cassidy celebrate friendship, freedom, bits & silliness with interviews, sketch, music, improv & impressions. A fun weekly show with organized conversational bits turned into long form interviews and sketches. With original music throughout and hilarious improvised character interviews as people like Marc Maron, Paul McCartney, Mel (owner of Mel's Diner), President Obama, Donald Trump, Barry Sanders, Neurotic Barry & the Jambalaya Therapist you're sure to enjoy some Rip'n & Skip'n with Evan & Kevin.

